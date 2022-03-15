Who is John Mulaney? Age, nationality, siblings, career, latest updates

If you enjoy stand-up comedy, you've probably heard of John Mulaney. The comedian is well-known for his roles in various productions, including an autobiography series. In addition, he received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. With this in mind, learn everything you can about him in the article.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Host John Mulaney during the Monologue on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Photo: Kyle Dubiel

Source: Getty Images

Who is John Edmund Mulaney? He is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer from the United States. Mostly, he is known for his work on Saturday Night Live as a writer and stand-up comedian. Mulaney is also recognized for his Netflix-released children's musical comedy special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch (2019).

John Mulaney's profile summary

Full name: John Edmund Mulaney

John Edmund Mulaney Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 26 August 1982

26 August 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, the United States

Chicago, Illinois, the United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'

6' Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Ellen née Stanton

Ellen née Stanton Father: Charles "Chip" Mulaney Jr

Charles "Chip" Mulaney Jr Siblings: 4

4 Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Annamarie Tendler

Annamarie Tendler Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Lisa Olivia Munn

Lisa Olivia Munn Children: 1

1 School: St Clement School

St Clement School University: St Ignatius College Prep and Georgetown University (BA)

St Ignatius College Prep and Georgetown University (BA) Profession: Comedian

Comedian Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Twitter:

Instagram: @johnmulaney

@johnmulaney Facebook:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Early life

When was Mulaney born? He was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA on 26 August 1982. He is 39 years old as of March 2022, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

John Mulaney's parents are Ellen Mulaney (née Stanton), a Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law professor, and Charles "Chip" Mulaney Jr., an attorney and partner at Skadden Arps.

George J. Bates, Mulaney's maternal great-grandfather, was a Republican mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, and served in Congress.

Mulaney is the third born of five children, three brothers and two sisters. Unfortunately, one of his brothers died in infancy when he was four.

John went to St Clement School for junior high before moving to St Ignatius College Prep, where he graduated in 2000. After that, he enrolled at Georgetown University, where he majored in English and minored in theology.

What do John Mulaney's siblings do?

Only the career of Claire Mulaney, John's sister, is known. She is an American writer and producer who has worked on shows such as Saturday Night Live (1975), Last Man Standing (2011) and Take My Wife (2016).

What nationality is John Mulaney?

He is an American national by birth.

Career

John Mulaney attends the "Sea Wall / A Life" Broadway Opening Night at the Hudson Theater in New York. Photo: Efren Landaos

Source: Getty Images

John Mulaney's comedic career began when he moved to New York City after graduating from Georgetown in 2004, where he worked as an office assistant at Comedy Central. After a year, he pitched the idea and helped write I Love the '30s, a parody of I Love the '80s that he co-created with fellow comedian Nick Kroll.

However, the young star did not stay on the platform for long and soon left to pursue a freelance career.

He rose to prominence after performing a set on Live at Gotham in 2006. The star was invited to perform on Late Night with Conan O' Brien a year later, where he acquitted himself admirably and was invited back a few months later.

Mulaney was given a chance to audition for Saturday Night Live in 2008. His abilities earned him a spot on the show's staff as a writer.

In 2009, he released The Top Part, his first comedy album. Mulaney gained a cult following with his second album, New In Town, released in 2012. However, in 2015, the comedian released The Comeback Kid, which catapulted him from established to legendary status.

John Mulaney's movies and TV shows

The comedian has been involved in movie productions in his career. He has 35 credits as an actor and 27 credits as a writer.

2022 – Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers as Chip

as Chip 2017-2022 – Big Mouth as Andrew Glouberman

as Andrew Glouberman 2019-2022 – The Simpsons as Warburton Parker

as Warburton Parker 2020 – Marvel: Back on the Air as Spider-Ham

as Spider-Ham 2019 – Dickinson as Henry David Thoreau

as Henry David Thoreau 2019 – Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham as Spider-Ham (voice)

as Spider-Ham (voice) 2018-2019 – Crashing as John Mulaney

as John Mulaney 2015-2019 – Documentary Now! as Simon Sawyer

as Simon Sawyer 2018 – Animals as Olafur / Mackerel

as Olafur / Mackerel 2018 – Saturday Night Live: Cut for Time as Roger / Mark - The Groom

as Roger / Mark - The Groom 2009-2018 – Saturday Night Live as Shy / Laser Cats Orchestra / Co-Worker

as Shy / Laser Cats Orchestra / Co-Worker 2018 – Portlandia as George St Geegland

as George St Geegland 2017 – Oh, Hello on Broadway

2016 – Conan

2015-2016 – Late Night with Seth Meyers

2016 – Nothin's Easy as Brian

as Brian 2015-2016 – The Jim Gaffigan Show as John Mulaney

as John Mulaney 2016 – Difficult People as Cecil Jellford

as Cecil Jellford 2016 – Comedy Bang! Bang! as George St Geegland

as George St Geegland 2016 – Lady Dynamite as James Earl James

as James Earl James 2014 – Marvel: Contest of Champions as Spider-Ham (voice)

as Spider-Ham (voice) 2010 – Mayne Street as Dylan

as Dylan 2010 – Ugly Americans as Tony

as Tony 2009 – Important Things with Demetri Martin as Green Beret

as Green Beret 2007 – Balls of Steel as World's Worst Bartender

Who is John Mulaney's wife?

Comedian John Mulaney during an interview on November 2, 2020. Photo: Lloyd Bishop

Source: Getty Images

Mulaney married Annamarie Tendler, a makeup artist and lampshade artisan, on July 5, 2014. Unfortunately, the couple split up in May 2021, and in July of that year, they filed for divorce. In January 2022, the divorce was finalized.

Following his divorce, the comedian began dating actress Olivia Munn. Mulaney and Munn announced they were expecting a child in September 2021, and on 24 November 2021, their son was born.

What is John Mulaney's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian is worth $10 million.

Substance abuse struggles

Mulaney has publicly spoken about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. In a 2014 interview, he claimed to have been sober since 22 September 2005, but in December 2020, he checked into a Pennsylvania drug rehab centre for alcoholism, cocaine addiction, and prescription .

How tall is John Mulaney?

The entertainer has a height of 6" or 183cm and a weight of 68 Kg or 149 lbs.

John Mulaney's latest updates

On February 20, 2022, the comedian began the John Mulaney: From Scratch tour. The John Mulaney tour will visit dozens of cities across the United States. Furthermore, the original John Mulaney's stand-up tour had 33 venues but added 17 more due to demand.

Where can I get John Mulaney's tickets?

The tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

John Mulaney is one of the world's most popular stand-up comedians. His talent is undeniable, and his sense of humour is one-of-a-kind. Despite battling substance abuse, the actor has turned his life around.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about Sydney Sweeney's life. She is an actress from the United States who debuted on the acting scene in 2018 and has since taken the world by storm. She has made quite a name for herself in just under three years, starring in several films and television shows.

Learn everything there is to know about the actress, including her age, height, net worth, movies/TV shows, and the most recent news.

Source: YEN.com.gh