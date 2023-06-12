Who is Laura Quinn Hawk? All you need to know about AJ Hawk's wife

Laura Quinn Hawk is a talented interior designer and owner of LCH Interior. She has also recently garnered attention due to her role as the spouse of Aaron James Hawk, a renowned American sports analyst and commentator. Discover all you need to know about Quinn Hawk, the wife of the former NFL player A.J. Hawks.

Laura Quinn Hawk, a celebrated artist and interior designer, has gained recognition for her exceptional talent and family background. Besides being the sister of Brandi Quinn, a former NFL quarterback turned agent, Hawk is also a celebrated artist. Her captivating works have been evident in her interior design career.

Full name Laura Quinn Hawk Gender Female Year of birth 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Father Tyrone J. Quinn Mother Robin D. Quinn Siblings Brady Quinn, Kelly Katherine Quinn Marital status Married Husband Aaron James (A.J.) Hawks Children 4 Profession Interior designer Net worth $600,000

Who is Laura Quinn Hawk?

The interior designer was born in 1985 in Columbus, Ohio, USA. She was born to her parents, Tyrone and Robin Quinn, and her younger siblings, Brady and Kelly Katherine Quinn. She is an American national of caucasian ethnicity.

Educational background

Laura started her education at a local school in her hometown. She then went on to attend Dublin Coffman High School, where her passion for the arts began to grow. To further enhance her talents, she joined the Baltimore School of Arts. Later, she pursued a college degree in broadcasting at California State University.

What does Laura Hawk do?

Quinn is a versatile artist who excels in various creative endeavours, including design and artwork. Her artistic creations draw inspiration from nature, characterised by vibrant colours, distinct patterns, and a seamless fusion of contemporary and traditional elements.

Talking about her designing, she undertook a notable design project, where she crafted a remarkable "split jersey" for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. This distinctive jersey featured one half adorned in the team's iconic red and gold while the other half showcased a striking combination of black and white. Fans embraced this unique design, highlighting Laura's design prowess beyond her traditional artwork.

Laura also showcases her creativity through her work as an interior designer. Reportedly, she has worked on several high-profile projects, including designing the interiors of luxury homes and hotels. Laura Quinn Hawk’s interior design company, LCH Interiors, also offers designing, consultancy and services.

What is Hawk's net worth?

Laura Hawk's estimated net worth is reportedly $600,000, representing an impressive growth of 33.3% from 2017 to 2018 when her net worth was $450,000.

How did A.J. Hawk meet Laura Quinn?

Laura and A.J. Hawk met in college, and they knew they wanted to spend their lives together. Their strong bond led them to enter into a committed relationship, and just five months later, they exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

Initially, Laura and A.J. held a civil courthouse ceremony where they exchanged rings, followed by an official wedding ceremony a few months later. The Laura and A.J. Hawk's family have been blessed with four children: Lennon Noel, born on 4 December 2010, and Hendrix Knight, born in January 2013. They have been blessed with two more children after the birth of Lennon and Hendrix.

Fast facts about Laura Quinn Hawk

Laura Quinn Hawk is widely recognised as the wife of A.J. Hawk, an esteemed American sports analyst and former NFL linebacker. However, her remarkable skills as an interior designer and artist shine brightly, establishing her own identity in the creative realm.

