That 90's Show is an American television sitcom that debuted on Netflix in January 2023. This nostalgic series revolves around a group of teenagers who form close bonds during a single summer. Among the talented cast is Ashley Aufderheide, who portrays Gwen Runck, a fiercely independent riot girl with solid loyalty.

Ashley Aufderheide attends the premiere Of ABC's Emergence in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Renowned for her performances in various television shows, including the popular series That 90's Show, Ashley Aufderheide is a fast-rising American actress who started as a child model at three years old, and her talent and versatility have seen her partner with several top brands.

Profile summary

Full name Ashley Aufderheide Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 2005 Age 17 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York, New York, USA Current residence New York, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father William Aufderheide Mother Jillian Hamilton Profession Actress Net worth $1 million Instagram @ashleyaufderheide

Who is Ashley Aufderheide?

Born on 21 November 2005 in the United States, Ashley is an American actress known for her role as Gwen in Netflix's That 90's Show. She comes from a mixed ethnic background and is the only child of her parents, William and Lillian Hamilton, both podcasters.

What is Ashley Aufderheide's age?

Young (left) and grown (right) actress Ashley Aufderheide at the premier and screening of the different shows she has featured. Photo: Robin Marchant, LISA O'CONNOR (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Ashley Aufderheide in real life? The That 90s Show star was born on 21 November 2005. She is 17 years old as of June 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Ashley Aufderheide's movies and TV shows

Having started her career at a young age, Ashley has been involved in various productions throughout her professional life. So, what shows was Ashley Aufderheide in? She gained recognition for her breakout role as Mia in the TV series Emergence. Since then, she has made appearances in several other shows and movies, and you may recognize her from:

Four Kids and It (2020) as Smash

(2020) as Smash Going in Style (2017) as Kanika

(2017) as Kanika High School Lover (2017) as Rachel Winters

(2017) as Rachel Winters Preacher (2016) as Yung Tulip

(2016) as Yung Tulip The Slap (2015) as Melissa

(2015) as Melissa Unforgettable (2014) as Maya Rawlins-Murray

(2014) as Maya Rawlins-Murray Infinitely (2014) as Faith Stuart

What is Ashley Aufderheide's net worth?

Ashley Aufderheide during the filming of the Emergence show. Photo: Eric Liebowitz

Source: Getty Images

With a successful acting and modelling career, the teenage actress has accumulated an impressive fortune. Her net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million to $2 million.

FAQs

Who is Ashley Aufderheide? She is a young American actress currently in Netflix's That 90s Show cast. Why is Ashley Aufderheide famous? The actress has gained recognition for her diverse roles in various shows and movies. She is currently in the cast of That '90s Show on Netflix. Who is Ashley Aufderheide on That 90s Show? She plays Gwen Runck, a confident and rebellious girl next door who befriends Callie Haverda during her summer visit to her grandparents. What is Ashley Aufderheide's date of birth? She was born on 21 November 2005. What is Ashley Aufderheide's age in 2023? She is 17 years old as of June 2023. Who is Ashley Aufderheide's parents? Her father is William, and her mother is Jillian Hamilton. Where does Ashley Aufderheide's family live? The family of three resides in New York City, New York, USA.

From her early beginnings as a child model to her breakthrough roles on television shows, Ashley Aufderheide has proven to be a versatile and talented actor in the entertainment industry. She continues to captivate audiences on That 90s Show, where she plays Gwen Runck.

