Is Carol Burnett still alive? All you need to know about the American actress

Carol Burnett is a legendary entertainer who started her career in the film industry in the mid-1950s. She influenced an entire generation of new talent through her variety show and portrayal of many characters on TV and in films. She used her show to make people laugh by giving them a combination of skit-based comedy and short musical acts. For over six decades, she achieved success on stage, television, and film in varying genres. But is Carol Burnett still alive in 2022?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Carol Burnett attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Carol Burnett is an American actress, comedian, singer, and writer. She is best known for hosting The Carol Burnett Show, a variety/sketch comedy series that won 25 Primetime Emmy Awards and became one of the greatest television shows of all time.

Carol Burnett’s profile summary

Full name: Carol Creighton Burnett

Carol Creighton Burnett Nickname: Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 23 April 1933

23 April 1933 Age: 88 years (as of 2022)

88 years (as of 2022) Birth sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, United States

San Antonio, Texas, United States Current residence : Santa Barbara, California, USA

: Santa Barbara, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds: 126

126 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements in inches : 34-25-35

: 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-64-89

: 86-64-89 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Father: Joseph Thomas Burnett

Joseph Thomas Burnett Mother: Ina Louise (née Creighton)

Ina Louise (née Creighton) Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Education : Hollywood High School, University of California, Los Angeles

: Hollywood High School, University of California, Los Angeles Profession: Actress, comedian, singer, writer

Actress, comedian, singer, writer Years active: 1955 to present

1955 to present Twitter :

: Instagram: @itscarolburnett

@itscarolburnett YouTube: The Carol Burnett Show Official

The Carol Burnett Show Official Net worth: $45 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Early life

Carol Burnett was born Carol Creighton Burnett on 26 April 1933 in San Antonio, Texas, United States. She is the daughter of Joseph Thomas Burnett (father) and Ina Louise (mother). Carol’s father worked as a movie theatre manager, and her mother was a publicity writer for movie studios.

She has a young-half sister named Chrissie Burnett, born on 12 December 1944 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Carol’s parents were alcoholics when she was young, leading to their divorce in the late 1930s.

As a result, her grandmother took her in and raised her with her younger half-sister. After the divorce, Carol’s mother moved to Hollywood. Her daughter lived with her grandmother in a one-room apartment in Hollywood but was close to her mother.

Educational background

She attended Hollywood High School and graduated in 1951. She then received an envelope with $50 as one year’s tuition to enrol at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). At UCLA, Carol initially wanted to study journalism. However, she switched courses and focused on Theatre Arts and English because she wanted to become a playwright.

The switch paid off because she performed in many university productions and gained recognition for her musical and comedic abilities. However, her mother was not supportive of her acting ambitions. So she graduated from UCLA in 1955 and moved to New York to work.

Professional career

Carol Burnett appears on stage at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television's Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

After graduating from college in 1955, she went to New York to work as a hat-check girl. She spent a year in the city and put on The Rehearsal Club Revue to expose their careers to agents in the acting industry. The show opened doors for her when she landed a minor role on several TV shows in 1955, including The Paul Winchell and Jerry Mahoney Show.

Between 1955 and 1967, she had minor roles in many television shows and movies. She appeared in The Twilight Zone (1962), Calamity Jane (1963), and Get Smart (1967), among others.

In 1967, Carol Burnett received an offer from CBS to host The Carol Burnett Show, an hour-long variety/sketch comedy series. The show became successful and ran for 11 years, winning multiple Emmy Awards. Since it ran for over a decade, Carol Burnett's show cast was diverse, including Tim Conway, Ernie Anderson, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, Lyle Waggoner, and more.

Between 1971 and 2021, she appeared in many television shows and films. Some of the most memorable Carol Burnett's movies and TV series within that period are:

Pete 'n' Tillie (1972).

(1972). The Wild Wacky Wonderful World of Winter (1980).

(1980). Carol & Company (1990-1991).

(1990-1991). Once Upon a Mattress (2007).

(2007). A Little Help with Carol Burnett (2018).

(2018). Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? (2021).

In 2022, she appeared in the documentary film Betty White: A Celebration. The documentary remains her latest appearance in a film in 2022, meaning she is alive and active as an actress.

Husband and children

Carol Burnett has been in three marriages throughout her lifetime, with two ending in divorce. Her first husband was Don Saroyan, whom she married in 1955. Unfortunately, the two divorced seven years later in 1962 and did not have children.

After divorcing Don Saroyan, she married Joe Hamilton on 4 May 1963. Joe Hamilton was a television producer and a divorced father of eight. He produced Burnett’s 1962 Carnegie Hall concert and later produced The Carol Burnett Show.

Carol and Hamilton welcomed three daughters, Carrie Hamilton (born on 5 December 1963), Jody Hamilton (born on 18 January 18), and Erin Hamilton (born on 14 August 1968). Carrie was an actress and singer. Unfortunately, she died on 20 January 2002 at 38. Her sisters, Jody and Erin, are also actresses. Carol and Joe Hamilton stayed in the marriage for 21 years after their divorce in 1984.

Actress Carol Burnett (R) and husband Brian Miller attend Blake Edwards' art exhibit preview at Leslie Sacks Fine Art in Brentwood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

On 24 November 2001, she married Brian Miller, the principal drummer for the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Miller is 23 years younger than his wife. Carol Burnett today lives in Santa Barbara with Brian Miller. However, the two do not have children.

What is Carol Burnett’s net worth?

Carol Burnett has worked as a singer, comedian, and writer for 67 years. She has made her money through salaries and endorsements. As of 2022, Carol Burnett's net worth is $45 million.

Carol Burnett’s fast facts

Is Carol Burnett dead? She is not dead. The actress lives in Santa Barbara, United States, with her husband. How old is Carol Burnett today? She is 88 years old as of 2022. How old is Carol Burnett today? She was born on 23 April 1933. Thus, the age of Carol Burnett will be 88 years in March 2022. What does Carol Burnett look like now? She looks the same way she was 50 years ago. The actress still has her red hair with a short haircut. Did Carol Burnett take singing lessons? She loves singing and used music as a significant part of Carol Burnett's show. However, she never took singing lessons despite being a brilliant singer. Why does Carol Burnett tug her ear? She tugs her ear in The Carol Burnett Show to pass a message to her grandmother to let her know that she was doing well and that she loved her. How much is Carol Burnett's net worth? The talented singer has an estimated net worth of $45 million as of 2022.

Is Carol Burnett still alive in 2022? Carol Burnett is alive in 2022. The actress lives in her home in Santa Barbara, United States. Furthermore, she appeared in Betty White: A Celebration, a documentary film released in theatres on 17 January 2022 about Betty White. At 88 years old, Carol Burnett has a husband and three children. And after working in the entertainment industry for 67 years, she has accumulated a net worth of $45 million in 2022.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Benzino. He is an urban media entrepreneur, TV personality, rapper, boxer, and record producer from the United States. He co-owned The Source magazine and was a record producer alongside team Hangmen 3.

Benzino is one of the world's most gifted celebs. He has a background in music, print creation, and acting. Ray has achieved what many could only dream of, from co-founding The Source magazine to becoming a successful actor. His initiatives have made him well-known both locally and internationally.

Source: YEN.com.gh