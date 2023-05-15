Beauty and fashion brands recruit models to showcase their products artistically. And Asia has produced some of the most talented models over the years. They have walked runways for various brands and appeared on the covers of top fashion and beauty magazines. But who is the most famous Asian model?

At the onset, the modelling world was primarily for ladies who looked and appeared a certain way, but times have changed, and the representation has shifted focus. With many brands on the rise, modelling has opened doors to those excluded by society's standard of beauty. Below is a round-up list of some of the popular Asian models in the fashion industry.

Who is the most famous Asian model?

Models are categorised into subgroups that further define the industry. There is runway, editorial, commercial, fitness, and print. Here is a list of some of the most famous Asian models you should know.

1. Fei Fei Sun

Fei is one of the Asian female models whose career became a success. Her journey started in 2008 when she participated in a global competition and became the second runner-up. In 2010, Sun made her international runway debut walking for Christopher Kane at the London Fashion Week.

She has since constantly appeared on the runway walking for brands such as Prada, Valentino, Jill Sander and many others. She has been the face of skin and beauty products, including Valentino, where she was also the first Asian face.

2. Du Juan

Du Juan is one of the hot Asian models who has graced the runway. She made her debut walking for brands like Valentino, Roberto Cavalli and Chanel. Juan was the first and the only Asian model to be on the cover of Vogue Paris. Currently, she is the most featured model in Vogue China, with a record 18 times.

3. Xiao Wen Ju

Ju started her career as a signee of IMG models, where she got her first catwalk moment at the New York Fashion Week. She has since walked runways for Hermes, Prada and Luis Vuitton. She was also the face of L'Oreal in 2016. She has participated in ad campaigns like Adidas, Dior, and Marc Jacobs.

4. Estelle Chen

She is a Chinese model who was born in Paris. She became known after winning an international contest by Elite Model Management in China. This resulted in her being sorted out by several high-end brands and houses. She has worked with and represented fashion brands such as Dolce Gabbana, Dior, Fendi and even the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

5. Sui He

Sui He started her modelling career as a teenager. The Chinese actress and model was the second Chinese beauty that walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She gained her fame after she did an opening for the Ralph Lauren show. She was featured on New York Magazine as one of the top ten faces of 2011 as well as worked with international houses like Chanel and Dior.

6. Fernanda Ly

Fernanda Ly is a Chinese model born in Australia. She is one of the most famous Southeast Asian city models and is fondly called the "colour model" due to her different signature appearances. From rocking pink hair to having it in platinum white, she has done campaigns for big brands like Dior, Luis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, and Kate Spade, among others. She has also been on the covers of Vogue Australia, Teen Vogue, and Vogue Japan.

7. Tao Okamoto

She is one of the top models from Japan and has worked on editorial and advertising projects. She moved to Paris to explore her international career and has since graced the runways as one of the few big East Asian models. Vogue magazine has also named the Japanese model and actress the Woman Model of the Year.

8. Ming Xi

Her first appearance was in a TV competition, resulting in her working with industry mogul Givenchy. She modelled for their Couture and ready-to-wear fits during shows. The fastest growing model participated in the New York Fashion Week 2011 Fall/Winter and walked for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

9. Soo Joo Park

Soo was the first Asian-American spokesmodel for the brand L'Oreal Paris. She has participated in ad campaigns for prestigious brands like Tom Ford, MAC Cosmetics, DKNY, and Chanel. Her signature platinum long blonde hair and edgy fashion sense have made her reach greater heights in her career.

10. HoYeon Jung

Known for her elegance, HoYeon has managed to bag deals with prestigious fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Chanel, Adidas, and Louis Vuitton. She has graced magazine covers for publications such as Vogue Korean, Vogue US and i-D.

11. Mika Schneider

She is a Japanese-French who gained familiarity from her Prada Walk debut. She has since modelled for Tom Ford in LA fashion shows, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Prada, Fendi, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Tom Ford. As Vogue Japan called her on one of their covers, the' rising star' has walked in over 30 shows, the highest number any model has achieved.

12. Chiharu Okunugi

Chiharu is widely known for her ability to bring a sense of elegance to any fashion show. She has worked with several high-profile brands, including Dior, Givenchy, and Chanel. She has graced the covers of magazines such as Glass Magazine, Narcisse, Vogue Japan, and L’Officiel Singapore.

13. Rina Fukushi

Rina is a Japanese model and actress known for her youthful appeal and unique style. She has worked with some of the gurus in the fashion industry, including Dior and Marc Jacobs, in various shows and campaigns.

14. Taemin Park

Park is among the models who have risen above the public perception of male modelling and has consistently been ranked top 50 male models worldwide. He has walked for brands like Prada, Maison Margiela and Kenzo. Additionally, He was the face of Hermes in 2022.

15. He Cong

He Cong has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Chanel and Dior. Her elegance and youthfulness make her one of the highly sought after models by beauty brands.

16. Tsunaina

Tsunaina is a multi-talented model and singer. She is among the Asian models with a unique face disrupting the calm of the fashion industry with their noticeable yet striking features and ability to captivate the audience with their vibe.

17. Ma Yanli

She was ranked China's number-one model for four years since her debut in 1994. She has walked runways for Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Ferragamo, among many other international designers, before venturing out as a designer.

18. Akimoto Kozue

The Japanese beauty has had her fair share of working with the industry's big names like Dior and Givenchy. Her beauty, poise and elegance in the field are undoubtedly one of the reasons she has risen ranks and is considered one of the most famous Asian models globally.

19. Luo Zi Lin

She started as a pageant model and won the Miss Universe China title in 2011. She has since worked with global brands like Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Armani, Gucci, Chanel and Versace.

20. Zhao Lei

He is one of the top Asian male models. He has had several engagements with top brands like Zara Man, Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, and Giorgio Armani, where he was the Face of the Fall-Winter 2021.22 Collection. He has been featured in magazines and editorials and continued to walk runways for big brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, and Roberto Cavalli, among others.

What is the requirement for Asian model?

Different regions have different sets of rules when it comes to modelling qualifications. They vary in age, height, physical features, size and overall appearance. In Asia, a female model is required to have an estimated height of 5′ 6″ while a male should be about 5' 10" tall.

Models can be shorter than the stated heights depending on the assignment. Those who meet the above-mentioned requirements can join an Asian modelling agency to polish their skills professionally and/or get assistance identifying suitable opportunities that serve them best.

As the modelling industry diversifies, Asia has proved competitive as they have continued to produce models that have worked with most of the biggest brands worldwide. They continue to dominate the fashion scene as the number of famous Asian models continue to grow.

