Alexander Dreymon's wife: A look into the actor's love life

Fine acting, trilingual skills, muscular figure, and good looking! Alexander Dreymon is pretty much a complete package. However, it is a surprise that he doesn't enjoy gracing the paparazzi’s lens with different partners now and then. For this reason, many have been curious to find out more about Alexander Dreymon's wife.

Allison Williams visits Build to discuss "The Perfection" at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Alexander Dreymon's wife, Allison Williams, is a talented American actress. She is famously known for starring in numerous movies and TV shows. In addition, he is known for being the wife of Alexander Dreymon. He is a well-established German actor.

Allison Williams' profile summary

Full name Allison Howell Williams Nickname Allison Williams Gender Female Date of birth 13 April 1988 Age 34 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6'' Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 87-61-87 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Jane Gillan Stoddard Father Brian Williams Siblings Douglas Williams Relationship status In a relationship Partner Alexander Dreymon Children Arlo School New Canaan Country School and Greenwich Academy University Yale University Profession American actress Net worth $5 million

Who is Alexander Dreymon?

Alexander Dreymon visits Build Series to discuss the BBC America series 'The Last Kingdom' at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He is a talented and well-established German actor. He was born on 7 February 1983 to Loran Doetsch (mother) and Wilson Dreymon (father). He attained his education in Paris before later joining Drama Centre London, where she studied for three years. Later, he enrolled at the University of Arts London.

Alexander has been active in the film sector since 2011 when he starred as Casper in Christopher and His Kind. Since then, he has made a tremendous contribution to the industry. He has also appeared in numerous movies and TV shows and bagged a couple of awards and nominations.

Is Alexander Dreymon gay? No, the German is not gay. He is straight, as seen in the choice of his current and previous partners. All of them have been women. In the past, The Last Kingdom actor has dated the following:

Tonia Sotiropoulou in the early 2010s

Emily Cox

Eliza Butterworth

Anne Curtis

Alexander Dreymon's wife

Is Alexander Dreymon married? No, he is not married. However, he has been in a long-term relationship with the love of his life, Allison Williams. She is a talented American actress born on 13 April 1988 in New Canaan, Connecticut, USA.

Her parents are Brian Williams (father) and Jane Gillan Stoddard (mother). Her father is a former NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor, while her mother is a TV producer. She has a three years younger brother, Douglas Williams.

Allison obtained his education from New Canaan Country School and Greenwich Academy. After her high school studies, she went to Yale University, majoring in English. In addition, she was a member of the Morse College and St. Elmo secret society.

What is Alexander Dreymon's wife famous for?

She is famous for her appearance in numerous movies and TV shows. She was a member of Just Add Water's improv comedy troupe for four years. In addition, she took part in the YouTube series College Musical.

In 2010, she performed a mashup of Nature Boy set RJDS's A Beautiful Mine, the theme of the TV series, Mad Men. Over the years, she has landed various roles in different movies and TV shows as follows:

Movies

Allison Williams attends Netflix's New York Special Screening Of "THE PERFECTION" at Metrograph in New York City. Photo: JP Yim

Source: Getty Images

2016 - Past Forward as Woman #1

as Woman #1 2017 - Get Out as Rose Armitage

as Rose Armitage 2018 - The Perfection as Charlotte Willmore

as Charlotte Willmore 2020 - Horizon Line as Sara

as Sara 2023 - M3GAN as Gemma

TV shows

2004 - American Dreams as Deborah

as Deborah 2011 - Will & Kate: Before Happily Ever After as Kate Middleton

as Kate Middleton 2011 to 2012 - Jake and Amir as Cheryl

as Cheryl 2011 - The League as Danielle

as Danielle 2012 to 2017 - Girls as Marnie Michaels

as Marnie Michaels 2013 - The Mindy Project as Jillian

as Jillian 2014 - Peter Pan Live! as Peter Pan

as Peter Pan 2015 - The Simpsons as Candace's friend (voice)

as Candace's friend (voice) 2018 to 2019 - A Series of Unfortunate Events as Kit Snicket

as Kit Snicket 2018 - Patrick Melrose as Marianne

as Marianne 2019 - Sesame Street as Sanitation Worker

How did Alexander and Allison meet?

Allison and Alexander first met during the 2020 thriller Horizon Line production. However, they started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019. Even though they were not trying to hide from anyone, they did their best to maintain a low profile.

Allison Williams' children

Actress Allison Williams speaks about her upcoming movie "Megan" during Universal Pictures and Focus Features special presentation at Caesars Palace. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Has Alexander Dreymon got children? Yes, he does. The talented actor and The Girls actress reportedly welcomed their firstborn child during inter. The lovely boy goes by the name Arlo.

The duo was spotted on vacation in the Bahamas with their son and Allison's father. It is alleged that the actress was wearing an engagement ring during the vacation. Unfortunately, there are no further details about her engagement.

Alexander Dreymon's dating history

Before dating Alexander Dreymon, Allison was previously in a relationship. She was dating Ricky Van Veen, an American entrepreneur and the Head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook. Allison and Rick started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2014.

Later, the duo exchanged their wedding vows on 19th September 2015. They held a private ceremony in Saratoga, Wyoming. American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks officiated the union. The duo lived in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan. Unfortunately, on 27th June 2019, the pair offered a joint statement on their divorce.

Alexander Dreymon's wife, Allison Williams, has become a household name. This is so because of his association with the German actor. Additionally, she is the daughter of a famous journalist. Professionally, she is a successful actress and a mother of one lovely boy.

Who is Tyreek Hill's girlfriend? Where does he live? Yen.com.gh shared a detailed article about the American footballer's partner, Keeta Vaccaro. The two lovebirds went official after Hill posted an update on Instagram.

Apart from dating Keeta, Hill has been in relationships with other women. The footballer has been in domestic violence and child abuse allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh