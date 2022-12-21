Who are Atiana De La Hoya's siblings? Everything you need to know

Atiana De La Hoya is a famous American model, celebrity child, actress, internet sensation, and social media star. She is highly recognised for being the child of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. She grew up alongside seven siblings. So, who are Atiana De La Hoya's siblings?

Atiana De La Hoya is seen arriving at Alice + Olivia's Come Dance With Us presentation, Spring Summer 2021, during New York Fashion Week in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Atiana De La Hoya's father, Oscar, is a former professional boxer and boxing promoter from the United States. His accomplishments include 11 significant championships in six weight classes and the longitudinal championship in three weight classes. BoxRec ranks him as the 38th most outstanding boxer of all periods, pound for pound.

Her mother, Shanna, on the other hand, is a reality television star, famous actress, and model from the United States. She is widely recognised for her role as Flight Attendant #3 in the 1998 film The Wedding Singer and Agent Lockheart in the TV series Back Stabber.

Who are Atiana De La Hoya's siblings?

She grew up alongside seven siblings. Atiana De La's siblings' are Jacob, Devon, Landon Barker, Oscar Gabriel, Alabama Barker, Nina Lauren, and Victoria. The following is more information about her siblings.

1. Jacob De La Hoya

Jacob. Photo: @jacobdelahoya

Source: Instagram

He is the eldest son of Oscar De La Hoya and Toni Alvarado. He was born on 18 February 1998 and is 24 years as of 2022. He works as a Business Development Representative at Haiilo Communications.

He has earlier worked in the boxing promotional industry at Golden Boy Promotions while still in school at the University of Southern California.

2. Devon De La Hoya

He is the son of the famous American boxer Oscar and Angelique McQueen. He was born on 30 November 1998, and he is 24 years as of 2022. Like his dad, he has a big reputation on social media. Devon pursued his father's footprints and turned into a boxer as well.

3. Landon Barker

Landon Barker attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

He is the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, making him Atiana De La Hoya's stepbrother. He was born on 9 October 2003 and is 19 years as of 2022.

Landon is a singer, rapper, social media influencer, musician, celebrity kid, and content creator from the United States. He is best known as the son of Travis Barker, a renowned rock and punk artist. He rose to prominence after appearing on the hit MTV reality show Meet the Barkers with his family.

As a music artist, Landon has pursued a rap profession under the moniker OTG (on the grind) Landon. He released his first single, Don't Need Her, in 2018 and has performed on stage with his father various times.

4. Oscar Gabriel De La Hoya

Oscar Grabriel. Photo: @Oscar

Source: UGC

He is the child of Oscar and Millie Corretjer. Millie Corretjer is an actress and singer from Puerto Rican known for the 2007 self TV Mini-Series De La Hoya/Mayweather 24/7. Gabriel was born on 29 December, 2005, and he is 16 years as of 2022.

5. Alabama Barker

She is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker. She was born on 24 December 2005, and she is 16 years as of 2022. Alabama has followed in her parent's footsteps, launching a profession in modelling and music.

Travis disclosed in a Young Hollywood YouTube show that the motivation for her title came from his favourite film, True Romance, which features a character named Alabama Whitman.

She has had a few singles released since beginning her musical journey. Her most famous songs include Our House, Heartbreaker, and Mistletoe.

6. Nina Lauren De La Hoya

Photo: @Ninalaureen

Source: UGC

She is the daughter of Millie Corretjer and Oscar. She was born on 29 December 2007 and is 14 years old as of 2022. Given that she is a celebrity's child, she attracts a lot of paparazzi and attention during public manifestations with her parents, and she has a lot of fans after her.

7. Victoria Lauren De La Hoya

Photo: @Victorialaureen

Source: UGC

She is the youngest of the Atiana De La Hoya siblings. She is eight years old as of 2022. Victoria was born on 14 January 2014. She is the daughter of Millie Corretjer and Oscar De La Hoya.

Frequently asked questions

Does Oscar De La Hoya have siblings? He has two siblings, an elder brother Joel Jr. and a younger sister Ceci De La Hoya. Is Atiana De La Hoya related to Travis Barker? Travis Barker is a stepfather to Atiana. Atiana's biological parents are Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler. Are Oscar De La Hoya and Atiana De La Hoya related? Yes, Oscar is Atiana's biological father. Who is Oscar De La Hoya's baby mother? Shanna Moakler, Atiana's mom, is his baby's mother. Who does Atiana De La Hoya live with? It is not clear who the American model lives with. However, despite Atiana's stepfather's divorce from her mother, they still have a close relationship, and Travis continues his parental duties to Atiana. Are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler still married? No, they got divorced in 2008. How much is Oscar De La Hoya worth right now? He has an estimated net worth of $200 million. He has accumulated income through his former boxing profession and career as a boxing investor and promoter.

Above are Atiana De La Hoya's siblings. She has seven siblings in total. Two are step-siblings from her mother's side, while the other five are from her father's. Even though she was born to her biological father, Oscar, she was raised by her stepfather, Travis Barker, with whom she has a close relationship.

