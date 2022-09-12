Steps to complete your Ghana card online registration and all requirements

The Ghana card online registration has become necessary since the Ghanaian authorities made it mandatory as a requirement for linking sim cards among other government-issued means of identification. However, the agency in charge of this exercise deferred the registration of individuals below 15 years old to focus on citizens above that age range.

Before applicants worry about where to register for a Ghana card, they must have met the requirements. The essence of this exercise is part of the National Identification Authority's effort to create a singular national identity database for every citizen.

Ghana card online registration requirements

Citizens must meet all the requirements before applying for a card. Specifically, the Ghana card registration requirements:

Possess an original birth certificate

Have a valid Ghanaian passport

Have proof of your citizenship if you are a foreigner

A digital address

At the same time, your birth certificate, voter's ID card, driving license, and SSNIT registration number will also be required if you have them. If you do not have any of the above documents, you must have someone who can vouch for you. Whosoever is doing so must be in at least one of the categories below:

A teacher who is either retired or still practising;

Head of educational institutions line head teachers, principals, and headmasters;

Judge or magistrate that is either still in practice or retired;

Professionals with licenses such as lawyers, doctors, nurses, architects, engineers, and accountants:

Gazetted chiefs

Retired or serving public servant

Retired or clergyman

Retired or serving civil servant

Retired or serving Imam

Retired or active members of the security services such as Ghana Prison Service, Armed Forces, National Fire Service, Police Force, and the Bureau of National Investigations, Excise, and Preventive Service of the Ghana Revenue Authority and National Security

Past or current members of the Ghana Assembly

Past or current members of the Ghana Parliament

Past or current members of a unit committee

Can I register for a Ghana card online?

Yes, you can take advantage of the NIA's online initiative to register for the card from the comfort of your home. Follow the correct Ghana card online registration link to start the process.

However, a few things to also note during the registration process include the following:

Make sure you photocopy the online application form you have completed and submitted, then carry it along when going for your interview.

Submit a copy of the application form that you have filled out online at any of NIA's offices.

If you do not have the required signup documents, bring individuals who can vouch for you at the interview session.

Only your valid passport, a naturalisation document and a birth certificate are compulsory documents needed to substantiate your eligibility to obtain the card.

Appear at your interview session with only physical copies of the authentic documents; online versions of these documents will not be allowed.

Note that any individual vouching for you as an applicant must be at least 18 years old, with documents to prove this claim. They must also be of good mental health and already proud owners of the card, aside from meeting the requirement permitted by law for anyone filling that role for an applicant.

How can I register for a Ghana Card?

The steps involved in the Ghana card online registration process are enumerated below;

Visit the official registration portal of the National Identity Authority, which is Ghana's card online registration platform; A system-generated registration ID will show on the page; copy it because you will need it later; Type in a password that is known to only you and repeat it in the lower tab for confirmation; Click on the option that reads "Start new registration;" Afterwards, you are required to select an account type and click on "Continue;" Then, choose your application type from any of First Issuance, Update, Replacement, and Renewal. Also, on the Ghana card online registration forms, enter your surname and other names you want to appear on your card. Then, confirm the name by clicking "Yes this is the name I want to use."

How much is Ghana card registration?

Obtaining a card is usually free for regular applicants. Still, the National Identification Authority offers some premium services for those who want representatives of the agency to visit their place of work or abode for registration. This premium service is divided into:

Household registration

This requires each household member to pay 150 cedis for the home service. However, the agency also charges for logistics, especially transport, influenced by the distance of applicants' houses to the head office of NIA.

Institution registration

This requires the demanding company to pay 100 cedis to the NIA for each staff member who wants to obtain the card before the agency can come to them. In addition, the agency will require them to pay a certain sum for transportation depending on the distance between the company's address and their head office in South Legon, Accra.

The Ghana card online registration has become necessary since the government decided to ensure the provision of a singular national identity database for every Ghanaian. This process will benefit different sectors of the country's security and financial institutions.

