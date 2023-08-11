Who is Laila Lockhart: Everything you need to know about the young actress

Laila Lockhart is a promising young actress from the United States. Laila is widely recognised for her roles in Gabby's Dollhouse (2021–2022), The Secret of Sinchanee (2021), Black-ish (2016–2018) and Shots Fired (2017).

Laila Lockhart Kraner attends the "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" World Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Laila Lockhart commenced her acting career at six, taking classes and visiting showcases before signing with an agency and manager. Her most well-known role to date is that of Gabby in Gabby's Dollhouse on Netflix, where she got invaluable experience performing on set and in the voiceover booth.

Laila Lockhart's profile summary

Full name Laila Lockhart Kraner Famous as Laila Lockhart Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, United States Current residence East Coast, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'7" Height in centimetres 139 Weight in pounds 92 Weight in kilograms 42 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Shameek Lockhart Mother Elise Lockhart Siblings 2 Profession Actress Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Laila Lockhart's biography

The famous actress was born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States, to her parents, Shameek and Elise Lockhart. She grew up alongside her two siblings. What nationality is Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse?

Laila Lockhart Kraner attends "The Secret Of Sinchanee" Red Carpet Premiere Event and Q&A at The Shea Arts Center in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Her dad, Shameek, is Dominican, and her mum, Elise, is of Irish and Italian origin. She practices Christianity religion.

How old is Laila Lockhart?

Laila Lockhart Kraner's age is 15 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 May 2008. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

What movies has Laila Lockhart been in? The started acting in 2017 in the TV series Shots Fired as Kai. She was later featured in several other movies and TV series, such as NOS4A2 (2019) and Gabby's Dollhouse (2021–2022).

Laila Lockhart's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb page, the up-and-coming actress has five acting credits. They include:

Year TV shows/ movies Role 2021–2022 Gabby's Dollhouse Gabby Girl. Gabby 2021 The Secret of Sinchanee Ava Donovan 2019 NOS4A2 Kid #3 2016–2018 Black-ish Young Rainbow 2017 Shots Fired Kai

What is Laila Lockhart Kraner's net worth?

The renowned actress has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her acting career.

How tall is is Laila Lockhart Kraner?

Laila Lockhart Kraner attends Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

The American actress is 4 feet 7 inches or 139 centimetres and weighs approximately 92 pounds or 42 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Laila Lockhart? She is a young actress from the United States widely recognised for her roles in various movies and TV series, such as Gabby's Dollhouse. Where was Laila Lockhart born? She was born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. How old is Gabby in Gabby's Dollhouse? She was reportedly 12 years old when the show premiered in 2021. How old is Gabby's Dollhouse? It is two years old. Gabby's Dollhouse is a Netflix original computer-animated television series launched on 5 January 2021. How much is Gabby Dollhouse worth? It has an alleged net worth of $3.7 million. Who are Laila Lockhart's parents? Her parents are Shameek and Elise Lockhart. How tall is Laila Lockhart? She is 4 feet 7 inches or 139 centimetres tall.

Laila Lockhart is an American actress widely recognised for her roles in various films and TV shows. She started acting at six, with her most well-known part being that of Gabby in Gabby's Dollhouse on Netflix.

Yen.com.gh published Maame Serwaa's biography. Maame Serwaa is a well-known Ghanaian entertainer and celebrity child. She received her first acting gig at the age of six. She was offered child performances in Kumasi-based Kumawood movies that were acted in the native Twi dialect at the time.

Maame's career reached a high point in 2018 when she was included in a BBC Africa programme on her path in the film industry. The documentary's focus was the Thriving Ghanaian Film Industry, and she discussed her professional life as a young actress.

Source: YEN.com.gh