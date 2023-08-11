Who is Laila Lockhart: Everything you need to know about the young actress
Laila Lockhart is a promising young actress from the United States. Laila is widely recognised for her roles in Gabby's Dollhouse (2021–2022), The Secret of Sinchanee (2021), Black-ish (2016–2018) and Shots Fired (2017).
Laila Lockhart commenced her acting career at six, taking classes and visiting showcases before signing with an agency and manager. Her most well-known role to date is that of Gabby in Gabby's Dollhouse on Netflix, where she got invaluable experience performing on set and in the voiceover booth.
Laila Lockhart's profile summary
|Full name
|Laila Lockhart Kraner
|Famous as
|Laila Lockhart
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 May 2008
|Age
|15 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Boca Raton, Florida, United States
|Current residence
|East Coast, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|4'7"
|Height in centimetres
|139
|Weight in pounds
|92
|Weight in kilograms
|42
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Father
|Shameek Lockhart
|Mother
|Elise Lockhart
|Siblings
|2
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$1 million–$5 million
Laila Lockhart's biography
The famous actress was born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States, to her parents, Shameek and Elise Lockhart. She grew up alongside her two siblings. What nationality is Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse?
She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Her dad, Shameek, is Dominican, and her mum, Elise, is of Irish and Italian origin. She practices Christianity religion.
How old is Laila Lockhart?
Laila Lockhart Kraner's age is 15 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 May 2008. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Career
What movies has Laila Lockhart been in? The rising star started acting in 2017 in the TV series Shots Fired as Kai. She was later featured in several other movies and TV series, such as NOS4A2 (2019) and Gabby's Dollhouse (2021–2022).
Laila Lockhart's movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb page, the up-and-coming actress has five acting credits. They include:
|Year
|TV shows/ movies
|Role
|2021–2022
|Gabby's Dollhouse
|Gabby Girl. Gabby
|2021
|The Secret of Sinchanee
|Ava Donovan
|2019
|NOS4A2
|Kid #3
|2016–2018
|Black-ish
|Young Rainbow
|2017
|Shots Fired
|Kai
What is Laila Lockhart Kraner's net worth?
The renowned actress has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her acting career.
How tall is is Laila Lockhart Kraner?
The American actress is 4 feet 7 inches or 139 centimetres and weighs approximately 92 pounds or 42 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Frequently asked questions
- Who is Laila Lockhart? She is a young actress from the United States widely recognised for her roles in various movies and TV series, such as Gabby's Dollhouse.
- Where was Laila Lockhart born? She was born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States.
- How old is Gabby in Gabby's Dollhouse? She was reportedly 12 years old when the show premiered in 2021.
- How old is Gabby's Dollhouse? It is two years old. Gabby's Dollhouse is a Netflix original computer-animated television series launched on 5 January 2021.
- How much is Gabby Dollhouse worth? It has an alleged net worth of $3.7 million.
- Who are Laila Lockhart's parents? Her parents are Shameek and Elise Lockhart.
- How tall is Laila Lockhart? She is 4 feet 7 inches or 139 centimetres tall.
Laila Lockhart is an American actress widely recognised for her roles in various films and TV shows. She started acting at six, with her most well-known part being that of Gabby in Gabby's Dollhouse on Netflix.
