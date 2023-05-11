Nigerian actor, Chinedu Ikedieze's biography and everything you need to know about him
Chinedu Ikedieze is a Nollywood actor, writer, business owner, influencer, and comedian from Nigeria. He is known for co-starring alongside Osita Iheme in Aki na Ukwa (2002). They have since appeared in several hit movies. What else would you love to know about the actor?
Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous actor known for his roles in Secret Adventure (2005), Colours of Emotion (2005), Criminal Law (2006) and Lara and the Beat (2018). Is the actor married and does he have children? Learn more about him in this article.
Chinedu Ikedieze's profile summary
|Full name
|Chinedu Ikedieze
|Famous as
|Aki
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|12 December 1977
|Age
|45 years old (as of May 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Iluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Omole Phase 1, Lagos State, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|4′3″
|Height in centimetres
|129
|Weight in pounds
|88
|Weight in kilograms
|40
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Nneoma Ikedieze
|Children
|1
|Father
|Michael Ikedieze Ogbonna
|Profession
|Actor, writer, influencer, comedian
|Net worth
|$3.8 million
|@chineduikedieze
Chinedu Ikedieze's biography
The Nigerian actor was born in Iluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia State in Nigeria, to his parents, Mr and Mrs Michael Ikedieze Ogbonna. Chinedu holds a Nigerian nationality and is of black ethnicity.
Ikedieze his finished primary and secondary school in Aba, Abia State. He graduated from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), with a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Theatre Arts and a degree in Mass Communication. In 2004, he joined the elite New York Film Academy.
How old is Chinedu Ikedieze?
Chinedu Ikedieze's age is 45 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 12 December 1977. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Career
Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous actor, writer, business owner, and serial investor. He started acting in a 2002 video, Okwu na Uka. In 2007, he starred as Katanga in Power as of Old. The famous actor was also featured in the 2012-2022 TV series The Johnsons and played the role of Efe Johnson.
Chinedu Ikedieze videos and TV series
His IMDb page shows the Nigerian actor has 128 acting credits. Some of his popular films include:
|Year
|TV show
|Role
|2012-2022
|The Johnsons
|Efe Johnson
|2022
|Palava!
|Big T
|2021
|Aki and Pawpaw
|Aki
|2021
|The Ghost and the Tout Too
|Chief Aki
|2020
|Dear Affy
|Street Child
|2018
|Lara and the Beat
|Big Chi
|2015
|The First Lady
|Small Kenechi
|2014
|Take the Spotlight
|Gustav
|2013
|The Fighter
|Lee Jung Yeon
|2012
|Village Rascals 4
|Aki
|2012
|Village Rascals 3
|Aki
|2012
|Village Rascals 2
|Aki
|2012
|The Meeting
|Mr. Ugo
|2011
|Jack & Jill
|Jill
|2009
|The Rain Makers
|Evans
|2007
|Trumpet of Death
|Azu
|2007
|Village Destroyers
|Azu
|2006
|Magic Cap
|Aba
|2005
|Baby Guards
|2004
|Not by Height
What is Chinedu Ikedieze's net worth?
The Nigerian actor's net worth is alleged to be $3.5 million. He earns his income from his acting, writing, and business career. He is also a social media influencer–some of the brands he has worked with include Glo and many betting companies. The actor owns many properties including cars.
Does Chinedu Ikedieze have a wife?
The Nigerian actor is married to Nneoma Nwaijah Ikedieze, a fashion designer. The two married in 2011 and have been married for over ten years now. Did Chinedu Ikedieze have a child? Chinedu and his wife Nneoma reportedly welcomed their first child, a son, in 2012.
What happened to Chinedu Ikedieze?
A time back, comedic Nollywood stars Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) and Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) were engaged in a tragic car accident, but they survived. Their death speculations have been floating all over the internet since then.
How tall is Chinedu Ikedieze?
The Nigerian actor is 4 feet 3 inches or 129 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 88 pounds or 40 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.
FAQs
- Who is Chinedu Ikedieze? He is a Nigerian actor widely recognised for co-starring with Osita Iheme in most of his films.
- How old is Chinedu Ikedieze now? He is 45 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 12 December 1977.
- Which state is Chinedu Ikedieze from? The renowned actor is from Abia State.
- Who are actor Chinedu Ikedieze's children? The actor allegedly has one child, a son.
- Who is the richest between Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze? Ikedieze is slightly richer than Iheme based on several sources on the internet. His net worth is allegedly $3.8 million while Iheme is worth around 3.6 million.
- Who is Aki's wife? His wife is called Nneoma Ikedieze. They got married in 2011.
- How tall is Chinedu Ikedieze? He is 4 feet 3 inches or 129 centimetres tall.
Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous Nigerian actor. He is well-known for his comedic roles alongside actor Osita Iheme in many Nollywood films. The actor remains active in the industry, with over 128 acting credits.
