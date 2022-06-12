When you talk about bodybuilding, who comes to your mind? The likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman for sure. But if you love the sport, you'll be glad to know that new names are coming up. One notable example is Blessing Awodibu, an emerging name in the bodybuilding niche. He is popular on Instagram, where he regularly posts hilarious skits about weightlifting.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Irish bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu. Photo: @blessing_awodibu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bodybuilding is a sport of controlling and developing one's muscles through muscle hypertrophy for aesthetic reasons. It differs from similar exercises like powerlifting, emphasising physical attractiveness over strength. A good bodybuilder is a person who weight lifts to compete in the sport as is the case for Blessing Awodibu.

Profile summary

Full name Blessing Awodibu Nickname The Bogeyman, the force of nature, Blessing bodybuilder Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 1990 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 238 Weight in kilograms 108 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Bodybuilding Instagram @blessing_awodibu

Who is Blessing Awodibu?

He is a professional bodybuilder from Ireland known for his massive and appealing figure. He has won two Arnold Classic titles and four IFBB Overall Champion titles at the amateur level.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

How old is Blessing Awodibu? The bodybuilder was born on 20 September 1991, making him 31 years old in 2022. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where is Blessing Awodibu from?

Is Blessing Awodibu a Nigerian? Unfortunately, no. However, the Boogeyman is originally from Nigeria, where he was born. According to an interview Awodibu had on the Muscle and Fitness Podcast, he revealed he was smuggled from Nigeria to Ireland at the age of nine.

Is Blessing Awodibu Irish? Yes, but through naturalisation, because he was born in Nigeria.

Career

Blessing's bodybuilding career began after he completed his high school education. He had failed to join his dream college and decided to pursue weightlifting and bodybuilding as a substitute.

According to Greatest Physiques, Awodibu entered his first amateur competition aged 18. Unfortunately, he only managed the fourth position at the RIBBF show. He later learned from the judges that he had enrolled as a senior despite being 18 years old. So, he enrolled again sometime later as a junior and managed the first position.

In 2016, he entered the Arnold Classic as an amateur and won it. The star repeated his success one year later, winning the Arnold Classic a second time.

Awodibu also competed at the IFBB Diamond Cup in 2017, earning his first pro card. One week later, he would earn his second pro card at an event in Portugal.

In May 2022, the athlete competed in the Indy Pro series hosted at the Indiana Convention Centre, Indiana. He achieved his first career pro win and topped it up with another 1st place at the New York Pro tournament.

Accolades

The athlete has made a lot of achievements in his career. He has been the recipient of various accolades throughout his career so far. Here are some of his accolades.

2x Arnold Champion

4x IFBB Overall Champion

IFBB Pro Card – (2017) IFBB Diamond Cup Czech Republic overall winner

2021 New York Pro – 6th

2021 Indy Pro – 3rd

2022 Indy Pro – 1st

2022 New York Pro – 1st

What is Blessing Awodibu's net worth?

Unfortunately, the athlete hasn't declared his career earnings or net worth. But based on his career success, he is estimated to have a net worth of between $100,000 to $1 million. However, this information is not official and hence unreliable.

How tall is Bless Awodibu?

What is Blessing Awodibu's height? The force of nature is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 238 pounds or 108 kgs.

Fast facts about Blessing Awodibu

Who is Blessing Awodibu? He is an Irish bodybuilder renowned for his size. In addition, he has a massive following on social media, where he regularly posts funny bodybuilding skits. Is Blessing Awodibu Irish? Yes, he is an Irish national by naturalisation, having been born in Nigeria. However, he relocated to Ireland when he was nine years old. Is Blessing Awodibu a Nigerian? Despite being born in Nigeria, the famous athlete is an Irish citizen. How strong is Blessing Awodibu? His track record is a testament to his strength as he has won various titles, including the Arnold Classic and the IFFBB. What is Blessing Awodibu's real name? His real name is Blessing Awodibu, but he has been dubbed various nicknames by his fans, including the bogeyman and force of nature. What is Blessing Awodibu's ethnicity? He is of African ethnicity. He also revealed his tribe during an interview on The Menace Podcast, stating that he comes from the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria.

Blessing Awodibu is a well-known name in the world of bodybuilding. His background story is a testament that hard work and determination pay. With his roots in Nigeria, the phenomenal weightlifter has conquered Ireland in amateur bodybuilding competitions.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about professional wrestler Paul Orndorff. He was regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in history. But unfortunately, he died due to a long-term illness that claimed his life.

When he was at his best, how good was he? Discover little-known facts about Paul Orndorff, such as his age, family, career, and cause of death.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh