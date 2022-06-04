Who is Rebecca Sneed? Everything you need to know about Lyle Menendez's wife

Rebecca Sneed is renowned for marrying a man who was already convicted of murder. He murdered his parents in collaboration with his brother. As a result, most people are wondering what would have made a woman with a highly progressive career, as a magazine's chief editor, want to be with someone serving a life sentence.

Rebecca Sneed is a defence attorney nowadays. Although she keeps a low profile, her husband's reality as one of the most publicised criminals in American history makes it difficult to stay so. As a result, she is always asked and talked about in the media space.

Profile summary

Full name Rebecca Lynn Sneed Gender Female Date of birth Between 1969 and 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Sexuality Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-102 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark Brown Marital status Married Husband Lyle Menendez Children One University Lincoln Law School and Kean University Profession Defence attorney, writer, and editor

Background information

Rebeca's actual date of birth is not readily available to the public. However, since she was 33 years, old when she got married to Lyle Menendez in 2003, it is safe to say that she was born either in 1969 or 1970. This means that Rebecca Sneed's age should be at least 52 years.

Rebecca keeps a low profile life and is not known to discuss her personal life, whether in the past or present. As a result, there is little or no information about her parents and siblings.

Rebecca Sneed's educational background

Sneed's educational history shows that she obtained a bachelor of arts in English and later acquired a Doctor of Law degree. She attended Lincoln University Law School and Kean University at different times.

Career

Rebecca worked as an editor with an unnamed magazine when she was first acquainted with her husband in 1993. She has since obtained a degree and license to practice law and is now a defence attorney.

Who is Rebecca Sneed Menendez's husband?

He is legally married to Joseph Lyle Menendez. They tied the knot in 2003, even though they have been friends and shared correspondence for about ten years. The lovebirds married in a little ceremony in an area where visitors are usually received at the Mule Creek State Prison.

Lyle Menendez and Rebecca Sneed's relationship is fascinating because she chose to marry a man who serves a double life sentence and has no chance of being released. Nonetheless, it has been almost two decades of marriage already.

The defence attorney and her husband are yet to have any child, and it is unknown whether they plan to get one at some point.

An ex-convict who shared the same prison with Lyle granted an interview where he suggested that the latter was in a homosexual relationship with another inmate. It, however, does not seem like the rumour affected Rebecca's disposition towards the marriage.

What did Rebecca Sneed's husband do?

Her husband, Lyle, and his brother, Erik, conspired to murder their wealthy parents and committed the heinous crime in 1989. They were not the first suspect in the police investigations, but their lavish spending after their parents' death raised valid suspicions.

The brothers were arraigned in court, and the jury found them guilty because they had a motive to kill their parents, as this helped them gain unrestricted access to the family's wealth. They were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996, and since then, they have been moved from one prison to another by the authorities.

The Menendez brothers now share the same prison location as they were both transferred to the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California, in 2018.

Who is Erik Menendez's wife?

Tammi Menendez married the youngest of the convicted brothers in 1997, and they have been together since then. Erik Menendez's wife wrote a book about her husband and marital difficulties titledThey Said We'd Never Make It – My Life with Erik Menéndez.

But then, she claimed that Erik had helped in the editing process before it was published in 2005. In addition, there are movies and television shows about the Menendez brothers and, consequently, their spouses, one of whom is Rebeca.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Rebecca Sneed? She is a defence attorney best known for marrying a man serving a life sentence. How old is Rebecca Sneed? She is around 52 years old because her actual date of birth is unknown. Who is Rebecca Sneed's husband? Her husband is Lyle Menendez. What is Rebecca Sneed's net worth? Her net worth is unspecified, but her work as an attorney with a law firm in Sacramento, California, known as Erickson Arbuthnot, shows that she has an active source of income. How many books were sold by Rebecca Sneed? The number is unspecified because different books have been written about the events surrounding the brother's crime. Where is Lyle Menendez? He is now held at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County with his brother, Erik.

Rebecca Sneed is married to a convicted murderer, and however illogical it may seem, she is not the only woman to have made such a decision in history. She may be seeing what others do not see in her convicted partner, and researchers have tried to investigate the reasons that may have influenced such a decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh