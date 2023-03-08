Meet Vaughn Evelyn Levesque, Triple H's daughter with Stephanie McMahon.

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque is an American celebrity kid. She is the youngest child of Triple H, a retired WWE superstar, and Stephanie Marie McMahon, the head of the WWE Raw brand. Since her parents are mainly in the limelight, they understand the challenges that media scrutiny creates. Therefore, they do their best to ensure she enjoys her childhood in privacy, away from the public.

Stephanie McMahon (L) and Triple H attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Stuber" at Regal Cinemas in 2019. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque is the lastborn child in her family. Just like her parents, she is a die-hard fan of wrestling and is currently training to be a professional wrestler.

Profile Summary

Full name Vaughn Evelyn Levesque Gender Female Date of birth 24 August 2010 Age 12 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Weston, Connecticut, USA Current residence Weston, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 3'10" Height in centimetres 117 Weight in kilograms 27 Weight in pounds 60 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Father Paul Michael Levesque (Triple H) Mother Stephanie Marie McMahon Siblings 2 Famous for Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's daughter

Who is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque?

She was born on 24 August 2010 in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. She is an American citizen and has a mixed ethnic background. Her father has French-Canadian descent, while her mother has Irish ancestry.

Vaughn is the youngest child of the former wrestling legend Triple H and his wife, Stephanie Marie McMahon. She lives with her parents together with her two elder siblings.

The celebrity kid hails from a wrestling family. Her maternal grandfather, Vincent Kennedy McMahon (Vince McMahon), is a former American wrestler, Media Proprietor, and WWE executive. Additionally, her uncle, Shane McMahon, is a professional wrestler.

What is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque's age?

The star kid is 12 years old as of 2023. She was born on 24 August 2010, and her star sign is Gemini.

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque's net worth

Evelyn is still a kid and has yet to accumulate any wealth. However, her parents are multi-millionaires. Her father, Triple H and mother Stephanie, have a combined net worth of $150 million from their careers as a pro wrestlers and business executives.

Who is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque's dad?

Vaughn Evelyn's father is Paul Michael Levesque, popularly known as Triple H. He was born on 27 July 1969 and is 53 years old as of 2023. Triple H has established himself as the executive producer of the NXT brand, a retired professional wrestling champion, the Vice President of WWE's Global Talent Strategy and Development, a renowned business executive, and an actor.

As a child, Triple H watched Chief Jay Strongbow wrestling and was immediately intrigued. With Chyna, Shawn Michaels, and Rick Rudd, he established D-Generation X. This partnership catapulted him into the spotlight.

In 1999, Triple H won his first WWF Championship, a title that propelled him to prominence. Consequently, in 2019, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H became even more popular after marrying Stephanie, the eldest daughter of WWE's principal shareholders (Linda and Vince McMahon).

Who is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque's mom?

Stephanie McMahon at the Nassau Coliseum at Z100 Studio in 2018. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Evelyn's mother is Stephanie McMahon, born on 24 September 1976 to Linda Edwards McMahon and Vincent Kennedy McMahon. She is 46 years old as of 2023. Like her partner, Stephanie is an entrepreneur and a significant figure in the WWE industry. She is featured on RAW, NXT, and WWE and is currently the Chief Brand Officer of WWE.

Vaughn's parents, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, began dating during their tenure in WWE. After a few years of dating, the couple decided to take their love to the next level. Consequently, on 5 October 2003, they were officially married. They have been together since then, and they share three daughters.

Who are Vaughn Evelyn Levesque's siblings?

Vaughn has two older sisters. Her oldest sister, Aurora Rose Levesque, was born on 24 July 2006 and is 16 years old as of 2023. Aurora is training to follow in her family's footsteps by becoming a professional wrestler. In an interview, their mother, Stephanie, claimed that Aurora is fully devoted to being the future Women's Champion.

Evelyn's second eldest sister, Murphy Claire Levesque, was born on 28 July 2008. She is 14 years old as of 2023. Murphy has not openly expressed interest in becoming a pro wrestler, unlike her other two sisters.

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque is the youngest child of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She has followed in her parent's footsteps and wants to become a pro wrestler.

Source: YEN.com.gh