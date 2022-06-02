The Jeffrey Spaide murder case: What happened that lead to the shooting?

On 1 February 2021, the Nor'easter winter storm dumped 31 inches of snow on Pennsylvania and other parts of the Northwest. When faced with such a scenario, many people would clear the snow from their driveways to avoid the freeze/thaw cycle from forming impenetrable ice on their walkways and driveways. But the exercise turned into a murder-suicide when Jeffrey Spaide shot James Goy and Lisa Goy. He then turned a gun on himself and committed suicide.

Jeffrey Spaide was an American shipboard engineering technician. He worked for the United States Navy and was a licensed engineer for more than 20 years. Spaide graduated from Villanova University and lived alone in Plains Township.

Jeffrey lived peacefully with his neighbours in the Pennsylvanian municipality. He did not have a rap sheet and seemed a law-abiding citizen. But on 1 February 2021, two of his neighbours pushed him to the edge. As a result, he snapped, shot them, and committed suicide.

James Spaide’s profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Allen Spaide Gender Male Date of birth 16 June 1973 Died 1 February 2021 Age 47 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Hometown Plains Township, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Mother Margaret (Gibbon) Spaide Father William Spaide Siblings 3 (Sharon, Jessica, William) Marital status Single Children None University Wilkes University (Bachelors), Villanova University (Masters) Profession Shipboard Engineering Technician

What happened that led to the shooting incident?

On 1 February 2021, the Nor’easter storm dumped 17.2 inches of snow on New York City’s Central Park, with other towns like Newton, New Jersey and Nazareth, Pennsylvania, recording 32 and 31 inches of snow, respectively. In Plains Township, Jeffrey Spaide's Pennsylvania hometown, the storm also dumped heavy snow.

That morning, Jeffrey Spaide went out of his house and saw his snow-covered driveway. So he went to his house and took out a shovel. Jeffrey then proceeded to his driveway to shovel the snow to prevent the freezing/thawing cycle from forming impenetrable ice on his driveway. But Jeffrey was not the only one clearing the snow from his driveway.

James and Goy were also removing snow from their cars. But instead of channelling the snow they had removed from their car to a different area, reports suggest that James and Lisa pushed the snow across the street and threw it onto Spaide’s property.

Jeffrey asked James and Lisa Goy to stop throwing snow onto his property. But his two neighbours did not listen. Instead, the request allegedly sparked a heated exchange among Spaide and the Goys.

The neighbours soon yelled obscenities and traded insults at each other. Then, James Goy allegedly threw an implement he used to clear the snow from his car and approached Jeffrey. After approaching him, James raised his fist at Jeffrey in a heated exchange to show a threatening gesture.

How the shooting happened

After the threatening gesture, Jeffrey went inside his house and left the Goys outside. They yelled expletives at him and continued with name-calling. Finally, James Goy threatened Spaide and made obscene gestures at him even as he went back to his house.

When Jeffrey came out of the house, he had a pistol. The Goys acknowledged that Jeffrey had a gun in his hand. However, they still shouted names at him from the middle of the street. Jeffrey opened fire. But even after the first shot, the Goys never reacted.

Then he opened fire for a second time, with multiple shots going off at close range and striking the Goys. However, that was not the end. He went back again to his house and came out with another weapon. He then fired upon both of the injured Goys and killed them.

Jeffrey Spaide commits suicide

At this time, the neighbours who had seen confrontations and heard the shots had called the police. He went back to his house. As the local police approached, neighbours heard another shot coming from Spaide’s home. The last shot was a self-inflicted shot that killed Jeffrey. Probably, he did not want to end up in prison for the murder incident.

Neighbours heard a dozen shots fired. But the police later said that Jeffrey shot 15 to 20 rounds during the confrontation. Jeffrey Spaide's shooting went viral on social media, but the platforms removed the video because it was going against their community guidelines.

What happened after the shooting?

Jeffrey Spaide's obituary hailed him as a man who enjoyed running marathons and spending time with his family and friends. He was also a loving son, survived by his father, William, sisters Sharon and Jessica, and brother William Jr.

Before the shooting went viral, nobody had seen Jeffrey Spaide's picture. However, his picture emerged online several days later. It showed he was a well-composed individual who was happy to be around his family and friends.

Jeffrey Spaide's Facebook page did not exist. However, people who sympathised with him created a page to remember him as a great man who was a true friend, a patriot, an uncle, and a brother. People also remembered him as an exemplary man who dutifully fulfilled his duties to his country.

Where was Jeffrey Spaide buried? Family and friends buried Jeffrey Spaide at the Saint Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Freeland, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, United States.

Jeffrey Spaide was an American shipboard engineering technician who worked for the United States Navy. He lived alone in Plains Township, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, United States, with his neighbours James Goy and Lisa Goy. But on 1 February 2021, he shot the Goys and turned a gun on himself.

