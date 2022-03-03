Global site navigation

What is Steph Curry's net worth: salary, endorsements, house, cars
by  Venic Mwendwa Peris Walubengo

Steph Curry is among the world's highest-paid NBA athletes. His remarkable skills earned him a position with one of America's top basketball clubs. The Golden State Warriors selected Curry with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. Besides his hefty pay check with the Warriors, the player makes more money from brand endorsements and business investments. Discover Steph Curry's net worth and what significantly contributes to his wealth.

Stephen Curry is regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)
Steph Curry is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry and his wife, Sonya Alicia Curry. His younger brother, Seth Adham Curry, is also a successful NBA player. He is a shooting guard with the Charlotte Hornets, the team their father used to play for. Steph draws inspiration from four-time MVP LeBron James and hopes to break the legend's records someday. Find out some of the NBA point guards' possessions and businesses below.

Profile summary

Full nameWardell Stephen Curry II
NicknameSteph Curry
GenderMale
Date of birth14th March 1988
Age36 years (as of 2024)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birth Akron, Ohio, USA
Current residenceAtherton gated community, San Francisco, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityBlack-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height6'2'' (188 cm)
Weight190 lbs. (86 kg)
Hair colorBrown
Eye colorBrown
MotherSonya Curry
FatherDell Curry
SisterSydel Curry
BrotherSeth Curry
Marital statusMarried
SpouseAyesha Disa Curry (2011 - present)
ChildrenRiley, Ryan, and Canon
Alma materCharlotte Christian School
Alma materDavidson College
ProfessionBasketball player, businessman, philanthropist
Net worth$160 million
Instagram@stephencurry30
X (Twitter)@stephencurry30
Facebook@StephenCurryOfficial

How much is Stephen Curry worth?

Steph Curry's net worth is allegedly $160 million. The money comes from playing basketball, brand endorsement deals, and venture capital investments.

Steph Curry's real estate ventures

The player has owned several luxurious homes over the years. In 2015, he purchased a home in Walnut, California, for $3.2 million.

Steph also bought a home in Alamo, California, in 2016 for $5.775 million and sold it in January 2019 for $6.3 million.

In September 2019, the NBA player and his wife bought a $31 million 7,500-square-foot mansion in Atherton, California. The three-story mansion sits on 1.2 acres and has a separate garage and guest house.

The couple sold the three-story house for $31.15 million in September 2021 and bought an 18,000-square-foot mansion built on two acres in Atherton. In July 2022, they acquired a $2.1 million home in Winter Park, Florida.

Stephen and his wife acquired a $2.1 million home in Winter Park, Florida. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)
Steph Curry's cars

Curry has been spotted riding in posh machines from the premium carmakers. Some of the luxury automobiles he has driven are:

  • Porsche 911 GT3 - $175,900
  • Porsche Panamera Turbo S - $150,000
  • Tesla Model X 90D - $93,184
  • 2018 Infiniti Q50 - $35,200
  • Cadillac Escalade ESV - $76,990
  • Kia Sorento SXL - $25,900
  • Mercedes Benz G55 - $123,600
  • Range Rover Sport LWB - $208,200

Steph Curry's other valuables

Steph loves expensive watches and designer clothing. Some of his watches are:

  • Cartier Santos Skeleton - $57,000
  • Rolex Day-Date 40 - $34,975
  • Rolex Deep Sea Dive Watch - $10,000
  • At the 2017 GQ fashion shoot, Steph wore a $2,000 Emporio Armani Suit.
Stephen and his wife sold his home in Alamo, California, in January 2019. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)
What business does Stephen Curry own?

The player owns SC30, a company that manages his investments and partnerships. He also formed Unanimous Media, located on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City. The company produced the Breakthrough movie in 2019, grossing $40.7 million.

Unanimous Media has produced more projects, including Holey Moley (2019), an American sports competition series, Emanuel (2019), a film based on the 2015 Charleston church shooting, and The Queen of Basketball (2021), a documentary film about basketballer Lusia Harris.

Curry has also invested in:

  • An e-sports organization called TSM
  • A beverage company called Oxigen
  • A smart fitness machine called Tonal
  • An online travel booking site called SnapTravel
Stephen revolutionized basketball by inspiring teams and players to take more three-point shots. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)
How much did Steph Curry sign for?

The Warriors signed him for $12.7 million in 2009 and extended his contract for $44.0 million in 2013. Five years later, the point guard was awarded a new contract worth $201.16 million.

The club later renewed his contract for $44,000,000 in 2017 and gave him another extension worth $215 million in August 2021. Steph Curry's current contract will expire in the 2025/26 season.

Stephen curry's salary and contracts

Below is a summary of his contract details with the Golden State Warriors:

YearContract durationTotal guaranteed payAv. salary per season
2009 - 20124 years$12,700,262$3,175,066
2013 - 20164 years$44,000,000$11,000,000
2017 - 20215 years$201,158,790$40,231,758
2022 - 20264 years$215,353,664$53,838,416

Stephen curry's projected salary

The NBA point guard's projected salary with the Golden State Warriors is:

SeasonProjected salary
2023/24$51,915,615
2024/25$55,761,216
2025/26$59,606,817

What is Steph Curry's salary?

The Warriors' point guard has netted over $300 million in salary between 2009 and 2024. Steph is set to earn $51,915,615 in the 2023/24 season.

Here is a summary of annual salary as per his current contract:

  • 2022/2023 season - $48 million
  • 2023/2024 season - $51.9 million
  • 2024/2025 season - $55.7 million
  • 2025/2026 season - $59.6 million

How much does Steph Curry make per game?

Since Curry's base salary is projected at $51,915,615 in the 2023/24 season, his earnings per game can be estimated as $ 63,3117 if he represents the Warriors in 82 games. In an official NBA schedule, each team plays 82 games each season.

How much does Steph Curry make on endorsements?

Besides his annual NBA base salary of over $50 million, Steph earns around $30-40 million from endorsements, totaling $80-90 million annually. In his first decade in the NBA, he earned about $130 million in salary and $150 million from endorsements.

Steph is a 4-time NBA champion, a 2-time Most Valuable Player, a Finals MVP, and an All-Star Game MVP. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)
Steph Curry's sponsorship and endorsements

Curry has had numerous lucrative sponsorship deals over the years. Here is a list of some of his brand endorsement deals:

  • 2013: He began a partnership with Under Armour. The initial deal was $4 million, but since 2013, the brand has paid him around $20 million yearly.
  • 2015: Curry signed a three-year endorsement deal with water filter company Brita.
  • 2015: He renewed his agreement with Unilever/Degree.
  • 2017: Steph signed an exclusive autograph contract with Steiner Sports Memorabilia.
  • 2017: He partnered with JPMorgan Chase and became Infiniti's ambassador.
  • 2018: The player became an investor and the brand ambassador for the Palm mobile companion device.
  • 2018 - present: Steph has been serving as the CEO of Thirty Ink
  • 2019: He invested in Snaptravel by Super.com, a website selling travel and hotel tickets.
  • 2019: Rakuten announced a partnership with Curry as a brand ambassador.
  • 2019: He partnered with Callaway Golf.
  • 2019 - present: Steph has been the Global Brand Ambassador for Rakuten.
  • 2021: He and other high-profile athletes and celebrities became spokespersons for FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Steph and his wife own a charity foundation aimed at ending childhood hunger. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)
Stephen Curry's charity work

The NBA star and his wife, Canadian-American actress Ayesha, launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in Oakland, California, in 2019. The foundation's primary mission is ending childhood hunger.

Will Stephen Curry become a billionaire?

Stephen has the potential to become a billionaire. More profitable endorsement opportunities and career contracts may come his way and significantly increase his net worth over the next several years.

Why is Steph Curry's net worth so low?

When Stephen Curry graduated from college, many underestimated him. Only his previous two contracts with the Warriors have been huge. Combined with his Under Armour endorsement deal, these two things have the potential to make him a billionaire.

As impressive as Steph Curry's net worth looks, the NBA star is far from becoming a billionaire. Lucrative endorsement deals and a few massive contracts have contributed to his wealth. It might take him only a few years to reach the billionaire level if his net worth keeps increasing at the same rate it has over the past few years.

