Russell Crowe's net worth: How much wealth has the actor amassed?

When mentioning the top actors over 50, Russell Crowe's name will come up. He has amassed a considerable fanbase due to his acting skills. Some of his notable works include Gladiator (2000), Les Misérables (2012), Man of Steel (2013) and The Pope's Exorcist (2023). How much wealth do you think he has amassed throughout his career? Learn more about Russell Crowe's net worth in this piece.

Russel Crowe's net worth has increased over time. Since the beginning of his career in 1972, Crowe has appeared in over 78 films, directing seven and producing four. His acting roles have seen him earn considerable amounts in salary.

Russell Crowe's profile summary

Full name Russell Ira Crowe Nickname Russ, Rusty Gender Male Date of birth 7 April 1964 Age 59 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Wellington, New Zealand Current residence New South Wales, Australia Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jocelyn Yvonne Wemyss Father John Alexander Crowe Siblings One (Terry Crowe) Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Danielle Spencer Children Two School Vaucluse Public School, Sydney Boys High School Profession Actor, producer, musician, director Net worth $120 million Instagram @russellcrowe Twitter @russellcrowe

Who is Russell Crowe?

Russell Ira Crowe is an actor, director and producer. He was born on 7 April 1964 and is 59 years old as of 2023. The actor is best known for his roles in various high-budget films, including Robin Hood (2010), Man of Steel (2013), Noah (2014), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Where is Russell Crowe from? The actor was born in Wellington, New Zealand but grew up in Australia. According to The Guardian, Russell Crowe migrated with his family to Australia in 1968 at age four. In 1978 aged 14, Crowe moved back to New Zealand, and in 1985, aged 21, he returned to Australia.

However, despite living in the country for so long, Crowe has been denied Australian citizenship twice. He is of English-German-Irish-Italian-Norwegian-Swedish ethnicity.

What is Russell Crowe's net worth?

How much money is Russell Crowe worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has an estimated net worth of $120 million. His sources of wealth are his over 40 years of career as an actor, producer and director. He is also a musician. Below is a breakdown of his earnings.

Acting career earnings

The actor began acting in 1972, appearing on TV as an orphan in Spyforce in the episode The Saviour: Part 2. In 1987, Crowe got his big break appearing for four episodes in Neighbours as Kenny Larkin.

The actor made his official acting debut in 1990, featuring as Lt. Jack Corbett in Prisoners of the Sun and Johnny Ryan in The Crossing. Russell was featured in various films throughout the 1990s, including LA Confidential (1997) and The Insider (1999).

In 2000, Crowe starred in Gladiator as Maximus Decimus Meridius and in Proof of Life as Terry Thorne. How much did Russell Crowe get paid for Gladiator? He reportedly earned $5 million for Gladiator and $7.5 million for Proof of Life. In 2001, the actor starred in A Beautiful Mind as John Nash, earning $15 million.

In 2003, Russell starred in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World as Captain Jack Aubrey earning $20 million. In 2005, he starred in Cinderella Man as Jim Braddock, earning $15 million.

In 2010, he starred in and produced Robin Hood, earning $20 million. Russel Crowe has made over $150 in TV and movie salaries.

Music career

The actor began his music career in the 1980s under the stage name Russ le Roq. He released various songs, including I Want to Be Like Marlon Brando and Shattered Glass. Later in the 1980s, Russell and his friend Billy Dean Cochran started a band called Roman Antix.

In 1992, the band changed to 30 Odd Foot of Grunts. The band released an EP, three full-length albums, and a live DVD before disbanding in 2005. Afterwards, Russell formed another band, The Ordinary Fear of God (TOFOG), with Canadian entertainer Alan Doyle. In 2017, the duo created a new band called Indoor Garden Party.

Real estate ventures

According to Ideal Celebrity Homes, Russell Crowe is one of the largest private property owners in New South Wales (NSW). In 2001 the actor purchased a waterfront home in Sydney for $9.2 million. He later sold in 2013 for $11.5 million. Together with his former wife, they bought a Woolloomooloo penthouse for $14.35 million in 2003.

In 2011, the couple bought a Rose Bay mansion for $10 million, which Russell transferred to his wife after divorcing in 2018.

What was Russell Crowe's first hit Hollywood film?

The actor's first hit Hollywood film was LA Confidential (1997), a film about corruption in the 1950s LAPD. Russell played Officer Wendell "Bud" White.

What is the name of Russell Crowe's character in Gladiator?

According to IMDb, Russell's character in Gladiator (2000) was Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North and General of the Felix Legions.

Russel Crowe's net worth has increased over the years due to his involvement in various high-budget films. The New Zealand-born star has amassed an impressive net fortune of $120 million. His primary income sources are acting, production, directing and singing.

