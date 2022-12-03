Stories on crime or psychopath serial killer documentaries fascinate people. The genuine attempt to make sense of what happened or piece together a cold case like Jessie Blodgett's death sparks tremendous interest. Who killed her?

Jessie Blodgett was a young upcoming talented musician who was brutally molested and murdered by her close friend Daniel Bartelt. The pair had schooled together, and Daniel had developed feelings for Jessie during their class. However, the young musician had returned home late into the night after her movie's premiere celebration, only to be discovered dead the following day in her bed.

Jessie Blodgett's profile summary

Full name Jessie Blodgett Nickname Jessie Blodgett Gender Female Age at death 19 years old (as of 2013) Place of birth Marietta, Wisconsin Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Mother Joy Blodgett Father Buck Blodgett University University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Profession Musician, actress

All you need to know about Jessie Blodgett's murder

Jessie Blodgett's life was taking shape before her life was tragically cut short in the summer of 2013. Jessie was born and bred in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta to parents Buck and Joy Blodgett. Jessie Blodgett's song and talent in playing the piano earned her a Talent Scholarship as a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

1. Jessie was murdered in her bed

What happened to Jessie Blodgett? She was found in her bed in June 2013. She had been a member of the local youth theatre in Hartford, Wisconsin.

She was working on the production of Fiddler On The Roof and had gone to celebrate the film's premiere at her friend's house. Acknowledging that Jessie would return late into the night, her mother would only pep into her room when heading for work in the morning.

2. Joy Blodgett discovered Jessie's unconscious body

Joy Blodgett would return in the afternoon but still find her daughter in bed. On closer inspection, she noticed her neck bore visible neck bruises. She attempted CPR but made frantic 911 calls after Jessie remained unresponsive.

Unfortunately, Jessie Blodgett was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the paramedics arrived. Detectives also discovered that her body had been washed, puzzling those at the scene.

3. She was an aspiring musician

Jessie's music education program began in Hartford, Wisconsin. Then, she started her own business teaching young people the piano, voice, and violin, gaining 26 students in just two months.

She had long-term plans to impact people and change the world, especially young people. She hoped to direct a high school or university choir for 40 years, touching 100 young lives each year and using music.

4. Jessie Blodgett and Daniel Bartelt had a romantic relationship

When the police summoned Bartelt, he told them his intent was only to scare the woman. However, the detectives would soon cite Daniel to the police station once due to her close relationship with Jessie. Although their relationship was romantic, Jessie's parents had welcomed him into their house and would not suspect anything of him in the murder.

5. Her killer had previously attacked a woman at Woodlawn Park

Who murdered Jessie Blodgett? Police launched investigations to probe into Jessie Blodgett's murder. The primary suspect was Daniel Bartelt, who police had earlier cited for a violent conduct incident.

He had allegedly attacked the woman with a knife while strolling the park, but she had managed to fend off the attack. Using the woman's statement, police officers could identify the attacker's description and vehicle as Daniel Bartelt's.

6. Daniel became a primary suspect after the Woodlawn Park incident

After questioning Daniel and failing to provide an alibi, detectives soon began to narrow him as their primary suspect. During a search at Woodlawn Park, detectives uncovered a cereal box stashed with a ball gag, ligatures, and alcohol wipes in the trash cans.

The items in the trash also included a rope which was later connected to another rope discovered in Daniel's garage during a raid.

7. Daniel Bartelt was convicted after his fingerprints matched those at the scene

The rope in the trash matched the ligature marks on Jessie's neck perfectly. Then there were the tape investigators discovered on vents in Bartelt's home, which matched tape he dropped during Melissa Etzler's assault.

A full week after Blodgett's murder, investigators returning to the scene discovered the same tape under her bed. The bombshell would drop when Daniel's fingerprints matched those found on it.

8. DNA sample tied her to Daniel Bartelt

Incriminating evidence was also found in Bartelt's laptop that included po*ngraphic and serial killer content that tied him to the execution of the murder. Daniel had fantasized about executing his lover, similarly depicting the video.

Dan had plotted to kill his then-lover on the fateful night of Jessie Blodgett's movie premiere. Investigators then analyzed DNA samples from Bartlett's house and those at the crime scene and found the samples to be an exact match.

9. Jessie's alleged boyfriend was sentenced to life

Daniel Bartelt faced four felony charges. One charge was for first-degree intentional h*micide, two were for the civilian he attacked at Richfield Park on July 12, 2013, and the fourth was for false imprisonment. On October 14, 2013, a Washington County judge found Bartelt guilty and sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Jessie Blodgett's murder was untimely and tragic; a monstrous person's hands snuffed a talented individual's life. Her grave lies at Granby Center Cemetery, but she still lives on in many in Wisconsin, and a vigil is always held in her memory.

