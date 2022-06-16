Who is the richest kid in the world? 15 wealthiest children and their net worth

Most of the world's wealthiest children are famous because of their parents. Their parents are royals, musicians, actors, models, and business magnates. Discover the richest kid in the world below.

The richest kids in the world. Photo: @Pool, @BlueIvyCarterOfficial, @Anthony Ghnassia, @masonramsey, @miatalerico101, @aubreyandersonemmons, @mckennagraceful, @ryansworld (modified by author)

Some of the world's wealthiest children have grown in front of the camera. Their parents share their pictures and daily activities on social media. They also bring them to public events and press interviews. Other parents prefer to keep their kids away from the limelight. The public only follows their growth and progress through the few pictures paparazzi or the mainstream media occasionally post online.

Who is the richest kid in the world?

In recent years, the world has witnessed children from non-celebrity or affluent backgrounds listed among globally wealthiest children. They inspire fellow kids worldwide to create wealth and gain fame without relying on their parents' influence. Below is a list of the richest kids in the world and their net worth:

1. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge: $5 billion

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge holding hands with her parents and brothers. Photo: @hrhprincesscharlottee

Full name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Born: 2 May 2015

2 May 2015 Age: 7 years (as of April 2023)

7 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom

St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom Parents: Kate Middleton (Princess of Wales), William (Prince of Wales)

Princess Charlotte of Wales is one of the richest kids in the world, with a net worth of $5 billion (£3.85 billion). She is the second child of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Fans believe the girl takes after her mother's classy sense of fashion.

2. Prince George Alexander Louis: $3.6 billion

Prince George of Cambridge attends the Christmas Day Church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on 25 December 2019 in King's Lynn, United Kingdom. Photo: Pool

Full name: George Alexander Louis

George Alexander Louis Born: 22 July 2013

22 July 2013 Age: 9 years (as of April 2023)

9 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom

St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom Parents: Kate Middleton (Princess of Wales), William (Prince of Wales)

Prince George of Cambridge is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince George's net worth is around $3.6 billion (£2.77 billion).

Like his sister, George has been a fashion icon since birth.

3. Stormi Webster: $726 million

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, and Travis Scott backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 15 May 2022. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name: Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster Born: 1 February 2018

1 February 2018 Age: 5 years (as of April 2023)

5 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, United States

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, United States Parents: Kylie Jenner (model, entrepreneur), Travis Scott (rapper, record producer )

Stormi and her younger brother, Aire, are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's kids. Jenner and Travis are among the most famous people in the world. Travis is worth $60 million, while Kylie's net worth is around $750 million. Stormi’s net worth is around $726 million.

4. Blue Ivy Carter: $500 million

Blue Ivy Carter jumping. Photo: @BlueIvyCarterOfficial

Full name: Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter Born: 7 January 2012

7 January 2012 Age: 11 years (as of April 2023)

11 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, United States

Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, United States Parents: Beyoncé (singer, record producer), Jay-Z (rapper, record producer)

Blue Ivy Carter has been among the richest kids in America since birth. She is the first child of musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Multiple online sources estimate Blue Ivy's net worth as $500 million.

5. North West: $375 million

North West with her mum. Photo: @norisblackbook

Full name: North West

North West Born: 15 June 2013

15 June 2013 Age: 9 years (as of April 2023)

9 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, United States

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, United States Parents: Kim Kardashian (entrepreneur), Kanye West (rapper, record producer)

North West is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She has three siblings: Saint, Psalm, and Chicago West. Online sources estimate North West's net worth as $375 million.

6. Prince Louis of Cambridge: $70 million - $125 million

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (rear) sits with Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge on his knee during the Platinum Pageant in London on 5 June 2022. Photo: Chris Jackson

Full name: Louis Arthur Charles

Louis Arthur Charles Born: 23 April 2018

23 April 2018 Age: 5 years (as of April 2023)

5 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom

St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom Parents: Catherine (Princess of Wales), William (Prince of Wales)

Prince Louis of Cambridge is the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He is set to inherit about $70 million - $125 million from the British royal family. Louis is the fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.

7. Ryan Guan: $100 million

Ryan standing on a rock. Photo: @ryansworld

Full name: Ryan Haruto Nguyen

Ryan Haruto Nguyen Born: 6 October 2011

6 October 2011 Age: 11 years (as of April 2023)

11 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Texas, United States

Texas, United States Parents: Loann (teacher), Shion (engineer)

Ryan Haruto Nguyen is one of the few self-made richest kids in the world. His parents helped him start his YouTube channel, Ryan's World.

The channel has over 34 million subscribers and over 54 billion views as of writing. Ryan Guan's net worth is around $100 million. He has nine more YouTube channels with over 500k subscribers on each.

8. True Thompson: $100 million

True Thompson on her birthday in 2023. Photo: @khloekardashian

Full name: True Thompson

True Thompson Born: 12 April 2018

12 April 2018 Age: 5 years (as of April 2023)

5 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, United States

Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, United States Parents: Khloé Kardashian (media personality), Tristan Thompson (NBA player)

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, has an estimated net worth of $100 million. She was born on 12 April 2018 and is 5 years old as of April 2023.

9. Vlad & Niki - $30 million

Nicki and Vlad sitting in camping chairs. Photo: @vlad.super.vlad

Full names Vladislav Vashketov Nikita Vashketov Parents Sergey and Victoria Vashketov Sergey and Victoria Vashketov Born 26 February 2013 4 June 2015 Age 10 years (as of April 2023) 7 years (as of April 2023) Residence USA and UAE USA and UAE

Russian-American YouTubers Vladislav Vashketov and Nikita Vashketov are among the richest kids in the world, with almost a $30 million net worth. They live in Miami, Florida, USA, and occasionally reside in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Vashketov brothers run a YouTube channel, Vlad and Niki. Their parents, Sergey and Victoria Vashketov, originate from Moscow, Russia, and run several YouTube channels.

10. Valentina Paloma Pinault: over $12 million

Valentina Paloma Pinault attends the Balenciaga FW 22 show at Le Bourget Halle d' Expositions on 6 March 2022 in Le Bourget, France. Photo: Anthony Ghnassia

Full name: Valentina Paloma Pinault

Valentina Paloma Pinault Born: 21 September 2007

21 September 2007 Age: 15 years (as of April 2023)

15 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Parents: Salma Hayek (actress), Francois Henri Pinault (businessman)

Valentina is the daughter of actress Salma Hayek and businessman Francois Henri Pinault. Her parents safeguarded her future with a $12 million trust fund.

11. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons: $6 million

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. Photo: @aubreyandersonemmons

Full name: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Born: 6 June 2007

6 June 2007 Age: 15 years (as of April 2023)

15 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Santa Monica, California, USA

Santa Monica, California, USA Parents: Kent Emmons, Amy Anderson

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is best known for her role on Modern Family (2009) as Lily. She also appeared in Distance (2014). Her net worth is around $6 million.

12. Dannielynn Birkhead - $3 million

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead are seen at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky, on 3rd May 2019. Photo: Michael Hickey

Full name: Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead

Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead Born: 7 September 2006

7 September 2006 Age: 16 years (as of April 2023)

16 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Nassau, The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas Parents: Anna Smith (the late model, actress), Larry Birkhead (actor, producer)

Dannielynn has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She has been a model and television personality since birth. The girl was the face of the Guess Girl Spring 2013 line and has appeared in several movies.

Birkhead is the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead. Larry is an American playboy model turned actor, film producer, and freelance celebrity photographer. Anna was an American model, actress, and television personality.

13. Mckenna Grace: $2 million

Actress Mckenna Grace. Photo: @mckennagraceful

Full name: Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace Born: 7 September 2006

7 September 2006 Age: 16 years (as of April 2023)

16 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Nassau, The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas Parents: Ross Burge and Crystal Grace Burge

Mckenna Grace's net worth is $2 million. The actress is known for her roles in Gifted (2017), Young Sheldon (2018), and The Young and the Restless (2013). She is also a singer and has released hits like Haunted House and do all my friends hate me?

14. Mason Ramsey: $2 million

Singer Mason Ramsey. Photo: @masonramsey

Full name: Mason Ramsey

Mason Ramsey Born: 16 November 2006

16 November 2006 Age: 16 years (as of April 2023)

16 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Golconda, Illinois, United States

Golconda, Illinois, United States Parents: Karen Ramsey

American singer Mason Ramsey is worth around $2 million. He gained fame in March 2018 online when a video of him yodeling "Lovesick Blues" by Hank Williams at a Walmart went viral. Ramsey signed to Big Loud and released the hit single titled "Famous." He also did a Burger King commercial in 2020.

15. Mia Talerico: $1.5 million

American actress Mia Talerico. Photo: @miatalerico101

Full name: Mia Talerico

Mia Talerico Born: 17 September 2008

17 September 2008 Age: 14 years (as of April 2023)

14 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Santa Barbara, California, USA

Santa Barbara, California, USA Parents: Chris and Claire Talerico

American actress Mia Talerico is worth about $1.5 million. She featured as baby Charlotte "Charlie" Duncan in the Disney series Good Luck Charlie (2010) for four years. Mia has also done multiple brand endorsements.

Who are the richest celebrity kids in the world?

Name Net worth Princess Charlotte of Cambridge $5 billion Prince George Alexander Louis $3.6 billion Stormi Webster $726 million Blue Ivy Carter $500 million North West $375 million Prince Louis of Cambridge $70 million to $125 million Ryan Guan $100 million True Thompson $100 million Vlad and Niki Vashketov $30 million Valentina Paloma Pinault $12 million Aubrey Anderson-Emmons $6 million Dannielynn Birkhead $3 million Mckenna Grace $2 million Mason Ramsey $2 million Mia Talerico $1.5 million

Who is the richest kid in the US?

Stormi Webster (worth $726 million), Blue Ivy Carter (worth $500 million), and North West (worth $375 million) are among the richest kids in the US.

Media houses used to list them among the wealthiest babies in the world when they were toddlers.

Who is the youngest richest kid?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, has an estimated net worth of $726 million. She was born on 1 February 2018. Stormi is 5 years old as of April 2023 and the richest child in the world.

Who is the richest self-made kid in the world?

Ryan Haruto Nguyen (Ryan Guan) is one of the few self-made richest kids in the world. He runs a YouTube channel called Ryan's World. The young YouTuber is worth $100 million. Ryan is 11 years old as of April 2023.

Who is the richest teenager in the world?

Valentina Paloma Pinault is among the richest teens in the world. Her parents, actress Salma Hayek and billionaire businessman Francois Henri Pinault, set up a $12 million trust fund for her.

Many assume that the richest kid in the world might never need a job. Most children from wealthy families work hard to maintain their social status. Their parents teach them to work for their own money.

