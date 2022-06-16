Who is the richest kid in the world? 15 wealthiest children and their net worth
Most of the world's wealthiest children are famous because of their parents. Their parents are royals, musicians, actors, models, and business magnates. Discover the richest kid in the world below.
Some of the world's wealthiest children have grown in front of the camera. Their parents share their pictures and daily activities on social media. They also bring them to public events and press interviews. Other parents prefer to keep their kids away from the limelight. The public only follows their growth and progress through the few pictures paparazzi or the mainstream media occasionally post online.
Who is the richest kid in the world?
In recent years, the world has witnessed children from non-celebrity or affluent backgrounds listed among globally wealthiest children. They inspire fellow kids worldwide to create wealth and gain fame without relying on their parents' influence. Below is a list of the richest kids in the world and their net worth:
1. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge: $5 billion
- Full name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
- Born: 2 May 2015
- Age: 7 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom
- Parents: Kate Middleton (Princess of Wales), William (Prince of Wales)
Princess Charlotte of Wales is one of the richest kids in the world, with a net worth of $5 billion (£3.85 billion). She is the second child of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge.
Fans believe the girl takes after her mother's classy sense of fashion.
2. Prince George Alexander Louis: $3.6 billion
- Full name: George Alexander Louis
- Born: 22 July 2013
- Age: 9 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom
- Parents: Kate Middleton (Princess of Wales), William (Prince of Wales)
Prince George of Cambridge is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince George's net worth is around $3.6 billion (£2.77 billion).
Like his sister, George has been a fashion icon since birth.
3. Stormi Webster: $726 million
- Full name: Stormi Webster
- Born: 1 February 2018
- Age: 5 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Parents: Kylie Jenner (model, entrepreneur), Travis Scott (rapper, record producer )
Stormi and her younger brother, Aire, are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's kids. Jenner and Travis are among the most famous people in the world. Travis is worth $60 million, while Kylie's net worth is around $750 million. Stormi’s net worth is around $726 million.
4. Blue Ivy Carter: $500 million
- Full name: Blue Ivy Carter
- Born: 7 January 2012
- Age: 11 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, United States
- Parents: Beyoncé (singer, record producer), Jay-Z (rapper, record producer)
Blue Ivy Carter has been among the richest kids in America since birth. She is the first child of musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Multiple online sources estimate Blue Ivy's net worth as $500 million.
5. North West: $375 million
- Full name: North West
- Born: 15 June 2013
- Age: 9 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Parents: Kim Kardashian (entrepreneur), Kanye West (rapper, record producer)
North West is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She has three siblings: Saint, Psalm, and Chicago West. Online sources estimate North West's net worth as $375 million.
6. Prince Louis of Cambridge: $70 million - $125 million
- Full name: Louis Arthur Charles
- Born: 23 April 2018
- Age: 5 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom
- Parents: Catherine (Princess of Wales), William (Prince of Wales)
Prince Louis of Cambridge is the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He is set to inherit about $70 million - $125 million from the British royal family. Louis is the fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.
7. Ryan Guan: $100 million
- Full name: Ryan Haruto Nguyen
- Born: 6 October 2011
- Age: 11 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Texas, United States
- Parents: Loann (teacher), Shion (engineer)
Ryan Haruto Nguyen is one of the few self-made richest kids in the world. His parents helped him start his YouTube channel, Ryan's World.
The channel has over 34 million subscribers and over 54 billion views as of writing. Ryan Guan's net worth is around $100 million. He has nine more YouTube channels with over 500k subscribers on each.
8. True Thompson: $100 million
- Full name: True Thompson
- Born: 12 April 2018
- Age: 5 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, United States
- Parents: Khloé Kardashian (media personality), Tristan Thompson (NBA player)
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, has an estimated net worth of $100 million. She was born on 12 April 2018 and is 5 years old as of April 2023.
9. Vlad & Niki - $30 million
|Full names
|Vladislav Vashketov
|Nikita Vashketov
|Parents
|Sergey and Victoria Vashketov
|Sergey and Victoria Vashketov
|Born
|26 February 2013
|4 June 2015
|Age
|10 years (as of April 2023)
|7 years (as of April 2023)
|Residence
|USA and UAE
|USA and UAE
Russian-American YouTubers Vladislav Vashketov and Nikita Vashketov are among the richest kids in the world, with almost a $30 million net worth. They live in Miami, Florida, USA, and occasionally reside in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Vashketov brothers run a YouTube channel, Vlad and Niki. Their parents, Sergey and Victoria Vashketov, originate from Moscow, Russia, and run several YouTube channels.
10. Valentina Paloma Pinault: over $12 million
- Full name: Valentina Paloma Pinault
- Born: 21 September 2007
- Age: 15 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Parents: Salma Hayek (actress), Francois Henri Pinault (businessman)
Valentina is the daughter of actress Salma Hayek and businessman Francois Henri Pinault. Her parents safeguarded her future with a $12 million trust fund.
11. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons: $6 million
- Full name: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
- Born: 6 June 2007
- Age: 15 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Santa Monica, California, USA
- Parents: Kent Emmons, Amy Anderson
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is best known for her role on Modern Family (2009) as Lily. She also appeared in Distance (2014). Her net worth is around $6 million.
12. Dannielynn Birkhead - $3 million
- Full name: Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead
- Born: 7 September 2006
- Age: 16 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Nassau, The Bahamas
- Parents: Anna Smith (the late model, actress), Larry Birkhead (actor, producer)
Dannielynn has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She has been a model and television personality since birth. The girl was the face of the Guess Girl Spring 2013 line and has appeared in several movies.
Birkhead is the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead. Larry is an American playboy model turned actor, film producer, and freelance celebrity photographer. Anna was an American model, actress, and television personality.
13. Mckenna Grace: $2 million
- Full name: Mckenna Grace
- Born: 7 September 2006
- Age: 16 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Nassau, The Bahamas
- Parents: Ross Burge and Crystal Grace Burge
Mckenna Grace's net worth is $2 million. The actress is known for her roles in Gifted (2017), Young Sheldon (2018), and The Young and the Restless (2013). She is also a singer and has released hits like Haunted House and do all my friends hate me?
14. Mason Ramsey: $2 million
- Full name: Mason Ramsey
- Born: 16 November 2006
- Age: 16 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Golconda, Illinois, United States
- Parents: Karen Ramsey
American singer Mason Ramsey is worth around $2 million. He gained fame in March 2018 online when a video of him yodeling "Lovesick Blues" by Hank Williams at a Walmart went viral. Ramsey signed to Big Loud and released the hit single titled "Famous." He also did a Burger King commercial in 2020.
15. Mia Talerico: $1.5 million
- Full name: Mia Talerico
- Born: 17 September 2008
- Age: 14 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Santa Barbara, California, USA
- Parents: Chris and Claire Talerico
American actress Mia Talerico is worth about $1.5 million. She featured as baby Charlotte "Charlie" Duncan in the Disney series Good Luck Charlie (2010) for four years. Mia has also done multiple brand endorsements.
Who are the richest celebrity kids in the world?
|Name
|Net worth
|Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
|$5 billion
|Prince George Alexander Louis
|$3.6 billion
|Stormi Webster
|$726 million
|Blue Ivy Carter
|$500 million
|North West
|$375 million
|Prince Louis of Cambridge
|$70 million to $125 million
|Ryan Guan
|$100 million
|True Thompson
|$100 million
|Vlad and Niki Vashketov
|$30 million
|Valentina Paloma Pinault
|$12 million
|Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
|$6 million
|Dannielynn Birkhead
|$3 million
|Mckenna Grace
|$2 million
|Mason Ramsey
|$2 million
|Mia Talerico
|$1.5 million
Who is the richest kid in the US?
Stormi Webster (worth $726 million), Blue Ivy Carter (worth $500 million), and North West (worth $375 million) are among the richest kids in the US.
Media houses used to list them among the wealthiest babies in the world when they were toddlers.
Who is the youngest richest kid?
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, has an estimated net worth of $726 million. She was born on 1 February 2018. Stormi is 5 years old as of April 2023 and the richest child in the world.
Who is the richest self-made kid in the world?
Ryan Haruto Nguyen (Ryan Guan) is one of the few self-made richest kids in the world. He runs a YouTube channel called Ryan's World. The young YouTuber is worth $100 million. Ryan is 11 years old as of April 2023.
Who is the richest teenager in the world?
Valentina Paloma Pinault is among the richest teens in the world. Her parents, actress Salma Hayek and billionaire businessman Francois Henri Pinault, set up a $12 million trust fund for her.
Many assume that the richest kid in the world might never need a job. Most children from wealthy families work hard to maintain their social status. Their parents teach them to work for their own money.
Yen.com.gh listed the top 15 richest pastors in America and their net worth. Full-time pastors devote all their time to their ministry.
Many worldwide believe pastors make a lot of money from the church. Some believe it is their right to earn a living from church, while others prefer pastors to have jobs other than pastoral work.
Source: YEN.com.gh