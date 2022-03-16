Brodie Lee cause of death: How did the professional wrestler pass away?

The death of WWE superstar Brodie Lee was heartbreaking for his fans and sports fans worldwide. Many people were shocked to learn what had happened to the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star. Many believed the star was in good health and had no life-threatening issues. However, things took a tragic turn when the family revealed that he had died of illness in late 2020. What became of the star, and what was Brodie Lee's cause of death?

Mr Brodie Lee, aka Jonathan Huber, was a professional wrestler from the United States. He is most known for his tenure in WWE, where he wrestled as Luke Harper from 2012 to 2019, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he wrestled as Mr Brodie Lee in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name: Jonathan Huber

Jonathan Huber Nickname: Mr Brodie Lee, Luke Harper

Mr Brodie Lee, Luke Harper Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 16, 1979

December 16, 1979 Date of death: December 26, 2020

December 26, 2020 Age: 41 (at time of death)

41 (at time of death) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Rochester, New York, U.S

Rochester, New York, U.S Place of death: Jacksonville, Florida, U.S.

Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6' 5"

6' 5" Height in centimetres: 196

196 Weight in pounds: 275

275 Weight in kilograms: 125

125 Body measurements in inches: 47-36-19

47-36-19 Body measurements in centimetres: 119-91-48

119-91-48 Body type: Athletic

Athletic Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Amanda Huber (m. 2011)

Amanda Huber (m. 2011) Children: Brodie and Nolan

Brodie and Nolan School: McQuaid Jesuit High School

McQuaid Jesuit High School Profession: Professional wrestler

Professional wrestler Twitter: @ThisBrodieLee

@ThisBrodieLee Instagram: @brodielee

What was Brodie Lee's cause of death?

What illness did Brodie Lee have? According to the star's wife, Amanda Huber, Brodie succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). IPF is a rare and progressive respiratory illness marked by the thickening and stiffening of the lung tissue and scar tissue formation.

How did Brodie Lee die?

He died in the Mayo Clinic's intensive care unit in Jacksonville, Florida, where he had been admitted. His wife, Amanda, said he had been treated for a lung problem for nearly two months.

Based on an interview with his wife, Amanda Huber, here is a timeline of events leading to the demise of the WWE superstar.

Monday (Unspecified date)

Brodie Lee was riding his Peloton bike, but he could not complete his workout due to shortness of breath. Amanda took his temperature and assessed his taste and smell perceptions, concerned about the likelihood of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he tried the workout again but failed.

Wednesday

He drove to Jacksonville, where he tested negative for COVID-19, but his doctor was hesitant to admit him due to his symptoms. So as a precaution, he drove back home and was quarantined in his room, away from Amanda and the kids.

On Thursday, he developed a high fever, but he was hydrated. However, at this stage, Brodie was not eating. Additionally, he got a nasal swab test, but the results came back negative for COVID on Sunday.

Friday

He went to Urgent Care and was diagnosed with Bronchitis and allergies. However, the couple did not agree with that diagnosis. Brodie also claimed he felt like he had pneumonia and was given an oral antibiotic, an oral steroid, and allergy medicine.

Sunday

Brodie's face had sunken in, showing visible signs of distress. The couple ended up in the hospital as a result. Brodie was leaning on Amanda as they walked because he had difficulty walking.

They returned him to triage and took his temperature. His fever, however, had subsided by that time. They also tested his oxygen levels several times and were taken aback by the results. His oxygen level was 52, compared to a normal of 100.

Brodie was rushed to the hospital and put on oxygen as a result. The doctors suspected COVID-19, and he was tested again, but the results were negative.

Wednesday

He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) so that doctors could keep a closer eye on him.

October 31

According to the doctor, Brodie needed to be transferred to another hospital outside of Tampa. They chose the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville because of Brodie's connections there through AEW.

The reason for the transfer was described as a life-or-death situation. Brodie needed to be put on an ECMO machine and may require a lung transplant.

However, later the same day, as they were preparing for the transfer, Amanda received a call that Brodie had crashed and was intubated. They received the flight transfer at around 1 am and flew to Jacksonville.

November 1

Brodie was placed on an ECMO machine and was being prepped for surgery.

November 9

Amanda signed paperwork to start the lung transplant process for Brodie.

End of November

Brodie had begun showing signs of getting better. They had performed a tracheotomy so that he could be removed from the ventilator. He was able to wake up and non-verbally communicate with Amanda and started physical therapy with things looking up.

Instead of the ventilator, doctors put him on oxygen. Unfortunately, he suffered a panic attack.

December

Things seemed to continually get worse when doctors wanted to revisit the option of a lung transplant. Finally, they described to her that Brodie needed either a lung transplant or end of life care.

Unfortunately, while in the hospital, Brodie got an infection in his lungs.

December 16

Amanda was expecting to receive a phone call on the decision as to whether or not Brodie would receive a lung transplant. However, she didn't hear anything.

December 23

Over the past week, they were turned down by some other transplant centres.

December 24

Amanda received a phone call from a doctor saying they needed to begin the end of life care. At this point, Brodie's kidneys and heart were failing.

December 25

Despite the apparent difficulties, some family members had flown in, and they tried to have a typical Christmas day.

December 26 (Brodie Lee's passing)

Cody, Big E, Shawn Spears, Peyton Royce, Tyler Breeze, Margaret and Megha from AEW's PR/Legal all came to the hospital to say goodbye to Brodie.

What was the cause of death for Brodie Lee?

The official cause of death was determined to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Where was Brodie Lee's funeral?

Unfortunately, Brodie was not given a public funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AEW, however, held a Brodie Lee Celebration of Life event at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, on December 30, 2020, as a tribute.

Who are some wrestlers who have died?

Brodie Lee, an American professional wrestler, is among the wrestlers who lost their lives. With this in mind, here are others who died in their prime.

Brian Pillman – 35

Crash Holly – 32

David Von Erich – 25

Reid Flair – 25

Chris Candido – 33

Umaga – 36

Bruiser Brody – 42

Andy Kaufman – 35

Eddie Guerrero – 38

Owen Hart – 34

Brodie Lee's cause of death has been a matter of interest to fans and friends alike. Many people were puzzled and perplexed by the WWE superstar's untimely death. However, the cause of his death was determined to be a rare, progressive respiratory illness. He battled the disease for only a few months before he succumbed on 26 December 2020.

