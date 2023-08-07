What happened to Apple Watts: Everything you need to know about her accident?

Apple Watts is a famous television personality, singer, social media star, model, internet sensation and actress from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for her roles in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (2018–2019) and Run Nixon (2022). Despite her stardom, the celebrity's life has changed. A heinous tragedy occurred in her life. What happened to Apple Watts?

Apple Watts was born on 16 May 1985 in Alta Loma, California, in the United States. She finished her primary school education at Edawanda School. Apple then enrolled at EL Caino College and graduated with a degree in criminal justice. She attended UNLV to further her education.

Full name Jontelle Lafaye Watts Famous as Apple Watts Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Alta Loma, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilogrammes 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children Richard, Kali, Miyaki Watts Education Edawanda School, EL Caino College, UNLV Profession TV personality, singer, social media star, model, internet sensation, actress Net worth $100,000–$1 million Instagram @applewatts_page

What happened to Apple Watts from Love & Hip Hop?

On 24 March 2022, Watts was engaged in an immense car accident. She reportedly drove from Baker in Los Angeles to Las Vegas in her Mercedes when she collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck. As a result, her automobile allegedly rolled multiple times and exploded into flames when it stopped.

Why is Apple Watts in the hospital? Watts suffered catastrophic injuries, including broken bones in her arm and a fractured skull. She was flown to University Medical Centre in Las Vegas, wherein her condition was classified as severe. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

How is Apple Watts doing since her car accident?

Flournoy presented an update on Watts' recovery on 12 April, following her successful neck surgery on 29 March. She had earlier stated that her sister was unconscious but stable.

Watts has gone to social media to highlight her healing journey, from physical therapy sessions to emotional messages about how she felt after the crash. She returned to social media on December 2022 and has been documenting her progress.

On 17 June 2023, the celebrity provided a video update about her mobility. She moved slowly but steadily from the passenger seat of an automobile to a wheelchair several feet distant. She stood alone for a few minutes before the camera went out, holding it against the car door for assistance at times.

Quick facts about Apple Watts

Who is Apple Watts? She is an American television personality, singer, social media star, model, internet sensation and actress widely recognized for her roles in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (2018 – 2019). What is Apple Watts' real name? Her real name is Jontelle Lafaye Watts. How many children does Apple Watts have? She has three kids from prior relationships: Richard, Miyaki, and Kali Watts. When did Apple Watts get in a car accident? She was in an immense car accident on 24 March 2022 when she was driving from Baker in Los Angeles to Las Vegas in her Mercedes before she collided with a pickup truck. What injuries did Apple Watts suffer? She suffered catastrophic injuries, including broken bones in her arm and a fractured skull. What is Apple Watts's Instagram name? Her Instagram handle is @applewatts_page. She has over 197 thousand followers on the platform. How tall is Apple Watts? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

What happened to Apple Watts? She was engaged in an immense car accident on 24 March 2022. Watts was reportedly driving from Baker in Los Angeles to Las Vegas in her Mercedes when she collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck. As a result, she suffered catastrophic injuries, including broken bones in her arm and a fractured skull.

