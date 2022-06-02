Who is Robie Uniacke? All you need to know about Rosamund Pike's partner

You know that thing where you hear about a personality getting married for the second time, and you’re like, “Wait, what? Who was the first one?” Well, that has been the case for Robie Uniacke who has been in two marriages.

Robie and Rosamund at Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo: Joe Maher

Robie Uniacke is a British businessman and a mathematical researcher. He is well-known for being the current partner of actress Rosamund Pike. Rosamund is famous for playing Anna Dune in Gone Girl.

Robie Uniacke’s profile summary

Full name Robie Uniacke Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 1961 Age 61 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth England Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Jennifer Sally Cunningham Father Robie David Corbett Siblings Sister - Camila Alexander, Half- siblings - Caspar John and Kate Marital status Married Children Robie Jonjo, Hector, Olive, Florence, Solo, Atom College Eton College in Windsor Profession Businessman and a mathematical researcher Net worth (Approx.) Less than $1 million

Early life

The businessman was born in the year 1961 in England. The names of his father and mother are Robie David Corbett and Jennifer Sally Cunningham, respectively.

Uniacke has two half-siblings, Casper John Uniacke and Kate Uniacke, and one blood sister, Camila Alexander.

Uniacke’s early life was simple and out of the spotlight. While in school, he was always a maths enthusiast. He attended Eton College at Windsor. In 1983, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Career

After graduation, he opened an information technology consulting firm that goes by the name Pale Fire LTD. The firm was doing well throughout. However, the personality was a spendthrift as he spent a lot of money from the company on himself rather than expanding it. This led him to have a hard time despite having a good business.

Rosamund attends the "Radioactive" premiere in Paris, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Consequently, Robie owed overdue taxes of approximately £179,602. In addition, the IT consultant was banned as a corporate director, and then his private company was declared bankrupt and closed.

While his company closed down, Uniacke tried to work as a technical specialist. Moreover, he acted as a camera trainee for the movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. In 2009, he became a focus puller of the short film Underground on its backstage.

Robie Uniacke’s wife and children

Robie Uniacke’s first wife was Emma Howard, the daughter of the late Earl of Carlisle, whom he married in 1983. When they got married, Emma was 30 while he was 22. After marriage, Robie and Emma fell into drug addiction and consequently, their marriage broke up in 1988.

By the time of their divorce, they were recovering in rehabilitation centres. Emma Howard and Robie Uniacke’s marriage was blessed with a son named Jonjo. After breaking up with Emma, he married Rose Batstone, an interior designer. Robie and Rose’s marriage was blessed with three children, Hector Uniacke, Olive Uniacke and Florence Uniacke.

The family also lived with Jonjo, Emma’s son. After close to a decade of living together, Rose and Robie divorced. Rose got married to David Heyman, a film producer. Rose and David live in Pimlico, London, in a Victorian mansion.

After divorcing Rose Batstone, the businessman met Pike. The two fell in love and started dating immediately. Although they are not yet married, Robie and Rosamund’s love has borne two sons, Solo Uniacke, born on 6 May 2012, and Atom Uniacke, born on 2 December 2014.

Rosamund Pike is the only daughter of opera artists Julian and Friend. She started her acting gigs while still in school at Badminton School, playing the lead in Romeo and Juliet at the National Youth Theatre. Rosamund’s fame came with her role, Anna Dune, in the movie Gone Girl.

What is Robie Uniacke’s net worth?

Robie had financial problems when he was declared bankrupt, and his IT company closed. Although his partner Rosamund Pike has a net worth of approximately $6 million, Uniacke’s net worth is less than $1 million as of 2022.

Robie Uniacke’s fast facts

What is Robie Uniacke's net worth? His net worth is less than $1 million as of 2022. How old is Robie Uniacke? He is 61 years old in 2022, as he was born in 1961. Who is Rosamund Pike's husband? Her husband is Robie Uniacke. What does Rosamund Pike's husband do? He is a businessman and a mathematical researcher. How did Rosamund Pike meet Robie? The two met at a party in the year 2009. What was Robie Uniacke's age when he first got married? He was 22 years old when he married Emma Howard. Who are Robie Uniacke's children? His children are Jonjo, Hector, Olive, Florence, Solo, and Atom.

Robie Uniacke gained fame in his fifties after getting into a relationship with a famous actress. His current relationship with Rosamund Pike has put his name on the headlines despite having been in other marriages before.

