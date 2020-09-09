Global site navigation

The life and career of Michael Ealy: A look at his ethnicity, family, TV shows, and movies
by  Julian Mireri Cyprine Apindi

Michael Ealy is an actor who has starred in multiple television shows, films, and music videos. He has been in the entertainment industry since the late-1990s. In his illustrious career, he has interacted and worked with numerous bigwigs in the industry.

Michael Ealy
The actor attends The 2022 Merge Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hote in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wright Productions
Michael Ealy is one of the most prominent actors in the American film industry. He has over two decades worth of experience in the entertainment industry. He has won the hearts of people from around the world with his soft-spoken voice and calm demeanour.

Profile summary

Full nameMichael Brown
Other namesMichael Ealy
GenderMale
Date of birth3rd August 1973
Age49 years (as of May 2023)
Place of birthWashington, D.C., United States of America
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed (African-American)
Zodiac signLeo
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
Weight168lb (76 kg)
Hair colourDark Brown
Eye colourBlue
Marital statusMarried
SpouseKhatira Rafiqzada
Children2
Alma materSpringbrook High School and the University of Maryland
ProfessionActor
Michael Ealy's Instagram@themichaelealy
Facebook@Michael Ealy

Who is Michael Ealy?

Michael Ealy was born Michael Brown. He is a famous actor who has been featured in numerous television shows and movies, including Barbershop, Think Like a Man, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Takers, and About Last Night.

How old is Michael Ealy?

Michael Ealy's age is 49 years as of May 2023. He was born on 3rd August 1973, and his Zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Michael Ealy from?

The actor was born in Washington, D.C., United States of America and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. He lives in Los Angeles, California..

how old is michael ealy
The actor on Episode J006 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Who are Michael Ealy's parents?

The names of Michael Ealy's parents remain undisclosed in the public domain. His father worked in a grocery, while his mother worked for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

What is Michael Ealy's ethnicity? The actor's ethnicity is African-American.

Educational background

The actor went to Springbrook High School. He then proceeded to the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, for higher studies. He graduated from the university with a degree in English.

Michael Ealy's movies and television shows

The actor started working in his college years. He tutored high school students in reading and writing. He also worked as a waiter in New York City before starting his acting career.

Television shows

Ealy started his acting career in the late-1990s. He has over 50 acting credits so far, and some are listed below.

TitleYearRole
Law & Order2000Private Nelson
Madigan Men2000Runner
Soul Food2001Steve
ER 2002-2003 Rick Kendrick
Sleeper Cell 2005-2006 Darwyn Al-Sayeed
Hawthorne2009Dr. Alan Phillips
Flashforward2009-2010Marshall Vogel
The Good Wife2010-2011Derrick Bond
Californication2011Ben
Common Law2012Travis Marks
Almost Human2013-2014Dorian
The Following2015Theo
Barbarians Rising2016Narrator
Secrets and Lies2016Eric Warner
Being Mary Jane2017-2019Justin Talbot
Stumptown 2019-2020 Detective Miles Hoffman
Westworld2020Jake Reed
Sherman's Showcase2020Self
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window2022Douglas
Bel Air2022Reed Broderick
A Black Lady Sketch Show2022 Supreme Rameek
Reasonable doubt2022Damon Cooke

Movies

Below are some of the movies the actor has starred in.

TitleYearRole
Metropolis2000Calvin McDade
The Lush Life2000Isaac Youngblood
Kissing Jessica Stein2001Greg
Bad Company2002G-Mo
Barbershop2002Ricky Nash
Justice2003Woody
2 Fast 2 Furious2003Slap Jack
November2004Jesse
Never Die Alone2004Michael
Seven Pounds2008Ben's brother
Takers2010Jake Attica
For Colored Girls2010Beau Willie
Margaret2011Dave the lawyer
Underworld: Awakening2012Detective Sebastian
Think Like a Man2012Dominic
Unconditional2012Joe Bradford
The Signal2013Daniel Miller
Last Vegas2013Ezra
About Last Night2014Danny
Think Like a Man Too2014Dominic
The Perfect Guy2015Carter
The Intruder2019Scott
Stucco2019X
Jacob's Ladder2019Jacob Singer
aTypical Wednesday2020Dr. Jones
Really Love2020Yusef Davis
Fatale2020Derrick Tyler
Triage2020Dr. Daniel Price
The Devil You Know2022Joe McDonald

Besides acting, Ealy is a producer credited for The Devil You Know, Law & Order, and Madigan Men.

He has also been featured as the love interest of various women in music videos, e.g., Mariah Carey‘s Get Your Number and Beyoncé's Halo. Ealy has also been seen in national commercials, including Burger King and Cure Pancreatic Cancer.

How much money is Michael Ealy worth?

Michael Ealy's net worth is about $3 million. Most of his wealth comes from his acting career. He has also made money from endorsing brands and featuring in music videos.

Who is Michael Ealy married to now?

Afghan entrepreneur Khatira Rafiqzada is Michael Ealy's wife. The two got married in October 2012 in a private wedding in Los Angeles after dating for nearly four years. They celebrated a decade of marriage in 2022.

The two started dating in 2008 and are blessed with two children, a son named Elijah and a daughter named Harlem. Elijah was born in February 2014, while Harlem was born in November 2016.

In 2012, the actor had an off-screen fling with Taraji P. Henson. The two were co-stars in Think Like a Man. From July 2004 to October 2005, the actor dated Halle Berry. He also dated Rapper Eve in the past.

How tall is Michael Ealy?

The actor is 5’ 10” or 178 centimetres tall, and his weight is about 168 pounds or 76 kilograms. He has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Trivia

  • The actor is a big lover of ping pong. He has a paddle named Ram Jam.
  • If Ealy were not an actor, he would be an educator.
  • In 2002, he was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.
  • He is skilled in home depot painting.
  • His favourite novel is Native Son by Richard Wright.
  • In 2007, he was nominated for the Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film Golden Globe Award for his work in Sleeper Cell.

Michael Ealy has made significant contributions to the Hollywood entertainment industry. He is a talented actor known for his excellent performances.

