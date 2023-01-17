Most people believe that cartoons are solely meant for kids. However, plenty of animated shows contain smart cartoon characters with insightful lessons and are more likely to resonate with an adult audience. Frequently, these characters find themselves in precarious situations, yet they possess the intelligence to escape them.

Popular and smart cartoon characters. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While it is expected for cartoons and cartoon characters to make viewers laugh, they can also provide them with different insights on various topics in life. Some people even watch animated films because of the smart cartoon characters they contain.

It has become essential over time to combine the slapstick humour of cartoons with a certain amount of knowledge. Not only does this offer cartoons a distinct flavour, but it also leaves a positive impression on the minds of its viewers. So, what are the top 5 cartoons?

20 popular smart cartoon characters of all time

Throughout history, different cartoon shows have often incorporated smart cartoon characters. Here are some of the smartest and most popular cartoon characters of all time and what makes them unique. Note that the following list is not in any particular order. So, what are the 10 most famous cartoon characters?

1. Dexter

Who is the smartest character in cartoons? Dexter is one of the smart but dumb cartoon characters from Dexter's Laboratory. Despite being a young boy, he manages to finance and construct his secret laboratory, where his brilliant intellect inspires the construction of various amazing inventions. These include powerful robot mechs, dimensional portals, and the dream machine that prevents nightmares.

Dexter embodies the absent-minded genius archetype; he is extraordinarily clever yet occasionally ignores obvious flaws or common-sense solutions to his challenges. However, his sister Dee Dee is responsible for the numerous disasters involving his inventions, and Dexter deserves credit for his outstanding achievements.

2. Jimmy Neutron

Which cartoon has the highest IQ? Jimmy Neutron is probably one of the smartest cartoon characters from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius cartoon show. He is comparable to Dexter in numerous ways. In addition to creating a fully functional laboratory, he works on himself to become accustomed to life away from work.

Despite his genius, Jimmy Neutron keeps a busy social life and even falls in love with Cindy. Jimmy Neutron differs from Dexter in one way—he commits less common-sense mistakes than Dexter. His mechanical dog Goddard, the time machine, and an anti-ageing tonic are a few of his greatest inventions.

3. Rick Sanchez

Rick and Morty are one of the animated programs that adults may understand and appreciate more than children. This is due to the prevalence of absurd humour and the boldness to shed light on difficult situations in its narratives.

Rick Sanchez, the show's protagonist, appears to have been influenced by Doc Brown from the Back to the Future film series. Ricky attempts to mimic Doc Brown's brains, which inspired him to create cloning facilities, combat suits and a small portal gun that can traverse dimensions.

4. Stewie Griffin

In contrast to today's numerous family-friendly entries, Family Guy is not for kids, but its distinct brand of humour and captivating ensemble has delighted viewers for years. The depth of Stewie Griffin's mind is impressive, as he is still a baby.

Armed with inventions such as a laser gun, the time machine, and a teleportation gadget, Stewie holds a grudge against his mother, Lois, for his time "trapped in her womb," demonstrating how quickly his memory and intelligence matured.

5. Batman

Bruce Wayne's horrible history inspired him to become Batman, a crime-fighting hero. Even though he lacks actual superpowers, Batman is a formidable member of the Justice League due to his extraordinary physique, brilliant mind, and plenty of high-tech devices.

Batman is one of the smart black cartoon characters who has appeared in numerous shows over the years. While his appearance varies from show to show, his extraordinary detective abilities and brilliant mind remain consistent.

6. Donatello

Donatello. Photo by Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

In the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cartoon, purple-headbanded Donatello is possibly the essential member of the highly sought-after reptile team. Donatello is one of the smart male cartoon characters responsible for inventing new equipment and gadgets to help his brothers in combat on the battlefield. His capacity to generate valuable objects from a pile of trash exemplifies his genius.

7. Susan and Mary Test

Susan and Mary are smart cartoon characters female from the cartoon show Johnny Test. The two red-headed twin sisters, only 13 years old, exhibit fantastic engineering skills and frequently use their younger siblings as lab rats. Their amazing inventions include a cloning facility, a time machine, and a mind-control device.

8. Phineas Flynn

Phineas Flynn. Photo by Disney XD

Source: Getty Images

Phineas Flynn is one of the two smart cartoon characters in the animated television series Phineas and Ferb. He is optimistic, sees the best in all situations, and aspires to improve daily by engaging in constructive activities. Phineas Flynn is an exceptionally brilliant, creative, and motivated individual who always knows what to do and when.

He is determined to make the most of his summer vacation to prevent potential boredom. Therefore, he frequently designs items that his brother Ferb Fletcher ultimately develops.

9. Mr Peabody

Man's best friend possesses the best minds in the universe. Mr Peabody, a bespectacled, highly-advanced, talking dog, is an unqualified genius in multiple fields and is fluent in numerous languages.

He is best known for inventing the WABAC Machine, which enables him and his adopted son Sherman to travel through time to see and sometimes interfere with historical locales and their inhabitants. Mr Peabody is also among the smartest cartoon characters with the funniest speech. When Sherman tells him, "I love you", he replies, "I have a deep regard for you as well".

10. Velma Dinkley

Scooby-Doo and his gang - Fred "Freddie" Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers. Photo by ABC Photo Archives

Source: Getty Images

The last protagonist on this list is one of the smart girl cartoon characters, Velma Dinkley, from Scooby-Doo Where Are You! cartoon show. She is a genius who frequently deciphers codes, interprets clues, and solves mysteries, and she is regarded as the "brain" of the popular group.

Velma Dinkley has an aptitude for puzzles, and if she encounters someone who appears to be as intelligent as she is, she may get somewhat competitive. She is also a female cartoon character who is shy and smart.

11. The Brain

The Brain character from Pinky And The Brain. Photo: @dailydoseofthebrain

Source: Instagram

Pinky and the Brain is a sequel to the equally joyful and intriguing Animaniacs. This cartoon's plot revolves around two mice who can communicate, plan, and story. While Pinky is less intelligent, The Brain fantasizes about annexing the globe. It is because he believes he can outperform the world's leaders.

Even though most of his plans fail due to Pinky's carelessness and interruption, the Brain is admirable in considering humanity's well-being. His ability to create mind-control devices and high-tech robots demonstrates his abilities.

12. Dr Benton C. Quest

Dr Benton C. Quest from Jonny Quest. Photo: @felipe.aranda

Source: Facebook

Who is most powerful in cartoons? Dr Benton C. Quest is the brilliant dad of Jonny Quest, the titular persona in the animated TV show. He is the second-most powerful persona in the Jonny Quest franchise. Benton is a scientist who works for the United States government.

He is an explorer who wishes to assist humanity through his pioneering work and innovative thinking. Whatever he has created thus far is either for defence or to improve the well-being and livelihoods of those in desperate need.

13. Grey Matter

Grey Matter's diminutive stature may not strike anyone as threatening. However, this grey-skinned, frog-like alien ranks as one of the essential characters in the critically lauded animated series.

Although he is not a direct threat to anybody, his ability to use his intellectual prowess as a weapon renders him one of Ben's preferred aliens. Grey Matter is the individual who usually comes up with an idea when Ben is in a pickle. He can quickly pick up new abilities and knowledge.

14. Tintin

Tintin from The Adventures Of Tintin. Photo: @lahiru.gamage.official

Source: Facebook

Tintin is a journalist, traveller and adventurer. He has a curious personality and is an intelligent young adult who never jeopardizes his ethics. He is athletic and wants to complete each task he takes on.

He is fully accountable and doesn't take his talented intellect for granted. The hard-working cartoon character also comes across as a capable driver who can handle almost every vehicle.

15. Professor Ludwig Von Drake

Professor Ludwig Von Drake from Walt Disney's Wonderful World Of Color. Photo: @happyday.applique on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Professor Ludwig Von Drake, Donald Duck's patrilineal uncle, ranks among the most intelligent cartoons in Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color. One could even describe him as a multi-talented individual.

It is because his self-proclaimed brilliance serves as a lecturer, scientist, and psychiatrist of the highest calibre. He always takes advantage of every opportunity to share his extensive knowledge of various subjects.

16. Jerry Mouse

Jerry Mouse from Tom And Jerry. Photo: @art_du_mec

Source: Instagram

Tom and Jerry is a collection of notable short films made during the tremendous significant American animation. It ranks among the most cherished and famous cartoons of all time and features two iconic animated characters in animation heritage, Tom and Jerry.

The smartest cartoon character, Jerry, the brown house mouse, is frequently seen employing his wits and bravery to outwit Tom, the cat. Jerry may appear cold and uncaring sometimes, but he wants to have great times and live an exciting life.

17. Mojo Jojo

Mojo Jojo is a character from The Powerpuff Girls. Photo: @yanmyo.aung on Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mojo Jojo is the main antagonist of The Powerpuff Girls, a blockbuster Cartoon Network animated series. He is a cartoon villain with improved intelligence and a strong desire to defeat opponents. He is the only main villain who has conquered the powerful trio.

Their fight is one of the show's most exciting and enjoyable parts. Without any doubt, Mojo Jojo has occasionally used his ingenuity to his advantage.

18. Skips

Skips from Regular Show. Photo: @entoin

Source: UGC

It skips rank among the most endearing personalities on Regular Show. He may appear humble at first glance, and he can as well be unassuming at times. Skips is an ageless persona that has been allowed to experience far more than many individuals do in their lifetimes.

He has plenty of sermons and wisdom to share with the others, and he is frequently seen assisting Mordecai and Rigby throughout the show. His personality distinguishes him as one of the unique characters.

19. Road Runner

Road Runner from The Road Runner Show. Photo: @entoin

Source: UGC

Road Runner, a regular cast member in the Looney Tunes series, is best known for his unique sound, "Beep beep." While many people associate Road Runner with speed, he is also brilliant and always one point ahead of his adversary Wile E. Coyote.

Road Runner is a happy-go-lucky bird always searching for a great outcome. In addition, he emerges as sophisticated. He comprehends that Wile E. Coyote's attempt to outwit him is merely nature taking its course.

20. Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth

Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth is commonly referred to as Professor Farnsworth. He is one of the most intelligent fictitious characters from the famous American animated series Futurama. He has had a strong passion for science since he was a teenager, reflected in his work. Professor Hubert Farnsworth is mainly seen working on his innovations.

What distinguishes his innovations is that multiple of them can defy the established laws of physics. His most vital point is his incredible intelligence. His senility, on the other hand, is arch-rival to his intelligence.

How do you write the smartest cartoon character essay?

Many individuals struggle with deciding what to write in an essay. However, the following key points will assist them in writing an excellent piece on their favourite cartoon character:

Give a brief overview of the comic character. Describe the storyline of the animated series briefly. Compose the animated character's position and character traits. Write about the reasons why you adore this particular character

Throughout the history of animation, creating smart cartoon characters has provided writers with several opportunities to develop any plot they wish. Both children and adults delight in the zany activities of these smart characters, whose creations frequently contain an unforeseen obstacle they must overcome.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the worst disasters to ever happen on movie sets. Usually, magic is created on film sets, but occasionally, actors must take risks to capture some perfect scenes.

However, despite safety precautions, some of the worst accidents have occurred on film sets. For instance, during the first day of filming for the 2014 film Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allman Story, camera assistant Sarah Jones died, and other crew members were injured in a tragic accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh