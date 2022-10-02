Sonia Barragan Perez is famous as Amado Carrillo Fuentes' wife. Her name has become popular in the news because of her marriage to one of the most infamous drug lords of the 20th century. They were the Bonnie and Clyde of the drug world until he died in 1997.

Sonia Barragan Perez married Amado Carrillo Fuentes, popular as Lord of the Skies. This was because of the latter's successful distribution of large amounts of illegal dr*gs using aeroplanes. Sonia was a dedicated full-time housewife who knew all about the nature of her husband's business but stood by him.

Profile summary

Full name Sonia Barragan Perez Gender Female Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Widowed Late husband Amado Carrillo Fuentes Children Three

Sonia Barragan Perez's background information

Sonia Barragan Perez is known for being Amado Carrillo Fuentes's late wife. The late drug baron's wife holds Mexican nationality.

Who is Sonia Barragan Perez's husband?

Sonia Barragan married Amado Carrillo Fuentes. Amado was born on 17th December 1956 in Guamuchilito, Navolato, Sinaloa, Mexico. He was renowned for his illegal drug-related activities until his death on 7th July 1997.

Also, he was so much of an economic, political, and social menace. This became so high that the governments of Mexico and the United States teamed up to bring him to book.

Amado Carrillo Fuentes's family

Amado's family was a large one. His parents were Aurora Fuentes and Walter Vicente Carrillo. He also had eleven siblings. Moreover, some reports claimed that his family had already formed a part of the chain of ongoing drug trafficking in Mexico and across borders.

They argued that this development might not be unrelated to the fact that the family resides in a part of Mexico which was renowned for producing drug lords like Pablo Escobar and El Chapo.

Amado's uncle Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo also referred to as "Don Neto," was the leader of the Guadalajara Cartel. He took his nephew under his wing and tutored him on the inner workings of the drug business.

Amado worked hard and became the leader of the Juárez Cartel after he murdered his boss and friend Rafael Aguilar Guajardo. However, his mode of operation as the notorious cartel's leader was more businessman-like. This is because he avoided the violent activities associated with his business.

In addition, he made friends with top politicians in various neighbouring countries. With this, attempts to arrest him could quickly fizzle out as soon as they started. Moreover, he had informants in various government parastatals, which helped his business thrive.

His penchant for business shone through the mode of operation that he developed. Amado was one of the first drug lords to initiate drug distribution using aeroplanes and owned a large fleet.

Eventually, Amado was pronounced dead on an operating bed in 1997, where he was reportedly undergoing plastic surgery by Ricardo Reyes, a Colombian doctor. Rumours had it that the surgery was an attempt to alter his physical appearance and possibly escape the Mexican and United States authorities closing in on him.

Some others believe that Amado is not the person that was pronounced dead. The folks who subscribe to this notion argue that it was another twist in the drug lord's attempt at escaping justice. Even the show of Amado's corpse in an open casket at his funeral did not convince them.

Who was Amado Carrillo Fuentes, Cuban's wife?

Amado had a woman in Cuba named Martha Venus Cáceres. This means that Sonia Barragan was not the only woman publicly linked to him. According to a Netflix adaptation of Amado Carrillo's life, the Mexican government asked the Cuban authorities to share any information about Amado.

Later, there was evidence linking Amado to frequent visits to Cuba. The statement from the Mexican Attorney General's office said Amado Carrillo Fuentes had a second wife and a daughter whom he regularly visited. This was before he was pronounced dead on an operating bed in 1997.

He also reportedly married Candeleria Leyva Cardens, and they shared three children.

Sonia Barragan Perez's children

Sonia and Amado were married until the latter's death. They shared three children whose names are unknown.

Amado tried to separate his kids from the drug business. Still, it was not easy. One of them, Vicente Carrillo Levya, whom he had with Candeleria Leyva Cardens, became a full-fledged member of the syndicate. He has been arrested on several occasions by the Mexican authorities on drug-related and illegal firearm possession charges.

What is Sonia Barragan Perez's net worth?

Sonia Barragan Perez's net worth is unspecified, but Celebrity Net Worth confirmed that her late husband's net worth reached $25 billion. She was not arrested in association with Amado's crimes and still enjoys some of the perks of being the wife of a wealthy and powerful drug kingpin.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Sonia Barragan Perez? Sonia Barragan Perez is known for being Amado Carrillo Fuentes's late wife. What is Sonia Barragan Perez's net worth? How much she is worth is unspecified, but her late husband's net worth reached $25 billion. Is Sonia Barragan Perez alive? Yes, the wife of Amado Carrillo Fuentes is still alive. Is Amado still alive? No, he is not. He died on an operating bed in 1997, where he was reportedly undergoing plastic surgery carried out by Ricardo Reyes, a Colombian doctor. Who was Amado Carrillo Fuentes's wife? He married Sonia Barragan Perez. Other women linked to him are Candeleria Leyva Cardens and Martha Venus Cáceres. When did Amado Carrillo Fuentes die? He died on 4th July 1997 after undergoing extensive plastic surgery to change his appearance in a Mexican hospital.

Sonia Barragan Perez is one of those women whose relationship brought them more than love. She was the wife of her dangerous drug baron and raised his kids despite his frequent absence, which is not unrelated to the danger that came with his line of business.

