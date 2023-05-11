Chinedu Ikedieze is a Nollywood actor, writer, business owner, influencer, and comedian from Nigeria. He is known for co-starring alongside Osita Iheme in Aki na Ukwa (2002). They have since appeared in several hit movies. What else would you love to know about the actor?

Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze is posing for a picture. Photo: @chineduikedieze on Instagram (modified by author)

Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous actor known for his roles in Secret Adventure (2005), Colours of Emotion (2005), Criminal Law (2006) and Lara and the Beat (2018). Is the actor married and does he have children? Learn more about him in this article.

Chinedu Ikedieze's profile summary

Full name Chinedu Ikedieze Famous as Aki Gender Male Date of birth 12 December 1977 Age 45 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Iluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia State, Nigeria Current residence Omole Phase 1, Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4′3″ Height in centimetres 129 Weight in pounds 88 Weight in kilograms 40 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Nneoma Ikedieze Children 1 Father Michael Ikedieze Ogbonna Profession Actor, writer, influencer, comedian Net worth $3.8 million Instagram @chineduikedieze

Chinedu Ikedieze's biography

The Nigerian actor was born in Iluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia State in Nigeria, to his parents, Mr and Mrs Michael Ikedieze Ogbonna. Chinedu holds a Nigerian nationality and is of black ethnicity.

Ikedieze his finished primary and secondary school in Aba, Abia State. He graduated from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), with a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Theatre Arts and a degree in Mass Communication. In 2004, he joined the elite New York Film Academy.

How old is Chinedu Ikedieze?

Chinedu Ikedieze's age is 45 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 12 December 1977. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous actor, writer, business owner, and serial investor. He started acting in a 2002 video, Okwu na Uka. In 2007, he starred as Katanga in Power as of Old. The famous actor was also featured in the 2012-2022 TV series The Johnsons and played the role of Efe Johnson.

Chinedu Ikedieze videos and TV series

His IMDb page shows the Nigerian actor has 128 acting credits. Some of his popular films include:

Year TV show Role 2012-2022 The Johnsons Efe Johnson 2022 Palava! Big T 2021 Aki and Pawpaw Aki 2021 The Ghost and the Tout Too Chief Aki 2020 Dear Affy Street Child 2018 Lara and the Beat Big Chi 2015 The First Lady Small Kenechi 2014 Take the Spotlight Gustav 2013 The Fighter Lee Jung Yeon 2012 Village Rascals 4 Aki 2012 Village Rascals 3 Aki 2012 Village Rascals 2 Aki 2012 The Meeting Mr. Ugo 2011 Jack & Jill Jill 2009 The Rain Makers Evans 2007 Trumpet of Death Azu 2007 Village Destroyers Azu 2006 Magic Cap Aba 2005 Baby Guards 2004 Not by Height

What is Chinedu Ikedieze's net worth?

The Nigerian actor's net worth is alleged to be $3.5 million. He earns his income from his acting, writing, and business career. He is also a social media influencer–some of the brands he has worked with include Glo and many betting companies. The actor owns many properties including cars.

Does Chinedu Ikedieze have a wife?

The Nigerian actor is married to Nneoma Nwaijah Ikedieze, a fashion designer. The two married in 2011 and have been married for over ten years now. Did Chinedu Ikedieze have a child? Chinedu and his wife Nneoma reportedly welcomed their first child, a son, in 2012.

What happened to Chinedu Ikedieze?

A time back, comedic Nollywood stars Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) and Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) were engaged in a tragic car accident, but they survived. Their death speculations have been floating all over the internet since then.

How tall is Chinedu Ikedieze?

The Nigerian actor is 4 feet 3 inches or 129 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 88 pounds or 40 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Chinedu Ikedieze? He is a Nigerian actor widely recognised for co-starring with Osita Iheme in most of his films. How old is Chinedu Ikedieze now? He is 45 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 12 December 1977. Which state is Chinedu Ikedieze from? The is from Abia State. Who are actor Chinedu Ikedieze's children? The actor allegedly has one child, a son. Who is the richest between Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze? Ikedieze is slightly richer than Iheme based on several sources on the internet. His net worth is allegedly $3.8 million while Iheme is worth around 3.6 million. Who is Aki's wife? His wife is called Nneoma Ikedieze. They got married in 2011. How tall is Chinedu Ikedieze? He is 4 feet 3 inches or 129 centimetres tall.

Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous Nigerian actor. He is well-known for his comedic roles alongside actor Osita Iheme in many Nollywood films. The actor remains active in the industry, with over 128 acting credits.

