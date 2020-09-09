The life and career of Michael Ealy: A look at his ethnicity, family, TV shows, and movies
Michael Ealy is an actor who has starred in multiple television shows, films, and music videos. He has been in the entertainment industry since the late-1990s. In his illustrious career, he has interacted and worked with numerous bigwigs in the industry.
Michael Ealy is one of the most prominent actors in the American film industry. He has over two decades worth of experience in the entertainment industry. He has won the hearts of people from around the world with his soft-spoken voice and calm demeanour.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Michael Brown
|Other names
|Michael Ealy
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3rd August 1973
|Age
|49 years (as of May 2023)
|Place of birth
|Washington, D.C., United States of America
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed (African-American)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
|Weight
|168lb (76 kg)
|Hair colour
|Dark Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Khatira Rafiqzada
|Children
|2
|Alma mater
|Springbrook High School and the University of Maryland
|Profession
|Actor
|Michael Ealy's Instagram
|@themichaelealy
|@Michael Ealy
Who is Michael Ealy?
Michael Ealy was born Michael Brown. He is a famous actor who has been featured in numerous television shows and movies, including Barbershop, Think Like a Man, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Takers, and About Last Night.
How old is Michael Ealy?
Michael Ealy's age is 49 years as of May 2023. He was born on 3rd August 1973, and his Zodiac sign is Leo.
Where is Michael Ealy from?
The actor was born in Washington, D.C., United States of America and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. He lives in Los Angeles, California..
Who are Michael Ealy's parents?
The names of Michael Ealy's parents remain undisclosed in the public domain. His father worked in a grocery, while his mother worked for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).
What is Michael Ealy's ethnicity? The actor's ethnicity is African-American.
Educational background
The actor went to Springbrook High School. He then proceeded to the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, for higher studies. He graduated from the university with a degree in English.
Michael Ealy's movies and television shows
The actor started working in his college years. He tutored high school students in reading and writing. He also worked as a waiter in New York City before starting his acting career.
Television shows
Ealy started his acting career in the late-1990s. He has over 50 acting credits so far, and some are listed below.
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Law & Order
|2000
|Private Nelson
|Madigan Men
|2000
|Runner
|Soul Food
|2001
|Steve
|ER
|2002-2003
|Rick Kendrick
|Sleeper Cell
|2005-2006
|Darwyn Al-Sayeed
|Hawthorne
|2009
|Dr. Alan Phillips
|Flashforward
|2009-2010
|Marshall Vogel
|The Good Wife
|2010-2011
|Derrick Bond
|Californication
|2011
|Ben
|Common Law
|2012
|Travis Marks
|Almost Human
|2013-2014
|Dorian
|The Following
|2015
|Theo
|Barbarians Rising
|2016
|Narrator
|Secrets and Lies
|2016
|Eric Warner
|Being Mary Jane
|2017-2019
|Justin Talbot
|Stumptown
|2019-2020
|Detective Miles Hoffman
|Westworld
|2020
|Jake Reed
|Sherman's Showcase
|2020
|Self
|The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
|2022
|Douglas
|Bel Air
|2022
|Reed Broderick
|A Black Lady Sketch Show
|2022
|Supreme Rameek
|Reasonable doubt
|2022
|Damon Cooke
Movies
Below are some of the movies the actor has starred in.
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Metropolis
|2000
|Calvin McDade
|The Lush Life
|2000
|Isaac Youngblood
|Kissing Jessica Stein
|2001
|Greg
|Bad Company
|2002
|G-Mo
|Barbershop
|2002
|Ricky Nash
|Justice
|2003
|Woody
|2 Fast 2 Furious
|2003
|Slap Jack
|November
|2004
|Jesse
|Never Die Alone
|2004
|Michael
|Seven Pounds
|2008
|Ben's brother
|Takers
|2010
|Jake Attica
|For Colored Girls
|2010
|Beau Willie
|Margaret
|2011
|Dave the lawyer
|Underworld: Awakening
|2012
|Detective Sebastian
|Think Like a Man
|2012
|Dominic
|Unconditional
|2012
|Joe Bradford
|The Signal
|2013
|Daniel Miller
|Last Vegas
|2013
|Ezra
|About Last Night
|2014
|Danny
|Think Like a Man Too
|2014
|Dominic
|The Perfect Guy
|2015
|Carter
|The Intruder
|2019
|Scott
|Stucco
|2019
|X
|Jacob's Ladder
|2019
|Jacob Singer
|aTypical Wednesday
|2020
|Dr. Jones
|Really Love
|2020
|Yusef Davis
|Fatale
|2020
|Derrick Tyler
|Triage
|2020
|Dr. Daniel Price
|The Devil You Know
|2022
|Joe McDonald
Besides acting, Ealy is a producer credited for The Devil You Know, Law & Order, and Madigan Men.
He has also been featured as the love interest of various women in music videos, e.g., Mariah Carey‘s Get Your Number and Beyoncé's Halo. Ealy has also been seen in national commercials, including Burger King and Cure Pancreatic Cancer.
How much money is Michael Ealy worth?
Michael Ealy's net worth is about $3 million. Most of his wealth comes from his acting career. He has also made money from endorsing brands and featuring in music videos.
Who is Michael Ealy married to now?
Afghan entrepreneur Khatira Rafiqzada is Michael Ealy's wife. The two got married in October 2012 in a private wedding in Los Angeles after dating for nearly four years. They celebrated a decade of marriage in 2022.
The two started dating in 2008 and are blessed with two children, a son named Elijah and a daughter named Harlem. Elijah was born in February 2014, while Harlem was born in November 2016.
In 2012, the actor had an off-screen fling with Taraji P. Henson. The two were co-stars in Think Like a Man. From July 2004 to October 2005, the actor dated Halle Berry. He also dated Rapper Eve in the past.
How tall is Michael Ealy?
The actor is 5’ 10” or 178 centimetres tall, and his weight is about 168 pounds or 76 kilograms. He has blue eyes and dark brown hair.
Trivia
- The actor is a big lover of ping pong. He has a paddle named Ram Jam.
- If Ealy were not an actor, he would be an educator.
- In 2002, he was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.
- He is skilled in home depot painting.
- His favourite novel is Native Son by Richard Wright.
- In 2007, he was nominated for the Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film Golden Globe Award for his work in Sleeper Cell.
Michael Ealy has made significant contributions to the Hollywood entertainment industry. He is a talented actor known for his excellent performances.
