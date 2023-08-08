Meet Sara Bella: Everything you need to know about Thomas Partey's wife

Sara Bella is a famous American Moroccan TikToker, radiologist, and model who has built an acclaimed profession for herself. She is from Morocco and is a devout Muslim believer who has been well-known since coming into the spotlight.

American Moroccan model Sara Bella on the beach (R), and her in a white top (L). Photo: @mysportdab on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sara Bella is widely recognised for being Thomas Partey's partner. Thomas is a competent Ghanaian soccer player who competes as a midfielder for Arsenal in the Premier League and for the Ghana national team.

Sara Bella's profile summary

Full name Sara Bella Famous as Thomas Partey's wife Gender Female Date of birth 13 November 1999 Age 23 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Arab Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-22-32 Body measurements in centimetres 86-55-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Thomas Partey Profession Model, TikToker, radiologist Net worth $2 million

Sara Bella's biography

The model was born on 13 November 1999 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Sara is 23 years old as of July 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Sara Bella is posing for a photo while sitting on a chair (L), and on the other side and her rocking a denim shirt with a white top (R). Photo: @thetvjunkies on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Sara Bella's nationality? She holds an American nationality and is of Arab ethnicity. Even though she was born in the United States, her parents are Moroccan. Bella practices the Islam religion.

Sara Bella's educational background

The American celebrity went to CAST British University and HMT College. Her primary academic interest is Radiology.

Career

Sara Bella is a famous American Moroccan TikToker, radiologist, and model. She is active on TikTok with over 22k followers and 84k likes at the time of this writing.

Who is Sara Bella's husband?

Sara is married to Thomas Partey, a skilled Ghanaian football player who plays for Arsenal Premier League and the Ghana national team. What happened to Thomas Partey and his wife?

The Ghanaian player was accused of assault by Bella after he turned down her proposal to marry him.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney in St Albans, England. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Based on the source, Thomas Partey has informed his relatives that the claims against him are false and that Sara Bella is behind them.

How tall is Sara Bella?

The model's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 34-22-32 inches or 86-55-81 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Sara Bella? She is an American Moroccan TikToker, radiologist, and model widely recognised for being Thomas Partey's wife. How old is Sara Bella? She is 23 years old as of July 2023. She was born on 13 November 1999. Which country is Thomas Partey's wife from? She was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States, but her parents are from Morocco. What is the age of Thomas Partey? He is 30 years old as of 2023. He was born on 13 June 1993. Were Sara Bella and Thomas Partey married? Yes, they were married. What is Sara Bella's net worth? The American model's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. She earns her income through her modelling career. How tall is Sara Bella? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

Sara Bella is an American Moroccan TikToker, radiologist, and model widely recognised for being Thomas Partey's wife. Her partner Thomas is a competent Ghanaian soccer player who competes as a midfielder for Arsenal in the Premier League and for the Ghana national team.

Yen.com.gh recently featured Alisha Lehmann's relationships. Alisha Lehmann is a Swiss footballer who competes for the Switzerland national team and the Aston Villa Women's Club.

Alisha Lehmann has relationships with men and women from her soccer network. She dated a member of her Swiss national team teammates while she was publicly gay. She later came out as bisexual after openly declaring her romance with a male Aston Villa player.

Source: YEN.com.gh