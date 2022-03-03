What is Steph Curry's net worth: salary, endorsements, house, cars

Steph Curry is among the world's highest-paid NBA athletes. His remarkable skills earned him a position with one of America's top basketball clubs. The Golden State Warriors selected Curry with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. Besides his hefty pay check with the Warriors, the player makes more money from brand endorsements and business investments. Discover Steph Curry's net worth and what significantly contributes to his wealth.

Stephen Curry is regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)

Steph Curry is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry and his wife, Sonya Alicia Curry. His younger brother, Seth Adham Curry, is also a successful NBA player. He is a shooting guard with the Charlotte Hornets, the team their father used to play for. Steph draws inspiration from four-time MVP LeBron James and hopes to break the legend's records someday. Find out some of the NBA point guards' possessions and businesses below.

Profile summary

Full name Wardell Stephen Curry II Nickname Steph Curry Gender Male Date of birth 14th March 1988 Age 36 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Akron, Ohio, USA Current residence Atherton gated community, San Francisco, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'2'' (188 cm) Weight 190 lbs. (86 kg) Hair color Brown Eye color Brown Mother Sonya Curry Father Dell Curry Sister Sydel Curry Brother Seth Curry Marital status Married Spouse Ayesha Disa Curry (2011 - present) Children Riley, Ryan, and Canon Alma mater Charlotte Christian School Alma mater Davidson College Profession Basketball player, businessman, philanthropist Net worth $160 million Instagram @stephencurry30 X (Twitter) Facebook @StephenCurryOfficial

How much is Stephen Curry worth?

Steph Curry's net worth is allegedly $160 million. The money comes from playing basketball, brand endorsement deals, and venture capital investments.

Steph Curry's real estate ventures

The player has owned several luxurious homes over the years. In 2015, he purchased a home in Walnut, California, for $3.2 million.

Steph also bought a home in Alamo, California, in 2016 for $5.775 million and sold it in January 2019 for $6.3 million.

In September 2019, the NBA player and his wife bought a $31 million 7,500-square-foot mansion in Atherton, California. The three-story mansion sits on 1.2 acres and has a separate garage and guest house.

The couple sold the three-story house for $31.15 million in September 2021 and bought an 18,000-square-foot mansion built on two acres in Atherton. In July 2022, they acquired a $2.1 million home in Winter Park, Florida.

Stephen and his wife acquired a $2.1 million home in Winter Park, Florida. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)

Steph Curry's cars

Curry has been spotted riding in posh machines from the premium carmakers. Some of the luxury automobiles he has driven are:

Porsche 911 GT3 - $175,900

Porsche Panamera Turbo S - $150,000

Tesla Model X 90D - $93,184

2018 Infiniti Q50 - $35,200

Cadillac Escalade ESV - $76,990

Kia Sorento SXL - $25,900

Mercedes Benz G55 - $123,600

Range Rover Sport LWB - $208,200

Steph Curry's other valuables

Steph loves expensive watches and designer clothing. Some of his watches are:

Cartier Santos Skeleton - $57,000

Rolex Day-Date 40 - $34,975

Rolex Deep Sea Dive Watch - $10,000

At the 2017 GQ fashion shoot, Steph wore a $2,000 Emporio Armani Suit.

Stephen and his wife sold his home in Alamo, California, in January 2019. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)

What business does Stephen Curry own?

The player owns SC30, a company that manages his investments and partnerships. He also formed Unanimous Media, located on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City. The company produced the Breakthrough movie in 2019, grossing $40.7 million.

Unanimous Media has produced more projects, including Holey Moley (2019), an American sports competition series, Emanuel (2019), a film based on the 2015 Charleston church shooting, and The Queen of Basketball (2021), a documentary film about basketballer Lusia Harris.

Curry has also invested in:

An e-sports organization called TSM

A beverage company called Oxigen

A smart fitness machine called Tonal

An online travel booking site called SnapTravel

Stephen revolutionized basketball by inspiring teams and players to take more three-point shots. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)

How much did Steph Curry sign for?

The Warriors signed him for $12.7 million in 2009 and extended his contract for $44.0 million in 2013. Five years later, the point guard was awarded a new contract worth $201.16 million.

The club later renewed his contract for $44,000,000 in 2017 and gave him another extension worth $215 million in August 2021. Steph Curry's current contract will expire in the 2025/26 season.

Stephen curry's salary and contracts

Below is a summary of his contract details with the Golden State Warriors:

Year Contract duration Total guaranteed pay Av. salary per season 2009 - 2012 4 years $12,700,262 $3,175,066 2013 - 2016 4 years $44,000,000 $11,000,000 2017 - 2021 5 years $201,158,790 $40,231,758 2022 - 2026 4 years $215,353,664 $53,838,416

Stephen curry's projected salary

The NBA point guard's projected salary with the Golden State Warriors is:

Season Projected salary 2023/24 $51,915,615 2024/25 $55,761,216 2025/26 $59,606,817

What is Steph Curry's salary?

The Warriors' point guard has netted over $300 million in salary between 2009 and 2024. Steph is set to earn $51,915,615 in the 2023/24 season.

Here is a summary of annual salary as per his current contract:

2022/2023 season - $48 million

2023/2024 season - $51.9 million

2024/2025 season - $55.7 million

2025/2026 season - $59.6 million

How much does Steph Curry make per game?

Since Curry's base salary is projected at $51,915,615 in the 2023/24 season, his earnings per game can be estimated as $ 63,3117 if he represents the Warriors in 82 games. In an official NBA schedule, each team plays 82 games each season.

How much does Steph Curry make on endorsements?

Besides his annual NBA base salary of over $50 million, Steph earns around $30-40 million from endorsements, totaling $80-90 million annually. In his first decade in the NBA, he earned about $130 million in salary and $150 million from endorsements.

Steph is a 4-time NBA champion, a 2-time Most Valuable Player, a Finals MVP, and an All-Star Game MVP. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)

Curry has had numerous lucrative sponsorship deals over the years. Here is a list of some of his brand endorsement deals:

2013: He began a partnership with Under Armour. The initial deal was $4 million, but since 2013, the brand has paid him around $20 million yearly.

He began a partnership with Under Armour. The initial deal was $4 million, but since 2013, the brand has paid him around $20 million yearly. 2015: Curry signed a three-year endorsement deal with water filter company Brita.

Curry signed a three-year endorsement deal with water filter company Brita. 2015: He renewed his agreement with Unilever/Degree.

He renewed his agreement with Unilever/Degree. 2017: Steph signed an exclusive autograph contract with Steiner Sports Memorabilia.

Steph signed an exclusive autograph contract with Steiner Sports Memorabilia. 2017: He partnered with JPMorgan Chase and became Infiniti's ambassador.

He partnered with JPMorgan Chase and became Infiniti's ambassador. 2018: The player became an investor and the brand ambassador for the Palm mobile companion device.

The player became an investor and the brand ambassador for the Palm mobile companion device. 2018 - present: Steph has been serving as the CEO of Thirty Ink

Steph has been serving as the CEO of Thirty Ink 2019: He invested in Snaptravel by Super.com, a website selling travel and hotel tickets.

He invested in Snaptravel by Super.com, a website selling travel and hotel tickets. 2019: Rakuten announced a partnership with Curry as a brand ambassador.

Rakuten announced a partnership with Curry as a brand ambassador. 2019: He partnered with Callaway Golf.

He partnered with Callaway Golf. 2019 - present: Steph has been the Global Brand Ambassador for Rakuten.

Steph has been the Global Brand Ambassador for Rakuten. 2021: He and other and celebrities became spokespersons for FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Steph and his wife own a charity foundation aimed at ending childhood hunger. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial (modified by author)

Stephen Curry's charity work

The NBA star and his wife, Canadian-American actress Ayesha, launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in Oakland, California, in 2019. The foundation's primary mission is ending childhood hunger.

Will Stephen Curry become a billionaire?

Stephen has the potential to become a billionaire. More profitable endorsement opportunities and career contracts may come his way and significantly increase his net worth over the next several years.

Why is Steph Curry's net worth so low?

When Stephen Curry graduated from college, many underestimated him. Only his previous two contracts with the Warriors have been huge. Combined with his Under Armour endorsement deal, these two things have the potential to make him a billionaire.

As impressive as Steph Curry's net worth looks, the NBA star is far from becoming a billionaire. Lucrative endorsement deals and a few massive contracts have contributed to his wealth. It might take him only a few years to reach the billionaire level if his net worth keeps increasing at the same rate it has over the past few years.

