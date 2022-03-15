Who is John Mulaney? Age, nationality, siblings, career, latest updates
If you enjoy stand-up comedy, you've probably heard of John Mulaney. The comedian is well-known for his roles in various productions, including an autobiography series. In addition, he received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. With this in mind, learn everything you can about him in the article.
Who is John Edmund Mulaney? He is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer from the United States. Mostly, he is known for his work on Saturday Night Live as a writer and stand-up comedian. Mulaney is also recognized for his Netflix-released children's musical comedy special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch (2019).
John Mulaney's profile summary
- Full name: John Edmund Mulaney
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 26 August 1982
- Age: 39 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, the United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'
- Height in centimetres: 183
- Weight in pounds: 149
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Ellen née Stanton
- Father: Charles "Chip" Mulaney Jr
- Siblings: 4
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-wife: Annamarie Tendler
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Lisa Olivia Munn
- Children: 1
- School: St Clement School
- University: St Ignatius College Prep and Georgetown University (BA)
- Profession: Comedian
- Net worth: $10 million
- Twitter: @mulaney
- Instagram: @johnmulaney
- Facebook: @JohnMulaneyOfficial
Early life
When was Mulaney born? He was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA on 26 August 1982. He is 39 years old as of March 2022, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.
John Mulaney's parents are Ellen Mulaney (née Stanton), a Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law professor, and Charles "Chip" Mulaney Jr., an attorney and partner at Skadden Arps.
George J. Bates, Mulaney's maternal great-grandfather, was a Republican mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, and served in Congress.
Mulaney is the third born of five children, three brothers and two sisters. Unfortunately, one of his brothers died in infancy when he was four.
John went to St Clement School for junior high before moving to St Ignatius College Prep, where he graduated in 2000. After that, he enrolled at Georgetown University, where he majored in English and minored in theology.
What do John Mulaney's siblings do?
Only the career of Claire Mulaney, John's sister, is known. She is an American writer and producer who has worked on shows such as Saturday Night Live (1975), Last Man Standing (2011) and Take My Wife (2016).
What nationality is John Mulaney?
He is an American national by birth.
Career
John Mulaney's comedic career began when he moved to New York City after graduating from Georgetown in 2004, where he worked as an office assistant at Comedy Central. After a year, he pitched the idea and helped write I Love the '30s, a parody of I Love the '80s that he co-created with fellow comedian Nick Kroll.
However, the young star did not stay on the platform for long and soon left to pursue a freelance career.
He rose to prominence after performing a set on Live at Gotham in 2006. The star was invited to perform on Late Night with Conan O' Brien a year later, where he acquitted himself admirably and was invited back a few months later.
Mulaney was given a chance to audition for Saturday Night Live in 2008. His abilities earned him a spot on the show's staff as a writer.
In 2009, he released The Top Part, his first comedy album. Mulaney gained a cult following with his second album, New In Town, released in 2012. However, in 2015, the comedian released The Comeback Kid, which catapulted him from established to legendary status.
John Mulaney's movies and TV shows
The comedian has been involved in movie productions in his career. He has 35 credits as an actor and 27 credits as a writer.
- 2022 – Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers as Chip
- 2017-2022 – Big Mouth as Andrew Glouberman
- 2019-2022 – The Simpsons as Warburton Parker
- 2020 – Marvel: Back on the Air as Spider-Ham
- 2019 – Dickinson as Henry David Thoreau
- 2019 – Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham as Spider-Ham (voice)
- 2018-2019 – Crashing as John Mulaney
- 2015-2019 – Documentary Now! as Simon Sawyer
- 2018 – Animals as Olafur / Mackerel
- 2018 – Saturday Night Live: Cut for Time as Roger / Mark - The Groom
- 2009-2018 – Saturday Night Live as Shy / Laser Cats Orchestra / Co-Worker
- 2018 – Portlandia as George St Geegland
- 2017 – Oh, Hello on Broadway
- 2016 – Conan
- 2015-2016 – Late Night with Seth Meyers
- 2016 – Nothin's Easy as Brian
- 2015-2016 – The Jim Gaffigan Show as John Mulaney
- 2016 – Difficult People as Cecil Jellford
- 2016 – Comedy Bang! Bang! as George St Geegland
- 2016 – Lady Dynamite as James Earl James
- 2014 – Marvel: Contest of Champions as Spider-Ham (voice)
- 2010 – Mayne Street as Dylan
- 2010 – Ugly Americans as Tony
- 2009 – Important Things with Demetri Martin as Green Beret
- 2007 – Balls of Steel as World's Worst Bartender
Who is John Mulaney's wife?
Mulaney married Annamarie Tendler, a makeup artist and lampshade artisan, on July 5, 2014. Unfortunately, the couple split up in May 2021, and in July of that year, they filed for divorce. In January 2022, the divorce was finalized.
Following his divorce, the comedian began dating actress Olivia Munn. Mulaney and Munn announced they were expecting a child in September 2021, and on 24 November 2021, their son was born.
What is John Mulaney's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian is worth $10 million.
Substance abuse struggles
Mulaney has publicly spoken about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. In a 2014 interview, he claimed to have been sober since 22 September 2005, but in December 2020, he checked into a Pennsylvania drug rehab centre for alcoholism, cocaine addiction, and prescription drug abuse.
How tall is John Mulaney?
The entertainer has a height of 6" or 183cm and a weight of 68 Kg or 149 lbs.
John Mulaney's latest updates
On February 20, 2022, the comedian began the John Mulaney: From Scratch tour. The John Mulaney tour will visit dozens of cities across the United States. Furthermore, the original John Mulaney's stand-up tour had 33 venues but added 17 more due to demand.
Where can I get John Mulaney's tickets?
The tickets are available on Ticketmaster.
John Mulaney is one of the world's most popular stand-up comedians. His talent is undeniable, and his sense of humour is one-of-a-kind. Despite battling substance abuse, the actor has turned his life around.
