Emani Asghedom: Everything you need to know about Nipsey Hussle's daughter

Just thinking about losing a parent is an unbearable nightmare that no one should have to go through. Sadly, however, there are many people whose worst nightmare became a reality, as is the case of many celebrity kids who lost their parents. Some lose their parents when they are a little older while others at a young age, as with Emani Asghedom.

Emani Asghedom attends the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Emani Asghedom is an American-born teenager, famous personality and celebrity kid from Los Angeles, California. She is best known as the daughter of Tanisha Foster (mother) and Nipsey Hussle (father). Her father was an American professional rapper and songwriter.

Emani Asghedom's profile summary

Full name : Emani Asghedom

: Emani Asghedom Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9th November 2008

9th November 2008 Age : 13 years (as of 2022)

: 13 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 4' 10''

: 4' 10'' Height in centimetres: 152

152 Weight in pounds: 88

88 Weight in kilograms: 40

40 Body measurements in inches : 28-22-30

: 28-22-30 Body measurements in centimetres: 71-56-76

71-56-76 Shoe size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Bra size: 28B

28B Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Tanisha Asghedom

Tanisha Asghedom Father: Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle Siblings: 1

1 Net worth: $8 million

Emani Asghedom's biography

The star was born on 9th November 2008 in the United States. Her father was talented rapper Nipsey Hussle, while her mother is Tanisha Asghedom.

Asghedom and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty

She has one half-brother and the only sibling known as Kross Asghedom. Kross was born on 31st August 2016 in Los Angeles, California. He was born to Nipsey's new girlfriend, Lauren London, after breaking up with Tanisha.

Nipsey Hussle's family did stick together as many would have expected. Nipsey and her girlfriend Tanisha publicly broke up in 2013. After the breakup, the two got in a battle fighting over their daughter's custody.

How old is Emani?

Emani Asghedom's age is 13 years old as of March 2022.

Rise to stardom

Like many celebrity kids, she rose to fame by default. Her prominence was as a result of being Nipsey Hussle's daughter. During the 2019 Grammy Awards, she accompanied her father to the awards, thus earning her more fame. She drew the attention of many thanks to her sense of style and innocence.

Before the Grammy Awards, she was still a famous face among many people. She enjoyed the celebrity kid status since her mother regularly shared family photos on social media. In addition, her mother chronicled her daughter's journey since she was a tiny baby.

Death of her father

On 31st March 2019 at 3:18 pm, Emani's father was shot at least ten times while in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles. Three people were wounded in the ordeal and rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3:55 pm.

Gunshot wounds included:

A shot to his right chest

A shot that entered into his abdomen near his navel and severed his spinal cord

A gunshot wound to the right side of his back penetrated his chest and struck his lung.

A gunshot wound to the posterior top of his scalp.

In addition, the perpetrator kicked Hussle in the head severally. Photos taken before her father's death suggest that she may have witnessed the shooting since she was with him.

Life after father's death

Asghedom, Samantha Smith, Lauren London and Margaret Boutte attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: David Crotty

A series of incidences and occurrences followed Emani's father's death. Initially, her mother had dual custody; it was alleged that she could not offer a safe environment for Emani. This resulted in a heated custody fight between Emani's mother and her aunt, Samantha.

Samantha accused Tanisha of battling for custody to have unrestricted access to her fortune even though Tanisha came out to deny these allegations vehemently. She had already moved in with her aunt Samantha during the custody battle.

Previously, Samantha had been a consistent presence in Emani's life right from her childhood. From 2008 to 2018, Samantha had been living with Nipsey and Emani. She assisted Nipsey with Emani's day-to-day care.

Eventually, the court gave Nipsey Hussle's family custody of Emani and control over her inheritance. The court-appointed Samantha and Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, and mother, Angelique Smith, to be guardians for Emani.

Viral vocals skills

She could be following in her father's footsteps by pursuing a musical career. She was caught on camera singing the lines to an old song, and many were pleased. The 13-year-old demonstrated her singing abilities while performing the song, I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton.

The video went viral and caught the eyes of many. Doubts about reaching particular notes were quickly replaced by praises and words of encouragement from her family members as she exercised her lower register tone.

How tall is Emani Asghedom?

How tall is Emani Asghedom? She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 50 kg. Her other body statistics are 30-23-33 inches for her breast, waist and hips, respectively. She has black curly hair and black eyes. Unfortunately, there is no information about her dress and shoe size.

How much is Emani Asghedom's net worth?

Asghedom (L) and Samantha Smith attend the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

It is not clear how much the celebrity kid is worth since she is a child and has not taken up any professional career yet. However, it is alleged that she inherited all her father's fortune after his death. His father had an estimated net worth of $8 million at the time of his death.

Emani Asghedom's fast facts

Who has custody of Emani? Samantha Smith, Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, and mother, Angelique Smith, were appointed by the court to become the guardians for Emani. Who is Nipsey Hussle's daughter? Her daughter is known as Asghedom. How old is Emani Hussle? Emani is 13 years old as of 2022; she was born on 9th November 2008 in Los Angeles, California, USA. How tall is Emani Asghedom? The 13-year-old stands at the height of 4 feet and 2 inches; she weighs around 40 kg. Who is Emani Asghedom's father? Her father is the late Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle. He was an American rapper. When did Emani Asghedom's father die? He died on 31st March 2019 after being shot at least ten times in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store. Who are some of Emani Asghedom's family members? They include Nipsey (father), Tanisha (mother), and Kross (half-brother). Is Emani Asghedom active on social media? No, she does not have an active social media presence. Therefore, neither Emani Asghedom's Instagram nor Emani Asghedom's TikTok accounts are available.

Emani Asghedom, like many other celebrity children, is famous by birth. However, the kid did not need to actively seek media attention to become well-known since her celebrity status directly results from her father, Nipsey Hussle's dominance on the rap scene.

