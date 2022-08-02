Scrub Daddy's net worth? How rich is the Scrub Daddy CEO Aaron Krause

What is Scrub Daddy's net worth? Scrub Daddy is the third-biggest sponge provider in America. Interestingly, the company is now a US multinational company that deals in cleaning tools like smiley face erasers, sink dispensers, scrubbers, sponges, and accessories.

Scrub Daddy CEO Aaron Krause making his presentation during ABC's Shark Tank. Photo: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Krause is the owner and founder of Scrub Daddy. He is an entrepreneur and inventor born into the family of two doctors on 1st February 1969 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, United States.

Scrub Daddy's net worth has grown to millions since it was showcased on Shark Tank. It is regarded as US's greatest monetary success since 2012. The spectacular product is now sold worldwide and makes regular appearances on QVC. But then, with all these achievements, how rich is the Scrub Daddy CEO, Aaron Krause?

Aaron's profile summary

Full name Aaron Krause Gender Male Nationality American Birthplace Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, United States Date of birth 1 February 1969 Age 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Christianity Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Height in centimetres 183 Height in feet 6' Weight in kilogram 63 Weight in pounds 139 Father Robert Krause Marital status Married Partner Stephanie Krause Children 2 College Syracuse University Profession Entrepreneur, CEO Net worth $70 million

What is Scrub Daddy's net worth?

According to the US Whispers website, Scrub Daddy has an estimated net worth of $250 million. The popular cleaning company has sold over 10 million pieces and generated more than $50 million since the pitch in December 2012.

Only four years after this innovative sponge was showcased on Shark Tank, it made 110 million in retail sales. So, how much has Scrub Daddy made? In January 2017, the company hit over $100 million in revenue.

By October 2019, Scrub Daddy's revenue was at $209 million, and it successfully earned the highest income in any of its products pitched on the show Shark Tank. Since they started selling more than 20 products in 2021, the revenue growth was 80% and is on track to grow another 50% to make sales worth over $100 million in 2022.

The original product Scrub Daddy is sold for about $4 at over 55 different retailers online and in shops, generating money for the company alongside its diverse other products. It makes more than $175 million annually. Here is the history of his product.

Invention and success of Scrub Daddy

Aaron Krause demonstrates how Scrub Daddy works. Photo: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content

Source: Getty Images

Aaron created the product as a pad for cleaning the hands of auto mechanics. He innovated this because he started a car washing business after graduation from Syracuse University. However, he didn't make many sales initially because it was expensive, and people didn't value it.

Before this, he made buffing pads for the same purpose and sold them to 3M, one of the biggest companies, in August 2008. Unfortunately, the product didn't make the cut for 3M.

Nevertheless, it later became useful when Aaron discovered it was good for automobiles and kitchen and dish cleaning. What is so special about Scrub Daddy? The smiley sponge is made of polymer and changes its texture by becoming hard in cold water and soft in hot water.

Subsequently, Aaron took it for pitching in ABC reality show Shark Tank in season 4, episode 7, where Lori Grenier became interested and invested in it. Aaron initially proposed a 10% stake in his company in exchange for $100,000, but, after deliberations with the famous Shark Tank personalities, Lori offered $200,000 for 20% equity and got the deal.

Since then, the product has been making successful sales in retail shops and online. In 2014, the 20/20 special Swimming with Sharks named Scrub Daddy the most successful Shark Tank product.

Aaron Krause's net worth

According to Venturejolt, as of 2022, Krause is worth over $70 million. How much does Scrub Daddy's owner make? The Scrub Daddy CEO has hit millions from his cleaning tool company; he had sold more than 25 million of his revolutionary smiley-faced cleaning sponges.

Aaron Krause and one of ABC's Shark Tank panellists. Photo: Craig Sjodi

Source: Getty Images

Aaron and his team are currently using TikTok to advertise, which has generated a lot of money and added to his income.

How much money did Lori make on Scrub Daddy?

She has reportedly made more than $9 million, considering the company's products' success. According to Investopedia, the product made $209 million in sales after Lori Greiner put in $200,000 for a 20% stake in 2012. Consequently, the company sold 42,000 sponges seven minutes after she invested in Aaron's company.

Frequently asked questions

Scrub Daddy's net worth has skyrocketed due to its high quality. Though initially rejected and devalued, it has made a name for Aaron Krause and made him rich. The cutting edge of the smiley sponge is how it changes its texture by becoming hard in cold water and soft in hot water.

