Nollywood is one of the fastest-growing film industries across the globe. The quality of movies produced has drastically improved over the years thanks to its talented actors and actresses. Actresses like Eniola Badmus have been offering their best on-screen performances for years. In addition to talent, they boast astonishing beauty and sensuality that shine through.

Eniola Badmus is one of the few names that will come to mind when the best Nollywood personalities are mentioned. She is a talented, professional, and well-established Nigerian film actress, scriptwriter, radio personality and social media influencer.

Eniola Badmus’ profile summary

Full name Eniola Badmus Nickname Eniola Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 1982 Age 39 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Body measurements in inches 42-38-44 Body measurements in centimetres 107- 97-112 Dress size 11 (US) Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Pa. Olalekan Badmus Ogunsina Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Husband Seyi University University of Ibadan, Lagos State University Profession Nigerian film actress, scriptwriter, radio personality and social media influencer Net worth $1.8 million Instagram @eniola_badmus

Eniola Badmus’ biography

Eniola was born on 7 September 1982 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria. The Nigerian actress is 39 years old as of 2022. Her parents are Pa. Olalekan Badmus Ogunsina (father), but she has not offered any information about her mother.

She has one sibling, a younger sister known as Oluwatomisin Badmus, commonly referred to as Tomi Badmus. is fond of celebrating her younger sister’s birthdays on her social media platforms.

She attained her primary and secondary education at Ijebu Ode. After completing her high school education, she enrolled at the University of Ibadan for a degree in Theatre Arts. Later, she joined Lagos State University, where she graduated with an M.Sc degree in Economics.

Career

Eniola joined the Nigerian film industry in 2000. After eight years of hard work, she rose to fame in 2008. During this year, she starred in two highly-acclaimed Nigerian movies, Omo Ghetto and Jenifa.

The two films opened more doors, making her one of the sought-after actresses in the industry. Interestingly, the films became an instrumental part of her recognition in the film sector. Since then, she has landed numerous lead and supporting roles in different Nigerian movies in English and Yoruba.

Some of Eniola Badmus’ movies include:

Jenifa

Angelina

Village Babes

Oreke Temi

Blackberry Babes

Mr. & Mrs Ibu

Wicked Step-mother

Child Seller

Adun Euro

Visa Lottery

Ojukwu the War Lord

Police Academy

Not My Queen

Battle for Justice

Miss Fashion

Elfa

Omo Esu

Black Val

GhettoBred

Househelp

Karma

Big Offer

Jenifa

Omo-Ghetto

Daluchi

Funke

Miracle

The-Spell

Oshaprapra

Omo ghetto the saga

Akpe: Return of the Beast

Swallow

Endorsement deals

The actress has received many fans and followers on social media platforms. With this fame, various brands have reached out to her for marketing deals.

In March 2016, she was unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Etisalat, a popular Emirati-based multinational telecommunication company currently operating in 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

She has also worked with:

Indomie

Western Lotto

Peak Mil

Awards and nominations

Badmus' talent and skill have not gone unnoticed. She has received several awards and nominations for her appearance in different films as follows:

Winner

2011 – Best of Nollywood Awards for the Best Crossover in a Film

2014 – City People Entertainment Awards for the Best Actress of the Year (Yoruba)

2015 – Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for the Best Comedic Act

2015 – Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts for the Best Actress in Africa

Nominee

2010 – Best of Nollywood Awards for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role

2011 – Best of Nollywood Awards for the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

2012 – Best Nollywood Awards for the Best Supporting Actress in a Yoruba film

2014 – Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for the Best Comedic Act

Who is Eniola Badmus' husband?

The actress is married to Seyi. It is alleged that the couple is blessed with adorable kids, but no further information has been offered about them.

Eniola Badmus' surgery

Recent Eniola Badmus' photos posed many questions from her fans and critics across social media platforms. Many people allege that the gym couldn’t have produced her new look in such a short time.

To clear the air, she revealed that she had undergone gastric bypass surgery. She explained that she did the surgery because of her endless food intake and the dire need to take good care of herself. She lost 33 kg, and since then, she stopped the habits that could bring back the old weight.

Eniola Badmus' sickness

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the talented Nigerian actress came out to announce on her Instagram account concerning her health condition. This happened after several online followers called her out for not practising self-isolation.

Recently, she came out to reveal that she was suffering from depression. However, she was hesitant about making the revelation because she received mockery from his friends about opening up to one of them.

Eniola Badmus’ body measurements

Eniola stands at the height of 5 feet 6 inches and weighs around 90 kg. Her other body statistics are 42 inches for her bust, 38 inches for her waist and 44 inches for her hips. She wears a dress size 11 (US) and a shoe size 5 (US). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Eniola Badmus’ net worth?

How much is Eniola Badmus' net worth? The actress has an alleged net worth of $1.8 million as of 2022. She earns through acting, script writing, social media influencing and being on the radio.

Eniola Badmus’ fast facts

Who is Eniola Badmus? She is a talented, professional and well-established Nigerian film actress, scriptwriter, radio personality and social media influencer. How old is Eniola Badmus? Eniola is 39 years old as of August 2022. She was born on 7th September 1982. How did Eniola Badmus slim down? She underwent gastric bypass surgery, which saw her lose around 33 kg. What is Eniola Badmus suffering from? She suffers from depression, stating that her friends mocked her when she opened up about her mental health. Does Eniola Badmus have a child? Yes. Her marriage to Seyi has produced lovely children. Who is Eniola Badmus' daughter? Unfortunately, there is information about the actress’ daughter. However, it is in the public domain that she is a mother. How much is Eniola Badmus' net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.8 million.

Eniola Badmus is the true definition of big, bold and beautiful. She is a strong and lovable woman both on and off the screen. She is a role model and an inspiration to many African women.

