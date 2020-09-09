Michael Ealy is an actor who has starred in multiple television shows, films, and music videos. He has been in the entertainment industry since the late-1990s. In his illustrious career, he has interacted and worked with numerous bigwigs in the industry.

The actor attends The 2022 Merge Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hote in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wright Productions

Michael Ealy is one of the most prominent actors in the American film industry. He has over two decades worth of experience in the entertainment industry. He has won the hearts of people from around the world with his soft-spoken voice and calm demeanour.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Brown Other names Michael Ealy Gender Male Date of birth 3rd August 1973 Age 49 years (as of May 2023) Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (African-American) Zodiac sign Leo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight 168lb (76 kg) Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Khatira Rafiqzada Children 2 Alma mater Springbrook High School and the University of Maryland Profession Actor Michael Ealy's Instagram @themichaelealy Facebook @Michael Ealy

Who is Michael Ealy?

Michael Ealy was born Michael Brown. He is a famous actor who has been featured in numerous television shows and movies, including Barbershop, Think Like a Man, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Takers, and About Last Night.

How old is Michael Ealy?

Michael Ealy's age is 49 years as of May 2023. He was born on 3rd August 1973, and his Zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Michael Ealy from?

The actor was born in Washington, D.C., United States of America and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. He lives in Los Angeles, California..

The actor on Episode J006 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Who are Michael Ealy's parents?

The names of Michael Ealy's parents remain undisclosed in the public domain. His father worked in a grocery, while his mother worked for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

What is Michael Ealy's ethnicity? The actor's ethnicity is African-American.

Educational background

The actor went to Springbrook High School. He then proceeded to the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, for higher studies. He graduated from the university with a degree in English.

Michael Ealy's movies and television shows

The actor started working in his college years. He tutored high school students in reading and writing. He also worked as a waiter in New York City before starting his acting career.

Television shows

Ealy started his acting career in the late-1990s. He has over 50 acting credits so far, and some are listed below.

Title Year Role Law & Order 2000 Private Nelson Madigan Men 2000 Runner Soul Food 2001 Steve ER 2002-2003 Rick Kendrick Sleeper Cell 2005-2006 Darwyn Al-Sayeed Hawthorne 2009 Dr. Alan Phillips Flashforward 2009-2010 Marshall Vogel The Good Wife 2010-2011 Derrick Bond Californication 2011 Ben Common Law 2012 Travis Marks Almost Human 2013-2014 Dorian The Following 2015 Theo Barbarians Rising 2016 Narrator Secrets and Lies 2016 Eric Warner Being Mary Jane 2017-2019 Justin Talbot Stumptown 2019-2020 Detective Miles Hoffman Westworld 2020 Jake Reed Sherman's Showcase 2020 Self The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 2022 Douglas Bel Air 2022 Reed Broderick A Black Lady Sketch Show 2022 Supreme Rameek Reasonable doubt 2022 Damon Cooke

Movies

Below are some of the movies the actor has starred in.

Title Year Role Metropolis 2000 Calvin McDade The Lush Life 2000 Isaac Youngblood Kissing Jessica Stein 2001 Greg Bad Company 2002 G-Mo Barbershop 2002 Ricky Nash Justice 2003 Woody 2 Fast 2 Furious 2003 Slap Jack November 2004 Jesse Never Die Alone 2004 Michael Seven Pounds 2008 Ben's brother Takers 2010 Jake Attica For Colored Girls 2010 Beau Willie Margaret 2011 Dave the lawyer Underworld: Awakening 2012 Detective Sebastian Think Like a Man 2012 Dominic Unconditional 2012 Joe Bradford The Signal 2013 Daniel Miller Last Vegas 2013 Ezra About Last Night 2014 Danny Think Like a Man Too 2014 Dominic The Perfect Guy 2015 Carter The Intruder 2019 Scott Stucco 2019 X Jacob's Ladder 2019 Jacob Singer aTypical Wednesday 2020 Dr. Jones Really Love 2020 Yusef Davis Fatale 2020 Derrick Tyler Triage 2020 Dr. Daniel Price The Devil You Know 2022 Joe McDonald

Besides acting, Ealy is a producer credited for The Devil You Know, Law & Order, and Madigan Men.

He has also been featured as the love interest of various women in music videos, e.g., Mariah Carey‘s Get Your Number and Beyoncé's Halo. Ealy has also been seen in national commercials, including Burger King and Cure Pancreatic Cancer.

How much money is Michael Ealy worth?

Michael Ealy's net worth is about $3 million. Most of his wealth comes from his acting career. He has also made money from endorsing brands and featuring in music videos.

Who is Michael Ealy married to now?

Afghan entrepreneur Khatira Rafiqzada is Michael Ealy's wife. The two got married in October 2012 in a private wedding in Los Angeles after dating for nearly four years. They celebrated a decade of marriage in 2022.

The two started dating in 2008 and are blessed with two children, a son named Elijah and a daughter named Harlem. Elijah was born in February 2014, while Harlem was born in November 2016.

In 2012, the actor had an off-screen fling with Taraji P. Henson. The two were co-stars in Think Like a Man. From July 2004 to October 2005, the actor dated Halle Berry. He also dated Rapper Eve in the past.

How tall is Michael Ealy?

The actor is 5’ 10” or 178 centimetres tall, and his weight is about 168 pounds or 76 kilograms. He has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Trivia

The actor is a big lover of ping pong. He has a paddle named Ram Jam.

If Ealy were not an actor, he would be an educator.

In 2002, he was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

He is skilled in home depot painting.

His favourite novel is Native Son by Richard Wright.

by Richard Wright. In 2007, he was nominated for the Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film Golden Globe Award for his work in Sleeper Cell.

Michael Ealy has made significant contributions to the Hollywood entertainment industry. He is a talented actor known for his excellent performances.

