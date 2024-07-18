CoryxKenshin's net worth: All about his career, assets, and YouTube income

CoryxKenshin is a famous YouTuber and actor from the United States. He launched YouTube on 26 April 2009. CoryxKenshin, known for his hilarious playthroughs of horror games, was named the fourth most influential creator in the US in 2021. Given his success in entertainment, many people want to know more about CoryxKenshin's net worth. How much does he earn?

Coryx Kenshin is a YouTuber who has amassed a large following with his hilarious content. He serves as a role model to numerous young individuals and is well-known for his cheerful demeanour and dedication to his followers. As a result, CoryxKenshin's net worth has continued to grow since entering the content creation industry.

Coryxkenshin's profile summary

Full name Cory DeVante Williams Gender Male Date of birth 9 November 1992 Age 31 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Anthony K. Williams Jr. Mother Stephanie Williams Siblings Anthony K. Williams, Aleya Williams Education University of Michigan Profession YouTuber, actor Genre Gaming, comedy Years active 2009–present Net worth $15 million–$20 million Website coryxkenshin.com YouTube CoryxKenshin X (Twitter) @CoryxKenshin

What is CoryxKenshin's net worth in 2024?

How rich is CoryxKenshin? According to Sportskeeda Wiki, Kadhal.net, and CAknowledge, the American YouTuber has an alleged net worth of between $15 million and $20 million. He has earned his income through his YouTube and acting career. Here is a breakdown of his sources of income.

YouTube

When did CoryxKenshin start his YouTube channel? He began uploading videos on YouTube on 26 April 2009. Although he started off doing comedy skits, Cory eventually began playing popular horror games like Bloodborne (2015) and Five Nights at Freddy's (2014).

He also developed the Spooky Scary Sunday horror movie reaction series. Williams plays video games from different genres and triple-A games, like the Elden Ring (2022). His video for the rhythmic game Friday Night Funkin' (2020) was the 5th most-watched video in the USA in 2021.

CoryxKenshin's primary source of income as a gaming YouTuber and content creator is sponsored content and ad revenue.

How much does Coryxkenshin make a year? His loyal fan base and compelling gaming content are believed to make him roughly $2.28 million annually. As of this writing, his YouTube channel has over 18.6 million subscribers and over 7.8 billion views.

Business ventures

CoryxKenshin has a merchandise store, CoryxKenshin Store, an internet store where you can buy CoryxKenshin merchandise as gifts or for yourself. He sells hoodies, sweatshirts, coffee mugs, tank tops, bucket hats, T-shirts, tapestries, and pins.

Brand endorsements

DeVante is an influencer who promotes businesses through sponsorships and earns money through affiliate commissions. He has worked with various gaming and other brands, including ASTRO Gaming, 7-Eleven, Warner Bros, The Division 2 Video Game and Microsoft Store,

Twitch

Coryxkenshin's primary sources of income on Twitch are donations, bits, and subscriptions. However, his earnings largely depend on subscriber revenue, estimated at $3.50 per subscriber.

His devoted fan following and interesting content contribute to his steady income, and his Twitch interaction is a significant driver. Live streaming techniques are essential to Cory's revenue generation since they allow him to communicate with his audience in real time on his Twitch channel, which increases his earning potential.

TikTok

Cory's TikTok endeavours generate an estimated $3,000 per post, allowing him to promote sponsors and raise money through his over 5.6 million followers.

His effective TikTok monetisation techniques, such as brand collaborations and sponsored content, supplement his income from other enterprises. This strategic method considerably enhances CoryxKenshin's overall financial achievement and net worth.

Investment portfolio and assets

DeVante invests his money in various assets, including real estate, technology stocks, mutual funds, and cryptocurrency. His portfolio is balanced, integrating multiple asset types to spread risk and maximise returns.

CoryxKenshin leads a luxurious life behind the cameras. He has a home in South Lyon, Michigan, estimated at $584,600 at the time of writing.

CoryxKenshin's net worth growth

Coryxkenshi is among the wealthiest YouTubers in the United States. When did CoryXKenshin reach $10 million? He had a net worth of $10 million in 2018. Here's a breakdown of his net worth rise over time.

Year Net worth 2019 $11 million 2020 $12 million 2021 $14 million 2022 $16 million 2023 $18 million 2024 $20 million

FAQs

Who is CoryxKenshin? He is an American YouTuber and actor known for his hilarious YouTube playthroughs of horror games. What is CoryxKenshin's real name? His birth name is Cory DeVante Williams. How old is CoryxKenshin? As of July 2024, Cory is 31 years old. He was born on 9 November 1992. Who is the richest YouTuber? According to Forbes, MrBeast has an estimated net worth of $54 million. How much money does CoryxKenshi have? He has an alleged net worth of between $15 million and $20 million as of 2024. How much does CoryxKenshin make a year? His YouTube channel generates approximately $2.28 million in annual ad revenue and sponsorship partnerships. What is Coryxkenshi's height? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

CoryxKenshin's net worth is alleged to be between $15 million and $20 million. His primary source of income is his YouTube channel, which generates revenue through advertising and sponsorships. He also has a merchandising line that sells various clothing and accessories.

