American football may not be as famous worldwide as soccer, but it has created some of the biggest celebrities in the United States of America and beyond. For the lovers of American football, the name Peyton Williams Manning is a household name. He is a former American football quarterback who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 18 seasons. But who is Peyton Manning's wife, Ashley Thompson?

Peyton Manning scored a major life goal when he married Ashley Thompson as his wife. These two have stuck together through thick and thin, even amid rumours such as Peyton Manning cheating on his wife.

10 things you did not know about Peyton Manning's wife

Little was known about Ashley Thompson before it emerged that she was in a relationship with the NFL player. Even after that, she has not basked in the glory associated with being the spouse of a celebrity. Here are some facts about Peyton Manning's wife, Ashley Thompson:

1. Ashley tied the knot in 2001

The couple exchanged their vows in 2001 after dating for several years. Are Peyton and Ashley Manning still married? Yes, they have been together through thick and thin since they married. Some of the challenges they have had to go through involve Peyton's sexual misconduct allegations.

The former quarterback was rumoured to have been in an affair in 1996 and 2018. The two met through Ashley’s next-door neighbour while she was in town visiting her university campus.

They struck an instant attraction with each other and did not mind that they would have a long-distance relationship. At the time, Peyton played football for the University of Tennessee while Ashley was studying marketing and finance at the University of Virginia.

2. She is the daughter of Bill Thompson and Marsha Thompson

Ashley was born in 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee; hence she is an American by birth. She is the daughter of Bill Thompson and Marsha Thompson. Her father used to work as an investment banker and also ventured into real estate development.

Her mother was a homemaker who was devoted to raising her children. Ashley has three other siblings. She has an older sister called Allison Thompson. Her younger siblings are a brother named Will and a sister named Leigh.

3. She is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies

Does Peyton Manning’s wife own Grizzlies? Yes, she is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. Having grown in Memphis, Tennessee, Ashley had the desire to get involved in the matters of her community. Against this backdrop, she agreed to become a minority owner of the team in 2012.

Some of the other minority leaders of the team are Penny Hardaway and Justin Timberlake. Ashley released a press statement conveying her excitement to be part of the team and remain in Tennessee, which has had a substantial positive impact. In addition, her husband supported his wife with an announcement through which he said he was proud of her strides.

4. She is a mother to twins Mosley and Marshall

The greatest joy of any couple is having children and watching them grow. After Peyton Manning’s wedding, he and his wife sought to start a family and were blessed with twins. However, after their marriage, it would appear that the two were not in a hurry to bring children into this world.

Their twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley were born a decade after their parents' wedding. The twins' birthday is on 31st March 2011. The kids have been introduced to sports at a young age and are involved in soccer and flag football.

5. Ashley has a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Marketing

Typically, some celebrity wives lack formal education as they bank on their spouses for financial support. This is not the case with Ashley because she is a beauty with brains.

The celebrity's wife went to the University of Virginia, from where she pursued a Degree in Marketing and Finance. She graduated in 1997, six years after she had met Peyton and four years before they got married.

6. As a philanthropist, she is a huge fan of charity work

Ashley Manning has a golden heart not just towards her husband and children but also those who need her help. Her involvement in charity works reveals her admirable values. In 1999, Ashley and her husband founded the Peyback Foundation charity.

Peyback Foundation is a charity that aims to promote the future success of disadvantaged youth. It aids programs that provide leadership and development opportunities to vulnerable and at-risk children.

7. She followed in her father’s footsteps

What does Ashley Manning do for a living? She is an entrepreneur with many interests. However, her father's real estate development career greatly influenced her. It introduced her to the corporate world and probably had something to do with taking a degree in marketing and finance.

Today, Ashley is a real estate developer, just like her dad. She is the owner of a real estate development company that has put her on the map. In addition, she has shares in the NBA club, the Memphis Grizzlies. Those investments would suggest that she is a wealthy woman even without her husband’s money.

8. She advised her husband not to quit his professional career

In 2011, Peyton suffered a career-threatening neck injury. He had made up his mind that he would never return to the football pitch again as a player. As he contemplated retiring, his wife could not have any of that and encouraged him that it was not yet time.

Peyton credits his wife for being the voice of encouragement that made him play longer. Her support during the hard times enabled him to focus on his career and achieve the success he enjoys today.

9. She is a private person who rarely makes public appearances

Throughout these years of being married to a celebrity husband, Ashley has remained a private person. Rarely was she seen in Peyton’s matches during his career but one exception was in 2017 when Ashley made an appearance as her husband hosted the ESPYs.

10. She was accused in a performance-enhancing drug dealing scandal

Ashley and her husband are not common figures in scandals, but they were caught in the middle of possessing and dealing with performance-enhancing drugs scandal. An Al Jazeera documentary that accused Peyton of buying and selling illegal drugs brought the scandal to light.

Peyton used his wife's name to conduct illegal transactions. After the allegation, Ashley produced documents that cleared her name and her husband. Nevertheless, the alleged drugs were prescribed for him.

Peyton Manning's wife, Louisa Ashley Thompson, is quite an established woman in her own right, although she is always identified through her association with her celebrity husband. This overshadows the fact that she is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

