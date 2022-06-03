Marcia Harvey: 10 interesting facts about Steve Harvey's ex-wife

Steve Harvey is an award-winning comedian who has enjoyed a career spanning over two decades. While the son of a coal miner has enjoyed incredible success in his profession, his dating life has had a lot of hurdles. Steve has been married thrice and divorced twice. What do you know about his ex-wife, Marcia Harvey?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo: @iammarciaharvey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marcia Harvey is an American businesswoman and author who became famous for being Steve Harvey’s spouse. However, after their marriage fell apart, she kept a low profile and faded from the limelight.

Marcia Harvey’s profile summary

Full name Marcia Harvey Gender Female Date of birth 22 January 1955 Age 67 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio Current residence Cleveland Heights, Ohio Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5'' Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Children Three Profession Author, businesswoman Net worth $1 million

Top 10 things to know about Marcia Harvey

Are you looking to learn more about Steve Harvey's first wife? Below are the top ten interesting facts, ranging from Marcia Harvey’s current age, her troublesome marriage to Steve, her children, to her career.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

1. She was born in January 1955

Marcia posing for the camera. Photo: @iammarciaharvey

Source: Getty Images

How old is Marcia Harvey? She is 67 years old as of 2022. She was born on 22 January 1955, making her zodiac sign Aquarius. She is two years older than her ex-husband, Steve, who was born on 17 January 1957.

2. She is from Cleveland, Ohio

Not much is known about Marcia Harvey's childhood. However, one detail that is public knowledge is that she was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She has not revealed any information about her parents or siblings, but she grew up in a low-income African American family and attended high school in Ohio.

3. She met Steve before he became famous

Marcia might be famous for being Steve Harvey's first wife, but she met and married the comedian before he became famous. The two met at a reception party hosted by a mutual friend. At the time, Steve was working in the insurance industry as a salesman.

Marcia and Steve Harvey hit it off immediately and tied the knot in 1981. A few years into their marriage, Steve changed his career and started doing comedy. He had his first stand-up comedy performance in 1985.

4. She has three children with Steve

Who are the children of Marcia Harvey? Marcia's marriage to Steve produced three children – twin daughters and a son. The daughters are Brandi and Karli, who were born in 1982. Their son, Broderick, was born in 1991.

She did not have any more children after that. However, her ex-husband has four more children from his other marriages. He has a son from his second marriage to Mary Lee Harvey. He also has three other children whom he adopted after marrying his third wife, Marjorie.

5. Steve is rumoured to have abandoned her and her children

Brandi and Karli attend Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: UGC

Marcie and Steve were married for 13 years, with their marriage ending in divorce in 1994. Marcia was not happy about Steve Harvey's comedy career as she felt it was taking time away from his family. By early 1991, the marriage had been so strained that the couple separated. She was pregnant with their third child, Broderick, at the time of their separation.

Marcia’s dislike of Steve’s career was not the only reason for their divorce. The comedian also faced allegations of infidelity. He cheated on her and lived with his then-girlfriend-turned-wife Mary Lee even before the divorce was finalized.

Steve abandoned his family and refused to pay child support. As a result, a judge had to order him to pay $36,000 restitution to Marcia in backdated child support payments.

6. She remarried after divorcing Steve

While Marcia's marriage to Steve ended bitterly, she moved on and found love again. She is currently married to a man named Larry Green, and they currently reside in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Unfortunately, not much is known about Larry Green, as Steve Harvey's ex likes to keep off the public eye. Marcia Harvey’s photos will occasionally pop up on her kids’ social media accounts, but otherwise, she keeps a low profile.

7. She runs a fashion business

After divorcing Steve, she went on to start her own business. First, she had to juggle between being a single mother, working, and launching a business. Today, she owns a successful fashion clothing company.

8. She is an author

Marjorie and Steve (centre) and their children. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Aside from being a businesswoman, Marcia is also an author. She wrote and released her first book in 2011, which is an account of her marriage with Steve, and the life following their divorce. The list of her books is as follows:

MARCIA: Eyes To The Soul

Marcia: Thoughts from My Mind

Marcia: Poems from The Heart

9. Initially she worked at a department store

Marcia might be a successful businesswoman and author, but she came from humble beginnings. Sometime after graduating high school and meeting Steve, Marcia got her first job working at an Ohio-based department store, Saks Fifth Avenue.

10. She is worth around $1 million

What is Marcia Harvey’s net worth? Steve Harvey's ex is worth approximately $1 million. While she is not as wealthy as her ex-husband, she has managed to create a comfortable life for her family. Most of the money is from her business and revenues from her books.

Marcia Harvey is a sensational individual. While many people only know her as Steve's ex, there is much more about her. She came from a humble background and worked her way up to success. She also knew and married Steve when he was not that famous and never capitalized on his fame even after their bitter divorce.

Yen.com.gh gave out interesting facts about Natalie Biden. She is the granddaughter of USA president, Joe Biden. Her father died from brain cancer.

Natalie made it to the headlines after stepping out fashionably at his grandfather's inauguration party. She was a sight to behold hence many questions arose about her. This article has cleared all this by outlining clear facts.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh