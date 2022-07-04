Elon Reeve Musk is among the wealthiest men in the world. He is the founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer at SpaceX and the CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc. He is also the founder of The Boring Company and the co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. As one of the most influential people in the world, it is common to see his name making headlines. Recently the mogul made headlines when he spoke about his desire for salvation. So, what is Elon Musk's religion?

The issue of Elon Musk's religion has been a hot topic for years. On celebrity websites, he is often described as an atheist or agnostic. When asked if he prays, he once replied that he didn’t pray even when he almost died of malaria.

What is Elon Musk's religion?

Does Elon Musk believe in God? Musk has been the topic of discussion for many years. Apart from his brilliant inventions and his advancements in space, he has an active social life that has severally landed him on trending news multiple times. However, this time fans were shocked when the rich CEO started trending for his religious views on Jesus Christ.

Recently, Elon Musk did an interview on The Babylon Bee podcast that shed new light on his religious inclinations. Is Elon Musk a Christian? In the interview with The Bee Podcast, Musk went into detail about his complex religious background. He states that his childhood included going to Anglican Sunday school, the Church of England, and even a Hebrew preschool.

Is Elon Musk Jewish?

No, the billionaire is not Jewish, even though his first name is Hebrew. On the podcast, the inventor goes on to expound about this, mentioning that his exposure to different religions led him to have an existential crisis. Though the podcast is usually lighthearted, things took a turn when he was asked a serious question.

When Ethan Nicolle asked whether Elon would accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and saviour, Musk answered, paraphrasing a quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi:

There’s great wisdom in the teachings of Jesus, and I agree with those teachings. Things like ‘turn the other cheek’ are very important, as opposed to ‘an eye for an eye.’ An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind.

Musk also quoted Albert Einstein, affirming belief in the “God of Spinoza,” in which the material universe is seen as an expression of God.

Forgiveness, you know, is important and treating people as you would wish to be treated,” added Musk. “Love thy neighbour as thyself. Very important. ... But hey, if Jesus is saving people ... I won’t stand in his way. Sure, I’ll be saved. Why not?

The billionaire and philanthropist went on to explain his confusion about religion. He stated that it was akin to a 5-year-old receiving Holy Communion without fully understanding what was happening and why they were doing so.

Elon Musk's religion has been a topic of discussion for over a decade now. With many blogs naming him an atheist, it came as a surprise when the billionaire accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and saviour on a podcast.

