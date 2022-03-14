Kelly Clarkson is an American singer, songwriter, author, actress, and television personality. She burst into the limelight after winning the American Idol singing competition in 2002. After that, she released several tracks and albums, gaining international recognition.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson's romantic life has been a subject that has attracted a lot of attention over the years. As a result, her love life has been significantly scrutinized by fans, critics, and the media. Like many other public figures, she has also been the subject of several dating rumours.

Kelly Clarkson's profile summary

Full name: Kelly Brianne Clarkson

Kelly Brianne Clarkson Nickname : Kelly Clarkson

: Kelly Clarkson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24th April 1982

24th April 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth : Fort Worth, Texas, USA

: Fort Worth, Texas, USA Current residence: Toluca Lake, California, USA

Toluca Lake, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 3''

5' 3'' Height in centimetres : 161

: 161 Weight in pounds: 174

174 Weight in kilograms: 69

69 Body measurements in inches: 37-30-37

37-30-37 Body measurements in centimetres: 94-78-94

94-78-94 Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Dress size: 12 (US)

12 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Mother: Jeanne Ann

Jeanne Ann Father: Stephen Michael Clarkson

Stephen Michael Clarkson Siblings: Jason and Alyssa

Jason and Alyssa Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-partner: Brandon Blackstock

Brandon Blackstock Children: River Rose and Remington Alexander

River Rose and Remington Alexander School: Burleson High School

Burleson High School Profession : American singer, songwriter, author, actress, and television personality

: American singer, songwriter, author, actress, and television personality Net worth : $45 million

: $45 million Salary: $14 million

Kelly Clarkson's dating history

Below is a look at Kelly Clarkson’s boyfriends' list, details of her marriage, as well as who she is dating right now:

1. Brandon Blackstock

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

Source: Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock, was until recently, Kelly Clarkson’s husband. Fans viewed the two as a power couple until their marriage fell apart. Kelly and Brandon met in 2006 at the Academy of Country Musical Awards rehearsal ceremony. Brandon's father introduced the two.

At the time, he was married to ex-wife Mellissa Ashworth, so nothing happened. However, Clarkson felt the sparks fly immediately, even though she did not know that he was her manager’s son. Clarkson and Brandon remained in the same circles due to their close family ties, but nothing happened between them for several years.

When did Clarkson and Brandon start dating?

Then, in 2012, they re-connected at the Super Bowl, where the singer performed the national anthem. Clarkson was single, and so was Brandon – having just come out of a divorce with his first wife. Clarkson and Brandon started dating immediately after the 2012 Super Bowl. However, there were rumours that they were involved from around late 2011, while Brandon was getting divorced.

In 2012, Clarkson and Brandon made their relationship public after attending a party together in Tennessee. The couple’s relationship escalated quickly after that. After a few months of dating, Brandon proposed in December 2012. Brianne was happy but admitted to wondering whether it was too soon, given that her fiancé had just come out of a marriage.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon's wedding

In October 2013, Clarkson and Brandon tied the knot in a low key ceremony at Blackberry Farms, Tennessee. The couple had planned a big wedding but scrapped the idea due to their busy personal and professional lives. In the end, the couple decided to elope – intending to only wed in the presence of their kids and a minister.

Brandon and Clarkson welcomed their first child – daughter River Rose – in June 2014. In 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, Remington Alexander. Clarkson was also a step-mom to two children from Brandon’s first marriage.

For many, Clarkson and Brandon were the ideal couple, adored by fans, the media and other celebrities. The singer was quite open about her relationship – from their exciting sex life to the several things they had in common. It was thus a surprise for many to hear that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were divorcing in 2020.

Ugly separation from Brandon

The Break Away singer filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Many people presumed the couple had been going through a rough patch, which was made worse by being in lockdown together during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were also rumours that Brandon was cheating on Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock went through an ugly public divorce. After announcing their split, Brandon refused to leave the Clarkson’s Montana ranch home, where the couple had quarantined during e lockdown period. Instead, he claimed it was marital property and continued to stay there even after the judge upheld it as the singer's personal property.

The divorce was finalized in 2022, with Clarkson being awarded the property fully; Brandon currently stays there but pays her rent. She was also awarded primary custody of the children, on top of being ordered to pay child and spousal support.

2. Ryan Key

Ryan Key of Yellowcard and Kelly during 2006 Sony/BMG GRAMMY After Party - VIP at Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California, United States.

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Key is an artist who is famous for being the lead singer of the former band group Yellowcard. He is also rumoured to have been one of Kelly Clarkson’s A-list ex-boyfriends. Clarkson and Key were rumoured to have dated sometime around 2006.

The dating allegations started after an encounter with Key during one of his band's concerts in 2006. Clarkson was in attendance when she was invited on stage. She shared a bottle of whiskey with Key before singing a few lines while dancing provocatively with the singer. The two were reported to have dated for a few months before the romance fizzled out.

3. Graham Colton

Graham Colton performs at the World Cinema Filmmakers Welcome at the Stella Artois Cutting Room at the Sundance House in Park City, Utah.

Source: Getty Images

Graham Colton is a singer/songwriter hailing from Oklahoma City. Colton was also involved with Kelly Clarkson sometime in 2005. Clarkson and Colton started dating after the singer's band opened during the Breakaway and Hazel Eyes Tour. However, the relationship was short-lived, with the couple splitting after only a few months.

Their busy schedules and long-distance relationship was among the reason for their split. They spent very little time together, with Colton in the studio most of the time. As a result, they decided to break up but continued to be friends.

4. Justin Guarini

Singer/songwriter Graham Colton performs at the World Cinema Filmmakers Welcome at the Stella Artois Cutting Room at the Sundance House in Park City, Utah.

Source: Getty Images

Justin Guarini is an American singer, record producer, and . He was the runner up in American Idol's first season. The two were also co-stars of the 2003 musical, From Justin to Kelly.

Clarkson and Guarini were rumoured to be dating due to their great chemistry on American Idol. Initially, the Oklahoma singer denied dating, claiming that Clarkson was like a sister and they were only friends.

The rumours continued for several years until Clarkson finally addressed them in Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She claimed they were not involved during American Idol but had a fling. In 2020, Guarini finally came clean, stating that they dated from around 2003.

Kelly Clarkson's fast facts

1. Is Kelly Clarkson engaged to Brett Eldredge? No, she is not. After splitting from her husband, Clarkson was rumoured to be involved with the singer after they recorded a Christmas duet, Under the Mistletoe.

2. Is Kelly Clarkson gay? Like many celebrities, Clarkson’s sexuality has been subject to speculation. She admitted that many people thought she was gay because she wasn’t married and had not dated much.

3. Is Brandon Blackstock still Kelly’s manager? No, Brandon is no longer her manager. During their divorce proceedings, the couple's professional relationship also ended.

4. Is Kelly Clarkson in a relationship right now? No. After being married for several years, she has just finalized her divorce and is adjusting to her new life as a single woman.

Kelly Clarkson is one of the most accomplished singers. However, she has not been fortunate in love. For a long time, she has focused on her career, only dating occasionally. Some of her relationships failed due to her busy career.

