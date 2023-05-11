Global site navigation

Nigerian actor, Chinedu Ikedieze's biography and everything you need to know about him
Nigerian actor, Chinedu Ikedieze's biography and everything you need to know about him

by  Tatiana Thiga

Chinedu Ikedieze is a Nollywood actor, writer, business owner, influencer, and comedian from Nigeria. He is known for co-starring alongside Osita Iheme in Aki na Ukwa (2002). They have since appeared in several hit movies. What else would you love to know about the actor?

Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous actor known for his roles in Secret Adventure (2005), Colours of Emotion (2005), Criminal Law (2006) and Lara and the Beat (2018). Is the actor married and does he have children? Learn more about him in this article.

Chinedu Ikedieze's profile summary

Full nameChinedu Ikedieze
Famous asAki
GenderMale
Date of birth12 December 1977
Age45 years old (as of May 2023)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthIluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia State, Nigeria
Current residenceOmole Phase 1, Lagos State, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet4′3″
Height in centimetres129
Weight in pounds 88
Weight in kilograms 40
Hair colour Black
Eye colour Dark brown
Marital status Married
WifeNneoma Ikedieze
Children1
FatherMichael Ikedieze Ogbonna
ProfessionActor, writer, influencer, comedian
Net worth$3.8 million
Instagram@chineduikedieze

Chinedu Ikedieze's biography

The Nigerian actor was born in Iluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia State in Nigeria, to his parents, Mr and Mrs Michael Ikedieze Ogbonna. Chinedu holds a Nigerian nationality and is of black ethnicity.

Ikedieze his finished primary and secondary school in Aba, Abia State. He graduated from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), with a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Theatre Arts and a degree in Mass Communication. In 2004, he joined the elite New York Film Academy.

How old is Chinedu Ikedieze?

Chinedu Ikedieze's age is 45 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 12 December 1977. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous actor, writer, business owner, and serial investor. He started acting in a 2002 video, Okwu na Uka. In 2007, he starred as Katanga in Power as of Old. The famous actor was also featured in the 2012-2022 TV series The Johnsons and played the role of Efe Johnson.

Chinedu Ikedieze videos and TV series

His IMDb page shows the Nigerian actor has 128 acting credits. Some of his popular films include:

YearTV showRole
2012-2022The JohnsonsEfe Johnson
2022Palava!Big T
2021Aki and PawpawAki
2021The Ghost and the Tout TooChief Aki
2020Dear AffyStreet Child
2018Lara and the BeatBig Chi
2015The First LadySmall Kenechi
2014Take the SpotlightGustav
2013The FighterLee Jung Yeon
2012Village Rascals 4Aki
2012Village Rascals 3Aki
2012Village Rascals 2Aki
2012The MeetingMr. Ugo
2011Jack & JillJill
2009The Rain MakersEvans
2007Trumpet of DeathAzu
2007Village DestroyersAzu
2006Magic CapAba
2005Baby Guards
2004Not by Height

What is Chinedu Ikedieze's net worth?

The Nigerian actor's net worth is alleged to be $3.5 million. He earns his income from his acting, writing, and business career. He is also a social media influencer–some of the brands he has worked with include Glo and many betting companies. The actor owns many properties including cars.

Does Chinedu Ikedieze have a wife?

The Nigerian actor is married to Nneoma Nwaijah Ikedieze, a fashion designer. The two married in 2011 and have been married for over ten years now. Did Chinedu Ikedieze have a child? Chinedu and his wife Nneoma reportedly welcomed their first child, a son, in 2012.

What happened to Chinedu Ikedieze?

A time back, comedic Nollywood stars Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) and Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) were engaged in a tragic car accident, but they survived. Their death speculations have been floating all over the internet since then.

How tall is Chinedu Ikedieze?

The Nigerian actor is 4 feet 3 inches or 129 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 88 pounds or 40 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

  1. Who is Chinedu Ikedieze? He is a Nigerian actor widely recognised for co-starring with Osita Iheme in most of his films.
  2. How old is Chinedu Ikedieze now? He is 45 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 12 December 1977.
  3. Which state is Chinedu Ikedieze from? The renowned actor is from Abia State.
  4. Who are actor Chinedu Ikedieze's children? The actor allegedly has one child, a son.
  5. Who is the richest between Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze? Ikedieze is slightly richer than Iheme based on several sources on the internet. His net worth is allegedly $3.8 million while Iheme is worth around 3.6 million.
  6. Who is Aki's wife? His wife is called Nneoma Ikedieze. They got married in 2011.
  7. How tall is Chinedu Ikedieze? He is 4 feet 3 inches or 129 centimetres tall.

Chinedu Ikedieze is a famous Nigerian actor. He is well-known for his comedic roles alongside actor Osita Iheme in many Nollywood films. The actor remains active in the industry, with over 128 acting credits.

