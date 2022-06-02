Who is Alex Cooper's boyfriend? Current relationship and dating history

The inherently personal quality of audio makes podcasting one of the best formats for conversations around sex, relationships, and dating. With the likes of Alex Cooper succeeding greatly in this niche, many can't help but get curious about her personal love life. So, who is Alex Cooper's boyfriend?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Matt Kaplan at the Hollywood Palladium in California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Alexandra Cooper is an American podcaster. She is well known for co-running a podcast with Sofia. In addition, she gives out sex and relationship advice to millions of listeners on her weekly podcast, Call Her Daddy.

Matthew Kaplan's profile summary

Full name Matthew Kaplan Nickname Matt Gender Male Date of birth 14 April 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10'' Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body type Well-built Skin type Fair Hair colour Blue Eye colour Brown Mother Mrs Kaplan Father Mr Kaplan Siblings None Relationship status In a relationship Partner Alexandra Cooper Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Claire Holt University Columbia University Profession Film producer, entrepreneur Net worth $7 million

Who is Alex Cooper dating?

The podcast hosting is dating the love of his life, whom he refers to as Mr Sexy Zoom Man. So who is Mr Sexy Zoom Man? He has been Alex's newfound lover since 2020. Since she is a sex and relationship podcast host, it is challenging to remain fully silent about her love life.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Therefore, she does talk about her boyfriend on the Call Her Daddy podcast. However, she makes sure to only refer to him by the codename. Alex never discloses his man's true identity but calls him Mr Sexy Zoom Man.

What is Alex Cooper's boyfriend's name? He goes by Matthew Kaplan, commonly referred to as Matt Kaplan. She revealed a few hints about his man, for example, he is a film producer and shared a picture of his dog, making it easy for fans and followers to join the dots. Interestingly, Matt has also listed Alex Cooper as his spouse on his IMDB personal details profile.

What does Matthew Kaplan do for a living?

Matt Kaplan poses for a photo at New York Comic-Con. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Matt Kaplan is an American film producer and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of ACE Entertainment. This is a top-tier company whose main focus is the creation of feature films, TV series and digital content the young people.

Previously, he was the President of Awesomeness Films. Some of his production credits are in the following movies and TV shows:

Clark and Michael

Ascension

The Lazarus Effect

Visions

Dance Camp

Shovel Buddies

The Darkness

Before I Fall

Stephanie

You Get Me

Irreplaceable You

My Dead Ex

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

The Perfect Date

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Body Cam

Spontaneous

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight

XO, Kitty

How did Alex Cooper and Matthew Kaplan meet?

The duo first met during a business zoom meeting hence the codename, Mr Sexy Zoom Man. Later, the two took the relationship to another level during a trip to Los Angeles, California, where Alex currently lives.

During one episode of her podcast, she revealed that her boyfriend was mature and different from the relationships and partners she had had in the past. Additionally, she said that her boyfriend was respectful of both her job and career line.

How long have Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan been together? The duo has been together since 2020. However, Matt's personal details on IMDB state that they have been dating from 3rd February 2021 to the present.

Matt Kaplan's previous relationships

Just like Alex, Matt has been in other relationships before. The film producer was married to Claire Holt, a well-established Australian actress. The duo exchanged their wedding vows o 28th April 2016 but divorced on 27th April 2017. Kaplan filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

While attending Columbia University from 2001 to 2004, he was dating Ashley Olsen. She is an American fashion designer, businesswoman and former actress from Sherman Oaks, California, USA. It is not clear when and how the two broke up.

Alex Cooper's dating history

Even though Cooper admits that she has dated several athletes, only two of her ex-partners have been publicized. Here are the highlights of her dating history:

The Red Sox player

Who was Alex Cooper's Red Sox player boyfriend? The name or details of her Red Sox player boyfriend has not been revealed to the public. However, during her sophomore year at Boston University, Alex had her first brush with a toxic relationship.

She was in a relationship with a Red Sox player who was more than a decade older than her. The huge age gap spurred a power imbalance between Alex Cooper and her Red Sox player's boyfriend. Even though it was a toxic union, Alex learnt to take extra precautions.

Noah Syndergaard

What MLB player did Alex Cooper date? She dated Noah Syndergaard, an American professional baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball.

Alex and Noah started dating in April 2017 and made several appearances together during different gaming events. However, the duo's last public appearance together took place in December 2020 at a Knicks baseball game.

Later, the baseball player confirmed their breakup through a tweet stating:

Baseball is my significant other.

Several years later, Alex talked about her breakup with Noah, referring to him as Slim Shady.

Logan Paul

Apart from Noah, the podcast host had a brief relationship with Logan Paul. He is an American YouTube content creator and social media personality. Even though it is unclear when the two started dating, she publicly announced the relationship on 8th April 2021.

What is Alex Cooper's net worth?

How much money does Alexandra Cooper make? Even though her salary has not been revealed, she has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2022. After leaving former producer Barstool Sports, she earned an exclusive deal with Spotify, valued at $60 million. From this deal, Alex became the second-highest-paid podcast host after Joe Rogan.

Cooper is arguably the most successful woman in podcasting, drawing on her own experiences with men. Time and again, this has made her fans and followers curious to know who Alex Cooper's boyfriend is. Even though she refers to him through the codename, Mr Sexy Zoom Man, people have realised that he is none other than the film producer, Matt Kaplan.

Yen.com.gh published a post about Jake Paul's girlfriend. Jake is a renowned content creator, actor, and boxer. He has also been in the headlines for his relationships with various women.

His current girlfriend is called Julia Rose. The couple have been dating for around two years now. What is so special about Julia? Get to know her more by reading this article.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh