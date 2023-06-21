Meet Ashley Aufderheide from "That 90's Show": Everything you need to know about her
That 90's Show is an American television sitcom that debuted on Netflix in January 2023. This nostalgic series revolves around a group of teenagers who form close bonds during a single summer. Among the talented cast is Ashley Aufderheide, who portrays Gwen Runck, a fiercely independent riot girl with solid loyalty.
Renowned for her performances in various television shows, including the popular series That 90's Show, Ashley Aufderheide is a fast-rising American actress who started as a child model at three years old, and her talent and versatility have seen her partner with several top brands.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Ashley Aufderheide
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|21 November 2005
|Age
|17 years old (as of June 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|New York, New York, USA
|Current residence
|New York, New York, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|167
|Weight in pounds
|110
|Weight in kilograms
|50
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Father
|William Aufderheide
|Mother
|Jillian Hamilton
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@ashleyaufderheide
Who is Ashley Aufderheide?
Born on 21 November 2005 in the United States, Ashley is an American actress known for her role as Gwen in Netflix's That 90's Show. She comes from a mixed ethnic background and is the only child of her parents, William and Lillian Hamilton, both podcasters.
What is Ashley Aufderheide's age?
How old is Ashley Aufderheide in real life? The That 90s Show star was born on 21 November 2005. She is 17 years old as of June 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Ashley Aufderheide's movies and TV shows
Having started her career at a young age, Ashley has been involved in various productions throughout her professional life. So, what shows was Ashley Aufderheide in? She gained recognition for her breakout role as Mia in the TV series Emergence. Since then, she has made appearances in several other shows and movies, and you may recognize her from:
- Four Kids and It (2020) as Smash
- Going in Style (2017) as Kanika
- High School Lover (2017) as Rachel Winters
- Preacher (2016) as Yung Tulip
- The Slap (2015) as Melissa
- Unforgettable (2014) as Maya Rawlins-Murray
- Infinitely (2014) as Faith Stuart
What is Ashley Aufderheide's net worth?
With a successful acting and modelling career, the teenage actress has accumulated an impressive fortune. Her net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million to $2 million.
FAQs
- Who is Ashley Aufderheide? She is a young American actress currently in Netflix's That 90s Show cast.
- Why is Ashley Aufderheide famous? The actress has gained recognition for her diverse roles in various shows and movies. She is currently in the cast of That '90s Show on Netflix.
- Who is Ashley Aufderheide on That 90s Show? She plays Gwen Runck, a confident and rebellious girl next door who befriends Callie Haverda during her summer visit to her grandparents.
- What is Ashley Aufderheide's date of birth? She was born on 21 November 2005.
- What is Ashley Aufderheide's age in 2023? She is 17 years old as of June 2023.
- Who is Ashley Aufderheide's parents? Her father is William, and her mother is Jillian Hamilton.
- Where does Ashley Aufderheide's family live? The family of three resides in New York City, New York, USA.
From her early beginnings as a child model to her breakthrough roles on television shows, Ashley Aufderheide has proven to be a versatile and talented actor in the entertainment industry. She continues to captivate audiences on That 90s Show, where she plays Gwen Runck.
Source: YEN.com.gh