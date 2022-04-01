Who is Casey Beane? All you need to know about Billy Beane's daughter

Being a celebrity or simply being famous has its advantages and disadvantages. The common perception is that celebrities and famous personalities have everything in life. However, this is not always the case leading to prejudice by many. For this reason, celebrity kids such as Casey Beane, Billy Beane's daughter, have chosen a life away from the limelight to avoid the scrutiny that comes with celebrity statuses.

Casey Beane is the daughter of Billy Beane. Billy is the baseball icon and executive subject of Michael Lewis's 2003 book on Moneyball and the subsequent movies based on it. Beane has also been represented in the movie by Kerris Dorsey. While she is well-known due to her father, she tries to remain out of the media spotlight.

Casey Beane's biography

The celebrity kid was born in the United States. How old is Casey Beane? Unfortunately, her actual is not known as she has not offered any information about her specific date, month, and year of birth.

Her parents are William Lamar III, commonly known as Billy Beane (father) and Cathy Sturdivant (mother). Cathy and Billy have been childhood friends since his early days in San Diego. Unfortunately, her parents divorced when she was still a young girl. As a result, she was brought up single-handedly by her mother.

Billy is an American former professional baseball player and the current front office executive. He is the executive vice president of baseball operations and minority owner of the Oakland Athletics of Major League Baseball.

On the other hand, nothing much is known about her mother other than that she was Billy's first wife. Casey has a step-mom, Tara, Billy's second wife. In addition, she has two half-siblings, Brayden and Tinsley, from her father's second marriage to Tara. Casey completed her graduation from Kenyon College, Gambier in Ohio.

Career

Casey works as an associate in the finance and accounting department at Citadel LLC in Chicago, Illinois. However, many people have alleged that the celebrity kid is a singer in the recent past. Casey Beane singer rumours arose after the portrayal of her character by Kerris Dorsey in the film Moneyball.

In 2003, Michael Lewis, an American author, published a book on baseball economics with Billy Beane as the main character due to his teams' huge success despite their low payroll. Later, the book was adapted into a movie in 2011 titled Moneyball. American actor Brad Pitt played the lead role of Billy.

The film also featured actress Kerris Dorsey starring Billy's daughter, Casey. Dorsey has a singing role in the movie. Apart from the film being a huge success with six award nominations in various categories, Billy and his family created a good bond with the stars.

Boyfriend and dating history

Who is Casey Beane dating? There are no details on who the celebrity kid is in a relationship with. She has kept her private life away from the media's and public's eyes. In addition, nothing is known about Billy Beane's daughter's dating history.

Casey Beane's body measurements

How tall is Casey Beane? She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 68 kg. Her other body statistics are 34-24-35 inches for her bust, waist, and hips. The celebrity kid has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Casey Beane's net worth

How much is Casey Beane's net worth? Even though her actual net worth is unknown, it is estimated to b between $100 k and $1 million. The celebrity kid lives a lavish life thanks to her parent's accomplishments and wealth.

Casey Beane's fast facts

Who is Casey Beane? She is a celebrity child known for being the daughter of Billy and Billy Beane's first wife, Cathy Sturdivant. Is Billy Beane's daughter a singer? No, she is not a singer. Billy Beane's daughter singing rumours came after the release of the film Moneyball where Kerris Dorsey portrays her character. What does Casey Beane do for a living? Casey works as an associate in the finance and accounting department at Citadel LLC in Chicago, Illinois. How old is Billy Beane's daughter now? Unfortunately, her age is unknown as she has not revealed anything about her date, month, and birth year. Is Casey Beane active on social media? No, the celebrity kid is not active on any social media platform. Instead, she prefers maintaining a low-key profile in her personal life. Who are Casey Beane's parents? Her parents are Billy (father) and Cathy Sturdivant (mother). Does Casey Beane have any siblings? Yes, she has two half-siblings, Brayden and Tinsley, from her father's second marriage to Tara.

Unlike many celebrity kids, Casey Beane likes to stay out of the limelight and the glare of her dad's fame. As a result, much is unknown about her personal life, as she has kept it private. In addition, she is not actively involved on any social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok.

