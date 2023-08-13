Who is Gianinna Maradona? Everything you need to know about Maradona's daughter
When mentioning the all-time football greats, one name is bound to come up–Diego Armando Maradona. His career was illustrious, and he is among all-time football greats. But apart from his profession, what do you know about Diego's daughter, Gianinna Maradona?
Gianinna Maradona is an accessory designer and businesswoman well-known for being the youngest daughter of Diego Maradona. In addition to her famous father, Gianinna received more media attention after marrying former professional footballer Sergio Aguero.
Gianinna Maradona's profile summary
|Full name
|Gianinna Dinorah Maradona
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|16 May 1989
|Age
|34 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Bueno Aires, Argentina
|Current residence
|Bueno Aires, Argentina
|Nationality
|Argentine
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|130
|Weight in kilograms
|59
|Hair colour
|Caramel
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Claudia Rosana Villafane
|Father
|Diego Armando Maradona
|Siblings
|One
|Half-siblings
|Six
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Sergio Kun Aguero
|Children
|One
|University
|University of Palermo
|Profession
|Jewellery and accessory designer
|@giamaradona
Gianinna Maradona's biography
Is Gianinna Maradona related to Diego Maradona? Yes, she is. Gianinna Dinorah was born in Bueno Aires, Argentina, to Diego Armando and Claudia Rosana Villafane. Gianinna is the youngest legitimate daughter of the legendary footballer.
She has an elder sister Dalma Nerea and six half-siblings, Diego Sinagra, Fernando Ojeda, Jana, Joana, Lu and Javielito. According to the Daily Mail, in 2020, two more children, Santiago Lara and Magali Gil, came forward claiming to be Maradona's children.
What is Gianinna Maradona's age? She is 34 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 16 May 1989. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.
Gianinna attended elementary and high school in Argentina before enrolling at the University of Palermo, a private university in Buenos Aires.
Career
After completing her studies, Gianinna began working as an accessory designer. She joined DelaPaz, an online accessory store, where she works as a jewellery and accessory designer. Gianinna has also made several television appearances. According to IMDb, she has appeared in TV shows thirteen times. Here are her credits below:
|TV shows
|Roles
|Year
|Edición especial
|Self (uncredited)
|1995
|Muñeca brava
|Self
|1999
|La noche del 10
|Self (uncredited)
|2005
|Susana Giménez
|Self
|2005–2007
|Argentinos por su nombre
|Self
|2008
|Gracias por venir, gracias por estar
|Self (voice)
|2013
|Televisión registrada
|Guest
|2014
|2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil
|Self (Audience member)
|2014
|Fans en Vivo
|Guest
|2014
|AM - Antes del mediodía
|Guest
|2015
|Los ángeles de la mañana
|Guest panellist
|2016
|Por el mundo
|Self (Celebrity traveller)
|2017
|Últimos Cartuchos
|Self (Guest)
|2019
Who is Gianinna Maradona's husband?
Did Aguero marry Maradona's daughter? Yes. The pair reportedly married in 2008 after they were introduced to each other by Gianinna's father the same year. Their union lasted four years, with the couple separating in 2012.
Gianinna Maradona's son
Gianinna's son is known as Benjamin Agüero Maradona. He was born on 19 February 2009 in Madrid, Spain, to Gianinna and Kun Aguero. He is the first grandson of Diego Maradona.
FAQs
- Who is Gianinna Maradona? She is the youngest daughter of Diego Armando and his ex-wife Claudia Rosana Villafane.
- Who is Gianinna Maradona dad? Her father is Diego Armando Maradona, a legendary football icon from Argentina.
- How old is Gianinna Maradona? She is 34 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 16 May 1989.
- What does Gianinna Maradona do for a living? She works as a jewellery and accessory designer for an online platform.
- Who is Gianinna Maradona's husband? As of 2023, the celebrity is not married. However, her ex-husband is former professional footballer Kun Aguero.
- Who is Gianinna Maradona's son? He is known as Benjamin Agüero. He is the only child of Gianinna and Kun Aguero.
Gianinna Maradona is an Argentine designer famous for being the daughter of football legend Diego Armando Maradona. She is also known for being the former spouse of retired footballer Sergio Aguero. Gianinna leads a private life focusing on her son and her business ventures.
