Who is Kennya Baldwin? 10 interesting facts about Stephen Baldwin's wife

Celebrity spouses frequently live secluded lifestyles due to the attention they receive. They are rarely seen, and followers of their marriages constantly question the spouse's whereabouts. Kennya Baldwin, a graphic designer by trade and the wife of actor and producer Stephen Baldwin, is one such celebrity spouse. Her personal life was thrust into the spotlight recently after her spouse was accused of cheating.

Stephen Baldwin(right) and wife Kennya during Off the Map New York City Premiere at Lincoln Center's Walter Reade Theater in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Jim Spellman

Kennya Baldwin is an American graphic designer and artist. After marrying into the Baldwin family, she rose to fame in the early 1990s. The Baldwins are professional actors, including the four acting siblings Alec, Daniel, William, and Stephen. Her father was a famous Brazilian musician. In 1974, he won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance.

Profile summary

Full name Kennya Deodato Baldwin Gender Female Date of birth 24 October 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York City, USA Current residence Nyack, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-88-89 Shoe size 6.5 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ruth Deodato Father Eumir Deodato de Almeida (Brazilian musician) Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Stephen Andrew Baldwin Children 2 School York Preparatory School (New York, class of 1984) College Parsons School of Design Profession Graphic Designer Net worth $300,000

10 interesting facts about Kennya Baldwin

The Baldwin household has some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. However, Stephen Baldwin's wife has not been in the limelight that much. As a result, fans are interested to know her whereabouts after her husband was accused of having an affair.

1. She was born in 1968

How old is Kennya Baldwin? The celebrity is 54 years as of 2022. She was born in New York City, United States, on 24 October 1968 to Eumir Deodato de Almeida and Mary Ellen Deodato. Kennya attended York Preparatory School in New York (class of 1984). The celebrity also continued her study by enrolling at the Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village, Lower Manhattan, New York City.

2. She has a diverse heritage

Kennya Deodato and Stephen Baldwin during 2004 Republican National Convention - Day 2 - Inside at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Lawrence Lucier

Where is Kennya Baldwin from? According to The Washington Independent, the celebrity was born in New York City, United States but her parents are originally from Brazil. Her father, Eumir Deodato de Almeida, has Italian, Portuguese and Spanish roots, while her mother, Mary Ellen, is of Brazilian descent.

3. Her father is a famous Brazilian musician

Eumir Deodato, Kennya's father, is a well-known music composer, arranger, and producer. According to IMDb, Eumir is well known for his work in the Brazilian music genre Bossa Nova. He has received a Grammy Award. His other interests were R&N, Jazz, Rock, Latin, and Classical music.

4. She is a graphic designer by profession

What does Kennya Baldwin do for a living? According to The Washington Independent, she is a graphic designer by profession. After finishing college, Kennya pursued a career as a graphic designer. However, her present location of employment has yet to be made public.

5. She has been married to Stephen Baldwin since 1990

According to The Things, Kennya and Stephen Baldwin met at a New York subway station in 1987. They were together for three years before marrying in 1990. So, what was Kennya Baldwin's age when married? She was 22 years in 1990, her year of marriage.

What are Stephen and Kennya Baldwin doing now? Despite their financial difficulties and unfaithfulness struggles, the pair have remained steadfast in their relationship. They are also pursuing their respective careers. Their marriage has also produced two beautiful children with equally memorable names.

6. Her daughters are models

Hailey, actor Stephen, Alaia and Kennya Baldwin attend the "Into the Light" exhibition opening at Helen Mills Event Space on 20 November 2008 in New York City. Photo: Duffy-Marie Arnoult

The celebrity wife has two children from her marriage to Stephen Baldwin. They include Alaia Baldwin, born 23 January 1993 and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, born 22 November 1996. Her daughters are renowned models in America and have modelled for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana.

The eldest daughter, Alaia, is married to producer and entertainer Andrew Aronow. According to U.S Magazine, the couple got married on 2 September 2017 and welcomed their first child Iris Elle Aronow on 17 August 2020.

Kennya's youngest daughter, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, was born on 22 November 1996. She is an American model, media personality, and socialite featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Hailey is married to singer Justin Bieber. The couple, who had an on-again, off-again relationship, got engaged on 7 July 2018. According to Insider, Bieber and Baldwin reportedly received a marriage certificate in September 2018, confirming rumours that they wed in a civil ceremony. On 30 September 2019, Bieber and Baldwin exchanged vows in Bluffton, South Carolina.

7. Her husband was accused of having an affair

In 2018, paparazzi caught Kennya Baldwin's husband on video having a secret rendezvous with his masseuse. According to Mail Online, the actor was spotted by paparazzi getting cosy with a LA masseuse known as Ruth Perez Anselmi. However, when a journalist confronted him about the affair, he denied it.

In an unexpected turn of events, Stephen Baldwin's purported mistress publicly admitted to having an affair with the actor for nearly two years. According to the Daily Mail, Ruth Perez Anselmi said that she and Stephen began a sexual relationship during his work trips to Los Angeles and met in the summer of 2016 at a Reseda physical therapy school.

Are Stephen and Kennya Baldwin still married? Yes, the couple remains married despite allegations of infidelity.

8. She has an impressive net worth

Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya arrive for the Gilda's Club Comedy Gala on November 14, 2002, in New York City. Photo: Keith Bedford

What is Kennya Baldwin's net worth? According to The Things, the graphic designer has an estimated net worth of about $300,000. Her source of income stems from her long career as a graphic designer.

9. Kennya Baldwin and her spouse filed for bankruptcy in 2009

According to CBS News, the couple declared bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in 2009. According to a filing in federal court in New York, Baldwin owed $1.2 million in two mortgages on a $1.1 million house. Furthermore, the filing revealed that he owed more than $1 million in taxes and had approximately $70,000 in credit card debt.

10. Her maid persuaded her to become a Christian

According to God Reports, Kennya was converted to Christianity by her Brazilian maid Augusta. Kennya hired Augusta to clean her house after the birth of her first kid, Alaia. While at work, the maid would frequently sing about Jesus, gaining the attention of her boss.

As a result, when Kennya inquired about her singing, she said that she accepted the position to convert the Baldwins to Christianity.

Kennya Baldwin today is a staunch Christian. Her husband joined in some time later, albeit he didn't get it. Nonetheless, the American 9/11 attacks changed his perspective, and he became a born-again Christian.

Kennya Baldwin is best known as the wife of Hollywood actor, director and producer Stephen Baldwin. The pair met in 1987 and dated for a while before getting married in 1990. The Baldwins have two children, namely Alaia and Hailey Bieber. Kennya also has a diverse heritage, with her parents originating from Brazil.

