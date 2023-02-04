Craig Hemsworth is a famous Australian celebrity father best known for raising three popular Hollywood brothers, Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth. His sons have been renowned actors since they were very young and are now sensations creating waves around the planet.

Photo: @thorfriggson, @comingsoon_it on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Craig Hemsworth was born to Dutch white parents in Melbourne, Australia, in 1955. He relocated to the Northern Territory when his youngest son, Liam, started preschool. But eventually went back to Phillip Island, Victoria, when Liam was in eighth grade, and that is where he currently resides with his family.

Craig Hemsworth's profile summary

Full name Craig Hemsworth Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 1955 Age 67 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Australia Current residence Phillip Island, Victoria Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Gray Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Leonie Hemsworth Children Luke, Chris, Liam Hemsworth Profession Social-service counsellor Net worth $1 million

What is Craig Hemsworth's profession?

The celebrity father is a social services counsellor by trade and has worked as one for an extended period. Craig Hemsworth's job as a social-service counsellor has assisted him in better comprehending and empathising with individuals.

Craig has worked with a variety of social service agencies over the years. He and his wife, Leonie, have worked in the child protection sector in Australia for almost two decades. He also worked on a cattle farm while living in the Northern Territory.

Craig is recognised in his field as a professional social counsellor, but the prominence of his three sons has propelled him into the limelight. His sons are all prominent symbols in the industry, and all admire their accomplishments.

Craig Hemsworth's wife and children

The celebrity father is married to his wife, Leonie Hemsworth. They got married in 1980 and have been together for over 40 years. His wife, Leone, is an English teacher by profession. She is also an actress known for roles as Diane in the 2008 TV series The Hollowmen. Craig and Leonie are parents to three famous actors; Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

Their eldest son is Luke. Luke is a famous Australian actor known for his roles as Nathan Tyson in the 2001-2008 TV series Neighbors. He has also been featured in several other films and TV shows, such as The Elephant Princess (2009), River Runs Red (2018), Death of Me (2020) and Westworld (2016 – 2022)

Their second child is called Chris. Like his elder brother, he is also a . He started his acting career in 2002 in the TV series Guinevere Jones. He has since been featured in several other films and TV series, such as The Cabin in the Woods (2011), In the Heart of the Sea (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Liam is the third and youngest son of Craig and Leonie. Like the rest of his siblings, he is also a famous actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in films and TV shows such as The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) and Independence Day: Resurgence (2016).

Craig Hemsworth's net worth

The celebrity father has an estimated net worth of $1 million. His primary source of income is his social service counsellor career. On the other hand, his son's net worth is estimated at Luke's net worth of $3 million, Chris' net worth of $130 million, and Liam's net worth of $28 million. All the sons earn their income through their acting careers.

Craig Hemsworth's height

The celebrity father's height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and he weighs about 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. In addition, he has grey hair and brown eyes.

FAQs

What does Craig Hemsworth do? He is a social service counsellor. Do the Hemsworth brothers have the same parents? All three brothers were born in Melbourne, Victoria, to their biological parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth. Are there 3 or 4 Hemsworth brothers? There are only three Hemsworth brothers; Luke, Chris and Liam. The fourth brother does not exist. Larry Hemsworth is a fictional character. What ethnicity are the Hemsworth brothers? They are of the white race. Their maternal grandpa is a Dutch immigrant, and their maternal grandma is Irish; their paternal ancestors are English, Scottish, and German. Who is the most successful Hemsworth? Chris is the most famous and thriving in the family, with a net worth of around $130 million. What is the age difference between Chris and Liam Hemsworth? They have a six-year age gap. However, despite their age gap, many people confuse them for twins. How tall is Craig Hemsworth? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Craig Hemsworth is a social service counsellor by profession. Although he leads a private life, he is widely recognised as the father of Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, all famous Hollywood actors.

Yen.com.gh recently published Rebecca Soteros's biography. She is a well-known American philanthropist and former tutor. She is, however, best known as the late Paul Walker's girlfriend. Paul was a famous American actor who appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Rebecca Soteros relocated to California after Paul Walker's death to provide comfort and help to their daughter. She left her teaching position and is now employed as a service woman in a privately held company in California, USA.

Source: YEN.com.gh