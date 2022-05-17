Bella Poarch's net worth: How did the influencer build her massive wealth?

Bella Poarch's net worth became a topic of interest after she started enjoying enviable popularity on social media, especially TikTok. She has become an inspirational character in the typical grass to grace story. For someone in the navy only a few years ago, the switch in her professional career is so sharp that it might be difficult to reconcile her military past with her current life.

Bella Poarch attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's 'House of Gucci' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Bella Poarch's net worth has grown steadily over the years, thanks to her diverse career choices. She has been in the navy, and after early retirement, she got the hang of the social media industry and has grown a lot of influence and affluence. She also rekindled her love for music and released her debut single in May 2021 under the Warner Records Label.

Profile summary

Full name: Taylor Nariee

Taylor Nariee Nickname : Bella Poarch

: Bella Poarch Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 9 February 1997

9 February 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Philippines

Philippines Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality : Filipino-American

: Filipino-American Ethnicity : Asian

: Asian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 4"

: 5' 4" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches: 32-23-34

32-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-58-86

81-58-86 Shoe size : 5 (US)

: 5 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings : 2 adoptive sisters and 1 adoptive brother

: 2 adoptive sisters and 1 adoptive brother Relationship status: Single

Single Profession : Former naval officer, social media influencer, and musician

: Former naval officer, social media influencer, and musician Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Tiktok account: @bellapoarch

@bellapoarch Instagram account: @bellapoarch

@bellapoarch Twitter account: @bellapoarch

What is Bella Poarch's net worth?

According to Cosmopolitan, Bella Poarch's worth is estimated at $2 million.

Bella enjoys an impressive net worth from the careers she pursues through social media. Photo: @bellapoarch

Source: Instagram

Bella Poarch's income is a result of her various career endeavours. Primarily, she makes her fortune by sharing content and influencing brands on social networks for the most part. A look into her sources of income is shared below:

Navy career

Bella joined the US Navy sometime in 2015 and served for four years before eventually calling it quits in 2019. She served in Japan and Hawaii during this period. According to her, being in the navy helped her become independent while also teaching her the importance of teamwork.

Social media endeavours

Bella's venture into social media was more accidental than intentional. After getting out of the navy in 2019 and with the advent of compulsory lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, boredom became a problem. So people tried to kill the boredom by creating or watching content on social media.

The influencer created a TikTok account in 2020 and, after getting a few videos from her friends, decided to create content of her own. Her first video accumulated only 100 likes in 24 hours, and she deleted it because she thought people did not like her content.

She started posting gaming content and showing her naughty sides, and the likes started rolling in. The game-changer was a video of her lip-syncing a song titled Soph Aspin Send by Millie B.

Although she wasn't saying anything in the video and was making cute facial expressions, the video is now one of the most liked and most-watched videos on TikTok. This has helped her build a fan base of over 89.8 million on the platform.

Music career

Bella has always had to become a music star from childhood, and her social media efforts have helped her transcend into making that dream a reality.

Bella was a military officer, and this reflects in some of the content she shares with her fans. Photo: @bellapoarch

Source: Instagram

She is now signed to the Warner Record label and released her debut music titled Build a Bitch in 2021. The video of this track has enjoyed a massive view on YouTube to become one of the most-watched videos on the platform.

Possible NFT career

TikTok recently announced that they would be organising a content collaboration amongst their most popular influencers. Bella is right on this list alongside another influencer named Grimes, who has already made millions of dollars from NFTs.

FAQs

How much money does Bella Poarch make a year? She reportedly makes about $220,000 per year. How much does Bella Poarch make from TikTok? Bella is said to make around $30,000 for any sponsored content on the platform. How much does Bella Poarch make? She has different sources of income. But then, she makes between $13,000 and $23,000 per sponsored post on Instagram alone. Is Bella Poarch homeless? Of course not; the influencer enjoys a lucrative career in all ramifications and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Is Bella Poarch in the military? No. She is a former US Navy officer. Does Bella Poarch still do TikTok? Yes, she does. She currently has over 89.8 million followers.

Bella Poarch's net worth can only increase from here as she is not resting on her oars in her newly found career as a social media personality and a musician. She plans to drop her debut Extended Play anytime soon, making her a new source of income when it eventually happens.

