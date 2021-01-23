Caroline Konstnar's bio: boyfriend, parents, what happened

Caroline Konstnar is a ballet dancer, illustrator, singer, and social media sensation. She is best known for creating YouTube sketch comedies and song parodies. Her incredible social media content also has lots of views. Konstnar also won a gold medal in the 5th South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC).

For the past two years or so, Konstnar has not been posting as many YouTube videos as she used to. However, she uploads a video once after two to three months but still attracts attention from hundreds of thousands of viewers. Additionally, Caroline is barely active on her other social media pages. Meanwhile, fans wonder what she is up to and hope her inactiveness will be short-lived. Discover some of the reasons Konstnar has been inactive from the details below.

Caroline Konstnar's profile summary

Full name: Caroline Arielle Grossman

Caroline Arielle Grossman Famous as: Caroline Konstnar

Caroline Konstnar Date of birth: 4th August 2003

4th August 2003 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Age: 18 years as of 2021

18 years as of 2021 Birthplace: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Residence: Florida, USA

Florida, USA Education: Laurel Springs School and the School of Visual Arts

Laurel Springs School and the School of Visual Arts Career: Singer, ballet dancer, actress, illustrator, and social media influencer

Singer, ballet dancer, actress, illustrator, and social media influencer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish-Swedish

Jewish-Swedish Parents: Liz and Seth Grossman

Liz and Seth Grossman Siblings: 2

2 Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Weight: 55 kg

55 kg Body measurements: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Hair colour: Blue

Blue Eye colour: Blonde

Blonde Religion: Judaism

Judaism Net worth: $600k (approx.)

$600k (approx.) Instagram: caroline_konstnar

caroline_konstnar Twitter: @CKornstar

@CKornstar TikTok: carolinekonstnar

carolinekonstnar YouTube: Caroline Konstnar

Who is Caroline Konstnar?

Caroline Konstnar's real name is Caroline Arielle Grossman. She chose to blend the word, konstnär (an artist in English), into her stage name because of her Swedish heritage and artistic passion.

How old is Caroline Konstnar?

Caroline Konstnar's age is 18 years as of 2021. She was born on 4th August 2003 in New York City. Liz and Seth Grossman support their daughter's career choice.

Additionally, Arielle has two siblings named Joey and Talia. Her family has owned several Labrador pet dogs in the past. They now have Lloyd (yellow) and Millie (black).

Where does Caroline Konstnar live?

The lady was born and raised in Florida and moved with her family to New Jersey. She later moved into an apartment in Florida at age 14 to be near her ballet school while her parents paid the rent.

Where does Caroline Konstnar go to school?

After being homeschooled at Laurel Springs School (a fully accredited online private school), she studied illustration at the School of Visual Arts.

When Arielle finished studying illustration, she attended rigorous training classes for classical ballet at the Valentina Koslova Dance Conservatory of New York then moved to the School of American Ballet. So, what is Caroline Konstnar studying? She is studying psychology in a New York-based college.

Career history

Arielle represented her motherland in the 2016 SAIBC contest in Cape Town, South Africa, at age 12 and won the competition. Surprisingly, Konstar and the second runners-up were kind enough to donate their prizes (R7 500 and R5 000, respectively) to charity.

Arielle's money went to Zama Dance School in Guguletu, Cape Town, as part of her bat mitzvah project. Batmitzvah is a ceremony that marks a Jewish child becoming an adult, mostly around age 12 or 13. Mrs Liz Grossman was proud of her daughter for using her dancing talent to change lives.

She began posting her illustrations and funny parodies on Instagram and Twitch before joining YouTube on 16th August 2018. Arielle was still studying at the School of Visual Arts at that time.

She later posted her first video, Minecraft skin tutorial, but did not perform as she expected. Arielle decided to upload skits. Her current channel's premier video is CornCast: Makayla and I Yell (uploaded on 30th March 2019).

Arielle's online career began to flourish on 17th April 2019 when she uploaded, It's Prom. The masterpiece garnered millions of views, yet it had been flagged down on Instagram for violating community guidelines. Henceforth, she began to collaborate with other YouTubers.

Caroline Konstnar's songs

The lady gained fame, thousands of YouTube subscribers, and about 58k monthly listeners of Spotify. She would create well thought out and hilarious songs, a feat that many artists have failed to achieve. Some of Konstnar's most popular songs include:

The Birthday Song

The Jellyfish Song

The STD Song

The Depression Song

A Song for Belle

Dead Dad Date Night

I’m A Steak

I Pissed Myself

Its Prom

The Nice Guy Song

Caroline Konstnar's movies

Arielle then ventured into acting by featuring in an episode of Louie's FX series and playing a guest character in one of the Blue Blood's episodes in 2010. She later got minor roles in Boardwalk Empire (2014) and The Detour (2016). Today, Caroline Konstnar's net worth is over $600,000.

What happened to Caroline Konstnar?

Arielle's fans were alarmed when Instagram took down most of her videos. It turned out that her videos were flagged because of backlash from people who hated her for being Jewish. She later introduced donation incentives for people who sent her money on Twitch and began streaming every Friday night in September 2021.

In an Instagram live stream, Arielle explained that she deleted or privatized most of her YouTube videos in 2020 so that potential college admissions would not see her embarrassing older content. She also requested fans to stop re-uploading them on YouTube.

Meanwhile, her social media sites still face backlash from the public over hate speech and more allegations. For instance, Arielle's subreddit account had lots of spam from late last year to mid-January 2022.

Does Caroline Konstnar have ADHD?

Arielle mentioned the ADHD misdiagnosis in her childhood, yet she was 'just crazy'. The lady also confessed to constantly getting distracted by chats, her phone or doodling in her notebook. Konstnar moved back to her parent's house at age 17 when she was diagnosed with bipolar. Coincidentally, it was during the COVID 19 pandemic. She later returned to her New York apartment because of her college studies.

Who is Caroline Konstnar's boyfriend?

Arielle is currently single and protects her love life from the public. She denied ever dating Anthony Potero (short comedy skit creator) and Schuyler Wijsen (ballet dancer).

Arielle's social media profiles

Caroline Konstnar's Instagram account has 308k followers as of this writing, and she describes herself as a humble artistic genius in the bio. The star's captivating satire is also evident in her TikTok account's bio.

She has written, "I do YouTube, but I'm dying everywhere. This the last resort. Fame is fleeting." On the contrary, her fame is growing daily despite her current inactiveness. Caroline Konstnar's TikTok page has 144.8K followers and 1.6 million likes as of this writing.

Caroline Konstnar is among the world's best teenage comedy YouTubers. The fast-rising ballet dancer and illustrator has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry within a short time. She occasionally sells her painted art on Instagram.

