Sydney Sweeney's movies and TV shows: What productions has the actress been in?

Sydney has been in the entertainment industry for an extended period and is becoming a sought-after figure. If you watch any of Sydney Sweeney's movies and TV shows, you can attest to her brilliance and level of professionalism without bias.

Sydney Sweeney started her acting career early in life. But before her parents allowed her to pursue it, she came up with a five-year business plan to convince them. What is Sydney Sweeney famous for? She is best known for her roles on In the Vault and the Netflix series Everything Sucks!

Profile summary

Full name: Sydney Bernice Sweeney

Sydney Bernice Sweeney Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 12 September 1997

12 September 1997 Age : 25 years old in 2022

: 25 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States

Spokane, Washington, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Scottish-Irish

: Scottish-Irish Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet : 5' 3½"

: 5' 3½" Height in centimetres: 161

161 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 36-25-36

36-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-63.5-91

91-63.5-91 Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Dress size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Bright blonde

Bright blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother : Lisa Mudd Sweeney

: Lisa Mudd Sweeney Father : Scott Sweeney

: Scott Sweeney Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner : Jonathan Davino

: Jonathan Davino School : Lehman Alternative Community School and Saint George's School

: Lehman Alternative Community School and Saint George's School Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Sydney Sweeney's Instagram: @sydney_sweeney

Who is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress born on 12 September 1997 in Spokane, Washington. She attended Saint George's School in her hometown for her high school education. Her parents are Scott, a medical practitioner, and Lisa Mudd, a lawyer. Currently, Sydney Sweeney's age is 25 in 2022.

Apart from acting, what else has Sydney Sweeney been in? She is a trained mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who grappled in her high school years.

Sydney Sweeney's movies and TV shows

At 12, Sydney convinced her parents to agree to her acting and entertainment career. Since then, she has delivered excellent performances in several series and movies. Some of them include:

Euphoria

Euphoria is a 2019 drama series whose storyline revolves around sex, friendship, love, trauma, and social media. She played Cassie Howard, and in it, the actress hid her illicit relationship from a good friend of hers. The movie gathered much attention and shot Sweeney into the limelight. This film contains Sydney Sweeney's NSFW scenes.

The White Lotus

The HBO max's The White Lotus premiered on 11 July 2021 and consolidated Sweeney's popularity. The parody depicted the contrasting lives of workers and tourists at a Hawaiian vacation resort.

Sweeney plays Olivia Mossbacher, a cold and calculated college sophomore student, in the film. She is Nicole and Mark Mossbacher's daughter. Unfortunately, because of the anthology style of the show, she will not feature in the following season.

Clementine

In Clementine, the actress plays Lana, who flees her bad life and marriage in Los Angeles. She is an impressionable young woman who tries to start a relationship with an older woman searching for refuge at her ex's lake house. The chemistry between Sweeney and Marrero, paired with Gallagher's direction, really brings this film together.

Under the Silver Lake

Under the Silver Lake came up when Sydney's career was kick-starting. She appeared in the film alongside Andrew Garfield. Although the film was starrier, her role was a dispensable feather. She played Shooting Star #2.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is a movie set in the 1960s; it is about the intertwined lives of a down-and-out actor and a daring lookalike, all as the city transforms. Sydney Sweeney's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character is Snake, and it comes in when there is a subplot and exploration of the Manson murders.

The Handmaid's Tale

Sydney Sweeney's Handmaid's Tale is probably her first significant television role. The American dystopian television series created by Bruce Miller is set in a dystopian scenario where fertile women are forced into child-bearing captivity.

Sydney Sweeney's Handmaid's Tale character is Eden Blein, a teenage girl, but she won a supporting role in the second season.

Sharp Objects

Sharp Objects is a 2018 American psychological thriller where a journalist (Amy Adams) confronts the psychological demons from her past when she returns to her hometown to cover a violent murder. It takes her to a location where she meets Sweeney's character, Alice, and the two connect via a shared, tragic experience.

To fully represent her role as Alice, a lady who experienced depression and struggled with self-harm, she did lots of research.

The Voyeurs

The actress played Pippa in the 2021 Amazon Prime video with Justice Smith playing Thomas. They moved into a new apartment and watched the couple in the building opposite go about their daily lives, fight, and have sex.

Night Teeth

The 2021 American vampire thriller film is written by Brent Dillon and directed by Adam Randall featured Sydney as Eva. She starred alongside Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alfie Allen, Lucy Fry, Megan Fox, Debby Ryan, and Alexander Ludwig.

The movie is about a college student who moonlighted as a chauffeur. He picks two women for a night of party-hopping across LA before discovering their murderous intentions and their dangerous, shadowy underworld. He must fight to stay alive.

What else has Sydney Sweeney been in?

Other films and television shows that the actress has appeared in include:

Robot Chicken

Downfalls High

Nocturne

The Wrong Daughter

Along Came the Devil

Relentless

Monster School Animation

It Happened Again Last Night

Dead Ant

Pretty Little Liars

The Middle

Manic

The Horde

Angels in Stardust

Cassidy Way

Stolen from Suburbia

The Unborn

The Bling Ring

The Opium Eater

The Ward

ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction

What is Sydney Sweeney currently filming?

Sydney is currently working on the Liberty of Jewels and the National Anthem. According to producer ReBalance LLC, Liberty of Jewels is shooting in New Mexico. On the other hand, National Anthem is a new neo-western movie which will co-star Sydney Sweeney and Halsey.

Sydney Sweeney's movies and TV shows are making waves and catching the attention of many. The actress, on her part, is poised to do more and attain greater heights in the entertainment industry.

