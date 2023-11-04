Noah Lee Ritter: 10 Interesting facts about John Ritter's son

Noah Lee Ritter, formerly known as Stella Ritter, is the youngest son of the late iconic actor and comedian John Ritter and his second wife, Amy Yasbeck. As a celebrity kid, fans are curious about his whereabouts and his life in general.

Actress Amy Yasbeck and Noah Lee Ritter at a signing for Yasbeck's book "With Love and Laughter" at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at The Grove in LA, USA. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Noah Lee Ritter is the only child of the late legendary actor John Ritter and Amy Ritter, a famous American actress. Although Noah was often in the limelight during his early years, he has decided to live a low-key life. Discover some interesting facts about him in this biography.

Profile summary

Full name Noah Lee Ritter Gender Male Date of birth 11 September 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Burbank, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Crossroads School, Santa Monica Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Mother Amy Marie Yasbeck Father John Ritter Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Trans Relationship status Single Occupation Former actor Net worth $700, 000

Interesting facts about Noah Lee Ritter

Noah Lee Ritter's love for arts began at a young age. He often accompanied his celebrity parents on red carpet events and has been featured in minor movie roles. Here are more fascinating facts about him.

1. Noah Lee Ritter was born in 1998

How old is Noah Lee Ritter? The celebrity kid is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 September 1998, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

2. He is an American citizen

Noah Lee Ritter, after undergoing gender transition (L) and as a child with his mother, Amy Yasbeck. Photo: @angels_in_velvet on Instagram, @Michael-Tran on Getty images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Noah was born in Burbank, California, United States of America. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity. The former actor attended Crossroads School, Santa Monica, for his high school education.

3. Noah Lee is a former actor

Being a son of notable figures in the entertainment industry, Noah followed in his parents' footsteps. He has made a name for himself in the film industry as an actor, appearing in a few movies.

Noah Lee Ritter's movie credits include This Is My Friend and The Namazu. He has also been featured as a voice actor in Hannah Lost Her Smile.

4. Noah Ritter's father was a legendary actor

His father is the late James Ritter, an award-winning actor, comedian, and voice actor. He was best known for his roles as Vaughan Cunningham in Sling Blade and Bob Chipeska in Bad Santa.

Sadly, he passed away on 11 September 2003 after suffering an aortic dissection. Before his death, John Ritter had been featured in 143 films and television shows.

5. Noah Ritter's mother is an accomplished actress

His mother is Amy Yasbeck, a talented American actress renowned for her roles as Marian in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Elizabeth Stuckey in Pretty Woman, and Peggy Brandt in The Mask. According to her IMDb profile, she boasts 63 acting credits.

6. Noah Ritter's parents are millionaires

At the time of his death, Noah's father, John Ritter, had a net worth of $20 million. On the other hand, his mother, Amy Yasbeck, has a net worth of $16 million. They have accumulated their wealth from their illustrious careers in the film industry.

What is Noah Ritter's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $700,000 as of 2023. The celebrity kid has accumulated wealth through his former career as an actor.

7. Noah Lee Ritter has three half-siblings

Noah has three half-siblings from his father's first marriage to actor Nancy Morgan. All his siblings have successful careers in the entertainment industry.

8. His half-brothers are famous actors and producers

His eldest brother, Jason Morgan, was born on 17 February 1980. He is a famous American actor and producer best known for his roles in The Tale, Gen V, and You're Not You.

His other half-brother is Tyler David Thomas, born on 31 January 1985. He is a famous actor and producer known for starring in NCIS, Agents of SHIELD, and Painkiller.

9. His sister is a renowned musician

His half-sister is Carlyn, born in 1982. She is a folk and country music singer and songwriter famous for her tracks like Little Birds, Snowflakes, Hills of Home, and I Am Here.

10. Noah Lee Ritter changed his gender identity in 2016

On 18 September 2016, a few days after his 18th birthday, the former actor made headlines by coming out as a transgender man.

Where is Noah Ritter now? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California. However, ever since her gender transition, he has avoided public appearances and has deleted or made private his social media accounts.

FAQs

Who is Noah Lee Ritter? He is a former actor popularly known as John Ritter's son. Who is Noah Lee's mother? His mother is the talented American actress Amy Yasbeck. She was John Ritter's second wife. How old is Noah Ritter? He is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 September 1998. Where is Noah Ritter from? He was born in Burbank, California, United States of America. Who are John Ritter's children? The late actor was a father to four children, namely Carlyn, Jason Morgan, Tyler, and Noah Lee. How tall is Noah Lee? He is 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

Noah Lee Ritter is the only son of Amy Yasbeck and his late husband, actor John Ritter. He is a child actor. Mostly, he preferers to live a low-key life away from public scrutiny due to reasons well known to himself.

