Who is Gianinna Maradona? Everything you need to know about Maradona's daughter

When mentioning the all-time football greats, one name is bound to come up–Diego Armando Maradona. His career was illustrious, and he is among all-time football greats. But apart from his profession, what do you know about Diego's daughter, Gianinna Maradona?

Diego Maradona (C), flanked by his daughters Gianinna (L) and Dalma (R), arrives to attend the screening of Maradona by Kusturica in Cannes, southern France. Photo: VALERY HACHE

Source: Getty Images

Gianinna Maradona is an accessory designer and businesswoman well-known for being the youngest daughter of Diego Maradona. In addition to her famous father, Gianinna received more media attention after marrying former professional footballer Sergio Aguero.

Gianinna Maradona's profile summary

Full name Gianinna Dinorah Maradona Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bueno Aires, Argentina Current residence Bueno Aires, Argentina Nationality Argentine Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Caramel Eye colour Black Mother Claudia Rosana Villafane Father Diego Armando Maradona Siblings One Half-siblings Six Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Sergio Kun Aguero Children One University University of Palermo Profession Jewellery and accessory designer Instagram @giamaradona

Gianinna Maradona's biography

Is Gianinna Maradona related to Diego Maradona? Yes, she is. Gianinna Dinorah was born in Bueno Aires, Argentina, to Diego Armando and Claudia Rosana Villafane. Gianinna is the youngest legitimate daughter of the .

She has an elder sister Dalma Nerea and six half-siblings, Diego Sinagra, Fernando Ojeda, Jana, Joana, Lu and Javielito. According to the Daily Mail, in 2020, two more children, Santiago Lara and Magali Gil, came forward claiming to be Maradona's children.

What is Gianinna Maradona's age? She is 34 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 16 May 1989. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Gianinna attended elementary and high school in Argentina before enrolling at the University of Palermo, a private university in Buenos Aires.

Career

After completing her studies, Gianinna began working as an accessory designer. She joined DelaPaz, an online accessory store, where she works as a jewellery and accessory designer. Gianinna has also made several television appearances. According to IMDb, she has appeared in TV shows thirteen times. Here are her credits below:

TV shows Roles Year Edición especial Self (uncredited) 1995 Muñeca brava Self 1999 La noche del 10 Self (uncredited) 2005 Susana Giménez Self 2005–2007 Argentinos por su nombre Self 2008 Gracias por venir, gracias por estar Self (voice) 2013 Televisión registrada Guest 2014 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Self (Audience member) 2014 Fans en Vivo Guest 2014 AM - Antes del mediodía Guest 2015 Los ángeles de la mañana Guest panellist 2016 Por el mundo Self (Celebrity traveller) 2017 Últimos Cartuchos Self (Guest) 2019

Who is Gianinna Maradona's husband?

Did Aguero marry Maradona's daughter? Yes. The pair reportedly married in 2008 after they were introduced to each other by Gianinna's father the same year. Their union lasted four years, with the couple separating in 2012.

Gianinna Maradona's son

Gianinna's son is known as Benjamin Agüero Maradona. He was born on 19 February 2009 in Madrid, Spain, to Gianinna and Kun Aguero. He is the first grandson of Diego Maradona.

FAQs

Who is Gianinna Maradona? She is the youngest daughter of Diego Armando and his ex-wife Claudia Rosana Villafane. Who is Gianinna Maradona dad? Her father is Diego Armando Maradona, a legendary football icon from Argentina. How old is Gianinna Maradona? She is 34 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 16 May 1989. What does Gianinna Maradona do for a living? She works as a jewellery and accessory designer for an online platform. Who is Gianinna Maradona's husband? As of 2023, the celebrity is not married. However, her ex-husband is former professional footballer Kun Aguero. Who is Gianinna Maradona's son? He is known as Benjamin Agüero. He is the only child of Gianinna and Kun Aguero.

Gianinna Maradona is an Argentine designer famous for being the daughter of football legend Diego Armando Maradona. She is also known for being the former spouse of retired footballer Sergio Aguero. Gianinna leads a private life focusing on her son and her business ventures.

Yen.com.gh recently published Julianna Farrait's biography. Julianna is well-known for being the wife of notorious American drug lord Frank Lucas. Her involvement in her husband's criminal empire saw her serve jail time.

Julianna Farrait is one of the few people who belonged to Frank Lucas' inner circle. Their life in crime is in the Hollywood blockbuster American Gangster. But apart from her relationship with Frank, what else is known about her life?

Source: YEN.com.gh