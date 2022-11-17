Lucinda Southworth: What you should know about Larry Page's wife

Lawrence Edward Page is a business magnate, computer scientist, and internet entrepreneur from the United States. He is best known as one of the co-founders of Google. However, little is known about his personal life besides his professional life. Many are particularly curious about his love life. Since 2007, Larry Page has been married to research scientist Lucinda Southworth, whom little is known about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dr Lucinda Southworth (L) and CEO of Alphabet, Larry Page, attended the 2017 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on 4 December 2016 in Mountain View, California. Photo: C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lucinda Southworth? She is the wife of Google founder Larry Page. She has supported her husband in his personal and professional endeavours and is credited for contributing to his success.

Profile summary

Full name Lucinda Southworth Gender Female Date of birth 24 May 1979 Age 43 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 162 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Cathy McLain Father Van Roy Southworth Siblings Two Marital status Married Husband Larry Page Children 2 University The University of Pennsylvania, Oxford, Stanford Universities Profession Research scientist

Interesting facts about Lucinda Southworth

Does Larry Page have a wife? Yes. The co-founder of Google and Alphabet Inc. is married to research scientist Lucinda Southworth. Here is what you should know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. She was born in 1979

Lucinda Southworth was born on 24 May 1979 in the United States to Dr Van Roy Southworth and Dr Cathy McLain. Her dad worked at the World Bank and also is a PhD holder. According to LinkedIn, her mum is an educational psychologist and the founder of the McLain Association for Children (MAC) in Georgia. Lucinda has two siblings, an elder sister named Carrie Southworth and a brother, Mclain Southworth.

2. She is a professional research scientist

Google's Larry Page and his wife Lucinda Southworth attend the 2014 Breakthrough Prize event at Nasa Ames Research Center. Photo: John Green

Source: Getty Images

Larry Page's wife received her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She then went to Oxford University, earning a Master's degree in Science, followed by a PhD in Biomedical Informatics from Stanford. Her research focused on Data Analysis of Eukaryotic Organisms.

3. She met Larry Page in 2006

Lucinda Southworth was Larry Page's girlfriend from 2006 until 2007, when they tied the knot. According to The Guardian, the couple married on Sir Richard Branson's luxury Caribbean island of Necker on 8 December 2007. Their wedding was attended by 600 people, including Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Gavin Newsom, and many others.

4. She has two children

How many kids does Larry Page have? According to CNN, Lucinda Southworth and her husband, Larry Page, have two children. The first child was born in 2009, followed by the second in 2011. However, because neither of their children has been exposed to the media, neither their names nor gender are known.

According to Yahoo News, one of their children was flown from Fiji to New Zealand for emergency medical treatment in 2021.

5. Lucinda is actively involved in charity work

Lucinda Southworth is heavily involved in charitable endeavours, as is her husband, Larry Page. According to Inside Philanthropy, she established her non-profit organisation, the Carl Victor Page Memorial Foundation. The Foundation raises funds for various social causes, such as family issues, poverty, health care, and education.

6. Her husband has an impressive net worth

Lucinda Southworth's husband is among the world's wealthiest individuals. How much is Larry Page worth? According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Larry is worth $91 billion. He is the world's ninth richest person as of 2022. His fortune is derived from his role as a co-founder of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, the world's largest search engine operator.

7. She lives with her family in Fiji/New Zealand

Lucinda Southworth, her husband Larry Page, Gavin Newsom, and actress Jennifer Siebel Newsom attended the 2017 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on 4 December 2016. Photo: Kelly Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Where does Lucinda Southworth live now? According to Mail Online, she lived with her family on the island of Tavarua, Fiji, during the pandemic. In addition, the family were granted New Zealand citizenship on 4 February 2021.

The Pages also own property in Palo Alto, California, one of the wealthier areas of Los Angeles. However, according to Palo Alto Online, their home in Pato Alto has been under scrutiny after several fires occurred there. In addition, neighbours reported witnessing a lot of traffic coming and going from the residence, leading them to suspect that the house was being used as an office.

FAQs

Who is Lucinda Southworth? She is best known as the wife of Google's co-founder Larry Page. How tall is Lucinda Southworth? She is 5 feet 6 inches tall or 168 cm. In addition, the celebrity has a body weight of 162 lbs or 62 kg. Where does Lucinda Southworth live now? During the pandemic, she lived with her family on the island of Tavarua, Fiji. How old is Lucinda Southworth? She is 43 years old as of 2022. Does Larry Page have a wife? Yes. The co-founder of Google and Alphabet Inc. is married to research scientist Lucinda Southworth. How much is Larry Page worth? According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Larry is worth $91 billion. He is the world's ninth richest person as of 2022.

Lucinda Southworth is a private person who rarely shares details about her personal life with the public. She is a supportive wife who has been known to support her husband through difficult times. She is also a charitable woman who is deeply involved in charity work. She has helped to change the world through her family foundation, the Carl Victor Page Memorial Fund.

Yen.com.gh also published . Ben is the co-founder of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream. If you've ever had Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, you understand how distinctive the treat is.

Learn what prompted Ben Cohen to create the original recipes, his family history, personal life, and wealth, and more!

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh