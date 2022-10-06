Owen Vanessa Elliot: Interesting facts about Cass Eliot's daughter

It appears less challenging for celebrity kids to choose to go into the same career field as their parents. Whether they want to give acting a try or maybe they're musically inclined, it's not uncommon for that talent to be handed down. Having a parent established in the industry helps kids get a foot in the door that they may not have had otherwise, as was the case with Cass Elliot’s daughter, Owen Vanessa Elliot.

Cass Elliot posing for the camera. Photo: @nostalgiaddicts70 on Instagram (modified by author)

Owen Vanessa Elliot is a famous American singer and actress. She is widely recognized for her successful music career. In television, she is known for The Fabulous Allan Carr in 2017, Revealed with Jules Asner in 2001, and Intimate Portrait in 1990.

Owen Vanessa Elliot’s profile summary

Full name Owen Vanessa Elliot Nickname Owen Elliot Gender Female Date of birth 26 April 1967 Age 55 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Northampton, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Ellen Naomi Cohen Father Charles Wayne Day Relationship status Married Partner Jack Kugell Children Two (Zoe and Noah) Profession American singer and TV personality Net worth $1.3 million

Interesting facts about Cass Eliot's daughter

Owen Vanessa Elliot is famous for her successful career as well as her celebrity parents. She is one of the best in the industry. Here are some interesting facts about Cass Eliot's daughter, Owen Vanessa Elliot.

1. She was born in the United States

Owen Elliot was born on 26th April 1967 in Northampton, Massachusetts, United States of America. How old is Owen Vanessa Elliot? She is 55 years old as of 2022. She was the only child of her parents. Thus, she didn't have any siblings. Unfortunately, she has not offered any information about her upbringing and educational background.

2. Owen is a celebrity child

Vanessa is a celebrity kid thanks to her famously-recognized father and mother. She is the daughter of Charles Wayne Day (father) and Cass Elliot (mother). Her mother, Ellen Naomi Cohen, commonly known as Cass Elliot or Mama Cass, was a renowned American singer and actress.

Cass Elliot was famous as a member of The Mamas and the Papas singing group. Later, she embarked on a solo career, releasing five albums and numerous single hits. In 1998, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for her work with the famous The Mamas and the Papas singing group.

Cass, Owen's mother, did not want to reveal who her daughter's father was to the public. Therefore, at the time of her death, she had not shared any details about Vanessa's father. However, when Vanessa was a little older, she got to know and learn more about her father.

Who was Owen Vanessa Elliot’s father? Her father was Charles Wayne Day. He was an American guitarist and baritone bluesman from the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, USA. Charles was born on 5th August 1942 and passed away on 10th March 2008 at 65.

He is famous for several of his highly-acclaimed solo releases, including:

We, Gotta, Get Outta this Place

Memphis Tennessee

She Was Not My Kind

Poor Stagger Lee

Rain Silver Dollar

Pony Tail Partner

3. Her mother died when she was a young girl

Vanessa was still a very young girl when her mother passed away. So how old was Owen Vanessa Elliot when her mother died? The celebrity child was only seven years old when her mother died. She passed away on 29th July 1974.

How old was Cass Elliot when she died? The talented American singer died at the age of 32 years in London, England. She was buried at the Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The singer died in her sleep at the London flat where she was residing. After an autopsy was conducted, it was revealed that she had died of heart failure. Cass Elliot's death scene was in Flat 12, 9 Curzon Place, Shepherd Market, Mayfair, London. Harry Nilsson was the owner of that place.

4. She is married

Who is Owen Vanessa Elliot's husband? Owen is married to the love of his life and long-term partner, Jack Kugell, a versatile producer and writer. His work revolves around R&B, pop, country music, film, and television shows. He has also worked with different artists from all over the world.

Over the years, he has continued to consistently write great songs, thus putting a stamp on how a great artist he is. He is also committed to fighting for the rights of different creators serving as a member of Songwriter of North America (SONA).

5. Owen Vanessa is a mother of two

Asides from being a dedicated wife, Vanessa Elliot is a mother of two. The singer and her husband have been blessed with a daughter, Zoe (16 years old) and a son, Noah (16 years old). Unfortunately, she has offered any information about their current whereabouts.

6. She is a talented singer and actress

Owen has followed in her mother’s footsteps by joining the music sector. As a singer, she has performed as part of The Mamas and the Papas alongside Carnie Wilson (her friend) and Chynna (Phillips' daughter). They contributed to the album, Dedicated.

In addition, she recreated The Mamas and The Papa's music for the sake of the original members' children and grandchildren. She collaborated with the renowned RCA on remastering her mother's Don't Call Me Mama Anymore album.

Owen Vanessa Elliot's fast facts

Who is Owen Vanessa Elliot? She is an American singer and TV personality. She is famous for being the daughter of the talented late musician Cass Elliot. What does Owen Vanessa Elliot do for a living? Vanessa is a singer like her late mother. Who is Owen Vanessa Elliot's biological father? Her biological father was Charles Wayne Day. He was an American guitarist and baritone bluesman from the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, USA. How old is Owen Vanessa Elliot? She is 55 years old as of 2022. Owen Elliot was born on 26th April 1967 in Northampton, Massachusetts, United States of America. Does Owen Vanessa Elliot sing? Yes, she does. Vanessa has followed in her mother's footsteps into becoming a singer. How much is Owen Vanessa Elliot's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1.3 million as of 2022. She has made this sum from her career in music and television. Where is Owen Vanessa Elliot now? Vanessa lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband and children.

Owen Vanessa Elliot is not a new name in the entertainment industry. She is a talented and well-established American singer and actress. She is famous for being the daughter of the late American singer Cass Elliot. Vanessa is a married woman and a loving mother of two, a daughter and a son.

