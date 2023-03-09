Kori Madison Federline is a celebrity kid. She is the daughter of Kevin Federline, a famous American singer, television personality, actor, and former dancer. Unlike most celebrity kids, Kori prefers a low-key life.

Kevin Federline during Nicky Hilton Launching 'Stride', A Long Lasting Gum at The Waterfront in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Kori Madison is rapper Kevin Federline's oldest daughter with his ex-fiancé, Shar Jackson, an American actress and actor. Kori is a talented artist and makes gorgeous art pieces.

Full name Kori Madison Federline Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 2002 Age 20 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of Birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Father Kevin Federline Mother Shar Jackson Siblings 7 (including half-siblings) Famous for Kevin Federline's daughter

Who is Kodi Madison Federline?

Madison is the eldest daughter of Kevin Federline's children. Kevin is a renowned American singer, actor, and former dancer. She was born on 31 July 2002 in the USA. She is 20 years old as of March 2023, and her star sign is Leo. The celebrity kid is an American citizen and has mixed ethnicity. Since she prefers to maintain a private life, little is known about her childhood or educational background.

Nevertheless, due to the celebrity status of her mother and father, Kodi has drawn a lot of public attention. Her mother is Shar Jackson, and her dad is Kevin Federline.

Madison grew up alongside her biological brother Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, and two half-siblings, Cassalei Jackson and Donovan Jackson.

Who is Kodi Madison Ferderline's mother?

Kodi's mother is Sharisse Jackson, a famous actress and singer. She is popularly known for her role as Nicey Jackson in a UPN sitcom Moesha. She started acting in 1993 and has since been featured in over 40 films and television shows. Shar was also a part of Mpulz, a pop girl group which split in 2002 after releasing only one single.

Federline and Kodi's mother met in the early stages of Federline's career, and after being in a relationship for a year, they got engaged in 2002.

How many children did Kevin Federline have with Shar Jackson?

The couple was blessed with two children during their union but broke up soon after their lastborn son, Kaleb, was born in 2004.

Madison was only two years old when her parents called it quits. In the same year Kevin and Shar separated, Kevin tied the knot with the famous pop star Britney Spears. Kevin and Britney's marriage was blessed with two kids before they divorced in 2007.

Although separated, Kevin is a present dad actively involved in their kids' lives. Madison and her younger brother have a fantastic relationship with their mother and father and frequently spend time separately and jointly.

Who are Kori Madison Federline's siblings?

Kaleb, Cassie Jackson, Shar Jackson, Kori Madison, and Donnie Jackson attended the Queen Mary's CHILL Freezes Over SoCal at The Queen Mary in 2015. Photo: Araya Diaz

Source: Getty Images

Kori Madison has one biological sibling and six half-siblings. Her biological brother, Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, was born on 20 July 2004 in Yorba Linda, California. He is 18 years old as of 2023.

Donovan Jackson is Kori's eldest half-sibling from her mother's first marriage with her ex-husband Corey Jackson. He was born on 23 June 1993. Donovan is an actor featured in various films, including Proof of the Devil and All the Women I've Loved.

Kori's other half-sibling from her mother's first marriage is Cassalei Monique Jackson. She was born on 20 September 1994. She is an actress renowned for her role in Naked. With her ex-boyfriend Chris Massey, Cassalei has a daughter named Mariah.

From her father's relationship with Britney Spears, Kori has two half-siblings. Sean Preston was born on 13 September 2005. Jayden James is the youngest son of Kevin and Spears and was born on 13 September 2006.

Similarly, from his father's current marriage with Victoria Prince, Kori has two more half-siblings. Jordan Kay was born on 15 August 2011. On the other hand, Kori's youngest half-sister Peyton Marie was born on 4 April 2014.

Quick facts about Kori Madison Federline

Who is Kori Madison Federline? She is the eldest daughter of Kevin Federline. How old is Kori Madison? She is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 31 July 2002. Who is Madison's mother? Her mother is Shar Jackson, an American singer and actor. How many biological kids does Kevin Federline have? He has six biological children. He shares two children with his ex-fiancé Shar Jackson, two with his ex-wife Britney Spears, and two with his current wife, Victoria Prince. Who are Kori's biological siblings? She only has one biological brother, Kaleb Federline. How many half-siblings does Madison have? She has six half-siblings. What is Kori Madison Federline's Instagram account? She prefers to live a private life away from the media. Thus, she is not on any social media platform.

Kori Madison Federline is a young celebrity kid. She is the daughter of American celebrities Kevin Federline and Shar Jackson. She lives a low-key life away from the spotlight unike some of her siblings.

