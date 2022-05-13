If you are a regular TikTok user or follow MMA, there is the possibility you have heard or seen Hasbulla Magomedov. The social media star has taken the world by storm in the last couple of years, thanks to his appearance, fighting talks, and apparent confidence to square up to some of the biggest names in MMA. But, how old is Hasbulla Magomedov?

Hasbulla Magomedov is seen in attendance during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Hasbulla Magomedov is a renowned Russian TikToker and blogger. Many recognize him for his condition; he has stunted growth and a high-pitched voice.

Full name Hasbulla Magomedov Nickname Mini Khabib, Hasbulla Gender Male Date of birth 5th July 2003 Hasbulla's age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia Current residence Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity Mixed-race Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 3' 3'' Height in centimetres 99 Weight in pounds 35 Weight in kilograms 16 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Relationship status Single Profession Internet sensation Condition Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Net worth Over $100,000

Who is Hasbulla?

He is a Russian internet sensation, born on 5th July 2003 in Russia. How old is the internet celebrity? He is 19 years old (as of 2022). Unfortunately, he has not offered any information about his personal life, such as his parents, siblings, upbringing and educational background.

What is Hasbulla Magomedov famous for?

He is famous for being a social media influencer. However, much of his popularity on the internet stems from him challenging Abdu Rozik to come forward for a fight. Abdu is a musician, blogger, and boxer with dwarfism.

Did the fight between Magomedov and Abdu take place? No, it didn't take place. Unfortunately, the Sports Association of Little People of Russia termed the bout unethical, hence why it did not occur.

Khamzat speaks to Hasbulla after his victory over Li Jingliang. Photo: Chris Unger

He also makes spoof and prank videos on different MMA fighters and uploads them on his TikTok account. However, while growing up, he always aspired to be one of the best mixed martial artists. However, he could not pursue his dream career because of his condition.

Medical condition and life expectancy

The personality was born with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), a condition caused by insufficient amounts of growth hormone. You might think he is much younger judging from her looks but that is not the case. GHD gives rise to a slow growth rate, a childish voice, and appearance.

What is Hasbulla's life expectancy? Luckily, the internet personality does not have a particular life expectancy. Anyone living with this condition can have a normal life.

How tall is Hasbulla Magomedov?

His height is 3 feet and 3 inches tall. The average height for an adult with dwarfism is 4 feet, with the generally defined height being 4 feet 10 inches. He weighs around 16 kg. He has brown hair and light brown eyes.

How much is Hasbulla's net worth?

He has an estimated net worth of over $100,000 as of 2022. This has been primarily earned from his social media accounts and promotional works.

Latest updates

Makhachev celebrates after his submission victory over Dan by lifting Magomedov. Photo: Chris Unger

Hasbulla has been involved with the non-fungible token (NFTs). The first set was released in early 2022. The Instagram sensation has an Instagram account under the moniker Crypto Hasbulla. You can purchase his collection using Ethereum.

Hasbulla Magomedov's fast facts

How old is Hasbulla the midget? He is 19 years old as of 2022. His date of birth is 5th July 2003 in Russia. Who is Hasbulla Magomedov? He is a Russian blogger, TikTok star and internet sensation. Why is Hasbulla so small? He is tiny because he suffers from Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), commonly known as dwarfism. How old is Hasbulla's kid? Unfortunately, the internet sensation does not have a kid. How much is Hasbulla's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of over $100,000 as of 2022. How tall is Hasbulla Hushetskiy? He is 3 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 16kg. Is Magomedov related to Khabib? The two are not related despite hailing from the same part of Russia, Dagestan. However, they have become good friends since Magomedov's rise to fame, and the duo has been appearing in several videos together.

How old is Hasbulla Magomedov? He is 19 years old as of 2022. Despite suffering from dwarfism, he has accomplished so much and seems to be living his best life. Even though his condition doesn't allow him to pursue his dream career as an MMA fighter, he has found another way to engage in it through social media.

