Black Sherif’s parents: A look into the family of Ghana’s music star

Black Sherif is a renowned singer and rapper from Ghana. He began gaining significant attention in 2020 with the release of his debut single, Money. He has since released several hit songs, including First Sermon, Second Sermon, and Kwaku the Traveller. Despite his career success, many are curious about his personal life. Who are Black Sherif's parents?

Black Sherif's father is Kwabena Frimpong, and his mother is Ante Marie. They are both Ghanaian entrepreneurs living in Athens, Greece. Many are curious to know more about the couple because of their son's success in the music industry.

Black Sherif's parents' profile summary

Profiles Black Sherif's father Black Sherif's mother Full names Kwabena Frimpong Ante Marie Gender Male Female Current residence Athens, Greece Athens, Greece Nationality Ghanaian Ghanaian Ethnicity African African Religion Islam Islam Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Black Black Marital status Married Married Children 1 1 Profession Entrepreneur Entrepreneur

Who are Black Sherif's parents?

Black Sherif's dad is Kwabena Frimpong, and his mother is Ante Marie. Kwabena and Ante are Ghanaian nationals of an African ethnic background.

The couple live in Athens, Greece, where they work as entrepreneurs. Frimpong owns car tyre and engine companies, while Black Sherif's mother exports bags and shoes from Greece to Ghana.

Sherif was raised by his aunt and other extended family members because his parents had lived overseas in Greece since childhood.

A few days later, the Ghanaian entertainer was named the Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Black Sherif's father revealed in May 2023 on Asaase Breakfast Show that his famous son initially wanted to become a doctor before he transitioned into music. He said:

I never knew he would become a musician. He wanted to become a doctor, I actually wanted him to become a graduate, but what God wills is what happens.

FAQs

Who is Black Sherif? He is an iconic Ghanaian singer and rapper. His notable tracks include Kwaku the Traveller and Oh No. Where is Black Sheriff originally from? Black hails from Konongo-Zongo, Ashanti Region, Ghana. What is Black Sherif's real name? His real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong. How old is Black Sherif? Sherif is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 9 January 2002. Who are Black Sherif's parents? His parents are Kwabena Frimpong and Ante Marie. What is the profession of Black Sherif's mother and father? The Ghanaian musician's parents are both entrepreneurs. His father owns a tyre and car engine company, while his mother exports bags and shoes from Greece to Ghana. Where do Black Sherif's parents live? His parents are based in Athens, Greece. What is Black Sherif's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand.

Black Sherif's parents, Kwabena Frimpong and Ante Marie, are entrepreneurs. They are based in Athens, Greece. His dad, Frimpong, runs tyre and car engine companies, while his mother exports bags and shoes to Ghana from Greece.

