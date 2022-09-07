Despite making early appearances in several of the Led Zeppelin feature songs and performances, Carmen Jane Planet did not inherit her father's singing profession. Instead, she chose a different and unique career but still in the entertainment industry.

Carmen Plant is a ballet dancer and dance instructor. She is famous for being the daughter of international musician Robert Plant. Moreover, the dancer is known for her performances with her most recent production, The Serpent Slayer, premiering at the Exeter Corn Exchange.

Carmen Jane Planet’s profile summary

Full name Carmen Jane Planet Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 1968 Age 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Birmingham, England Current residence Bath, Somerset, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Maureen Plant Wilson Father Robert Anthony Plant Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Charlie Jones Children 3 School Elm-field Rudolf Steiner school, Stourbridge, West Midlands Profession Ballet dancer

Early life

Carmen Plant was born in Birmingham, England, on 21 November 21, 1968. She was the firstborn daughter of musician Robert Anthony Planet and his ex-wife, Maureen Planet Wilson. The dancer was born amidst two brothers, Karac Pendragon (who passed on at the age of 5 years) and Logan Romero Planet.

Carmen also has a half-brother named Jesse Lee Plant, who was born by Robert Planet and Carmen’s aunt. She was mainly brought up by her mother as her father, an international singer, went around the world for live concerts. When Carmen was 14 years old, her parents divorced in August 1983.

Carmen schooled at Elm-field Rudolf Steiner school based in Stourbridge, West Midlands. When she was seven years old, Jane was involved in an accident with her parents. It happened on 4 August 1975, when her parent's car skidded off the road on the Greek island of Rhodes and collided with a tree. The accident left the family with some injuries.

Career

Carmen Planet's first voice was heard giggling in the background of his father's song, The Ocean, which was composed in 1972. The song contains a line in the lyrics dedicated to her. However, as could be expected, she did not get into music like her father. Instead, she chose to be a dancer.

Carmen is a refined ballet dancer and ballet teacher. The dancer hit the headlines for producing The Serpent Layer dance, which took centre stage at the Exeter Corn Exchange. The event took place on 13 May 2018. The dance made headlines for encompassing cultural dance moves from different continents.

Carmen received her dancing tutorials in belly-dancing from Serena Ramzy, the wife of Hossam Ramzy, who performed in Page and Plant's No Quarter Middle Eastern orchestra. As a dancer, Carmen has appeared during various famous events such as the Rivermead Womad Music Festival, Glastonbury Festival, and the Babylon Arabic Ensemble.

Robert Plant's daughter has also appeared in live music and dance events with the Club Cairo. In addition, she has been featured in live performances of African Trance, Middle Eastern Culture and martial arts.

Husband and children

Carmen dated and got married to , Jimmy Page and Robert Plant's the bass player. Carmen and Charlie’s wedding took place on May 18, 1991, at St. Peter's Church. Their wedding reception took place in a series of marquees at Robert's farm at Kiddermins.

As a special dedication to the couple, singer Roy Harper wrote the song Evening Star specially dedicated to the occasion. Carmen Plan and Charlie Jones are blessed with three children and live in Bath, Somerset.

Carmen Jane Plant’s fast facts

What does Robert Plant's daughter do? Carmen is a refined ballet dancer and ballet teacher. Who is Robert Plant's partner now? Robert has dated several ladies. However, he is currently not in a relationship. How old is Carmen Jane Plant? She is 53 years old as of 2022. Does Carmen have brothers? Yes, he has three brothers. Karac Pendragon (who passed on at age 5), Logan Romero and Karac Pendragon Plant (half-brother). Is Carmen Jane Plant married? Yes. She is married to Charlie Jones, the Jimmy Page and Robert Plant the bass player. Does Jimmy Page have children? Yes. He has three biological children (James Patrick Page, Zofia Jade and Ashen Josan) and one adopted daughter (Jana Page).

Carmen Jane Planet was born into a celebrity family. She is the only daughter of Led Zeppelin's lead singer Robert and his ex-wife, Maureen Plant. Despite choosing a different path from her father in the entertainment industry, Carmen has made a name for herself as a belly dancer and dance instructor. She is also a successful family woman.

