The O.J. Simpson murder trial received a lot of global attention. Sydney Brooke Simpson, OJ Simpson's daughter with the late Nicole Brown, was most affected by this high-profile murder case. On the night of the tragedy, she and her 5-year-old brother were asleep in their mother's condo when she was brutally murdered.

Sydney Brooke Simpson experienced a difficult childhood. Although most people believe they know her due to her numerous media appearances at a younger age, they can hardly provide any specifics about Sydney Brook Simpson today.

Profile summary

Full name Sydney Brooke Simpson Nickname Portia Gender Female Date of birth 17 October 1985 Age 37 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence St. Petersburg, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Gulliver's Academy, Boston University Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Father OJ Simpson Mother Nicole Brown Simpson Brother 1 Half-siblings 3 Sexuality Heterosexual Relationship status Single Occupation Real estate agent and business owner Net worth $10,000

Sydney Brooke Simpson's biography

Sydney was born on 17 October 1985, in Los Angeles, California. She is 37 years old as of February 2023. Brooke is the daughter of the former National Football League (NFL) player OJ Simpson and his late ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

After her parents' divorce, Sydney and her younger brother Justin Ryan lived with their mother in her Brentwood home in Los Angeles until the time of her death. Sydney and her brother suffered at the hands of the unbecoming press following the gruesome murder of their mother alongside her friend Ron Goldman at her home on 12 June 1994.

Actor, and football star O.J. Simpson with his children Justin Simpson and Sydney Simpson at the funeral of their slain mother, Nicole Brown Simpson, in 1994. Photo: Kevin Winter

Sydney was 8 years old and her brother, Justin, was only 5 years old at the time of the ordeal. But the kids' tribulations did not end there. In fact, their mother's brutal death led to even more hardship for the family. The children had to deal with the pain of losing their mother and watching their father, O. J. Simpson go through a serious legal process after being accused of being their mother's killer.

Who raised Sydney Brooke Simpson?

Sydney's maternal grandparents Louis and Juditha Brown took in Sydney and her brother as guardians following the death of their mother. Later, when their dad was found innocent in connection with the murders, the Simpson family and the Brown family shared custody of the two kids.

Sydney Brooke Simpson's education

Sydney Brooke attended Gulliver's Academy for her high school studies. In May 2010, she enrolled at Boston University, where she earned a BA in Sociology from the school's College of Arts and Sciences.

Career

So where is Sydney Brooke Simpson today? Although Sydney graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sociology, she chose a different career path. She started her professional journey as an events coordinator. Later, Brooke decided to switch careers and entered the catering industry in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She is currently a businesswoman and real estate tycoon. She is the founder of Simpsy Properties LLC and the manager of her three properties. Brooke is also believed to own and manage a restaurant in Los Angeles with her brother, Justin Ryan.

Where are OJ's kids now?

NFL star O.J. sits with his wife Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson, daughter Arnelle and son Jason pose for a portrait at home in 1973 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Other than her biological brother Justin Ryan Simpson, Sydney has three half-siblings namely Aaren, Jason, and Arnelle from her father's first marriage.

Arnelle Simpsons is OJ's eldest daughter with his first wife Marguerite L Whitley. She was born in December 1968 and has always been a staunch supporter of her father.

OJ's eldest son is Jason, who was born in April 1970. He was mentioned as one of the suspects in Nicole's murder case. Currently, Jason works as a professional chef in Atlanta.

OJ and Marguerite's lastborn daughter Aaren was born in September 1977. Sadly, in 1979 just a few days before her second birthday, she drowned in a pool and died.

Justin is the youngest among OJ's kids. He was born in August 1988 and currently lives with his sister Sydney, in St.Petersburg, Florida working as a real estate agent.

Sydney Brooke Simpson's net worth

Brooke is a successful businessperson and real estate agent. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $10,000 which she has accumulated from her businesses and real estate career.

Is Sydney Brooke Simpson married?

Sydney was rumoured to be dating Robert Blackmon, a real estate investor, although he later clarified that they were only acquaintances. From 2007 through 2012, she dated Stuart Alexander Lee. He relocated to Atlanta with her once they graduated, but their relationship did not last long. Sydney Brooke is presently presumably single.

Sydney Brooke Simpson's weight loss

The scandals surrounding her father probably influenced Sydney's desire to live a private life. Nonetheless, her photographs have recently propelled her to public attention. Sydney has allegedly shed significant weight thanks to a keto diet and healthy lifestyle choices.

Quick facts about Sydney Brooke Simpson

How old is Sydney Brooke Simpson? She is 37 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 October 1985 and her star sign is Libra. How old was Sydney when her mother died? She was eight years old. Where is Sydney Simpson today? She lives in St. Petersburg, Florida with her younger brother Justin Ryan. Is Sydney Simpson rich? She is a successful entrepreneur and real estate agent. She owns a real estate company, three properties, and a restaurant and has a net worth of $10,000. Who are OJ Simpson's kids? He has three kids, Aaren, Jason, and Arnelle Simpson from his first marriage and two kids, Sydney Brooke and Justin Ryan from his marriage with Nicole. What is Sydney Brooke Simpson's Instagram account? She prefers to live a private life therefore, she is not on any social media platform. Which OJ Simpson's daughter was found unresponsive? His daughter Aaren fell in a swimming pool and was found unresponsive a few minutes later. She died two days later.

Sydney Brooke Simpson and her brother attracted the public's attention after her mother's gruesome murder. Sydney and Justin now prefer to live a private life and they have made a name for themselves in the real estate sector.

