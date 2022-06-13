Who is Kamilla Kowal? Everything you need to know about the actress

Kamilla Kowal is a Canadian actress and model who rose to fame after her excellent performance in Letterkenny, a comedy TV series where she plays Bonnie McMurray.

Kamilla Kowal is a Canadian actress and model. Photo: @kamillakowal (modified by author)

Kamilla Kowal started acting at a tender age. When she was ten years old, she attended Charm Plus Modeling School, where she learned the nitty-gritty of modelling. In the process, she worked for brands like Darling Clothes and was a runway model for fashion shows in Canada and France.

Profile summary

Full name Kamilla Kowal Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1997 Age 24 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Body measurements in inches 34-26-39 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Dating Partner Luke McCaw Profession Actress, model Kamilla Kowal's Instagram handle @kamillakowal Net worth $600,000

Who is Kamilla Kowal?

Kamilla Kowal is a famous Canadian actress. She was born on 17 July 1997. There is no information about her parents, siblings, and childhood, except that she grew up in Ontario with her family.

She attended St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Ontario, Canada. While in school, the actress played soccer and even was on her school's soccer association team.

Career

Since childhood, Kamilla Kowal has been passionate about acting. She was once a model and partook in several beauty competitions, most of which she emerged as a winner. In 2020, she emerged as Miss Greater Sudbury 2020.

Nevertheless, the Canadian actress made her acting debut in 2016; she was featured in Web of Lies, an American TV series documentary, where she played Cheyenne. Her excellent performance in the series opened up other acting gigs for her.

Afterwards, she was cast as Emily in The New Romantic in 2018, a Canadian film. The film was written and directed by Carly Stone. Other movies and TV shows where she has featured include:

American Hangman (2019) as Teenage Neighbor

(2019) as Teenage Neighbor Winter Love (2019) as Excitable Student

(2019) as Excitable Student Secrets in a Small Town (2019) as Maddie

Personal life

Kamilla is reportedly in a love relationship with Luke McCaw, a hockey and golf player. Although no one knows when they started dating, he first came into the limelight when she posted their picture together in 2019.

Since then, they have often been spotted together in public places. More so, they do not hesitate to share pictures of places they visit together on their social media pages.

Body measurements

Kamilla's dark brown hair complements her hazel eyes. Besides, she is 5 feet and 6 inches tall with 32-26-32 inches for her bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She also weighs 50 kilograms.

To enhance her beauty, there were rumours that the actress got lips injections, which she has not denied or confirmed.

What is Kamilla Kowal's net worth?

According to the Press Informant, the actress is worth $600,000. She makes her money, starring in movies and TV shows. She is also a model and social media influencer.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Kamilla Kowal? She is a 24 years old Canadian actress and model who rose to fame after performing excellently in the comedy TV series Letterkenny. Who is the actress who plays Bonnie Mcmurray on Letterkenny? Her name is Kamilla Kowal. When was kamilla Kowal born? She was born on 17th July 1997 in Ontario, Canada. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. How tall is Kamilla Kowal? The Canadian actress is 5 feet and 6 inches tall. Where is Kamilla Kowal from? She was born in Canada and has mixed ethnicity. How old is Kamilla Kowal? She is presently 24 years old.

Kamilla Kowal might not have appeared in many movies and television shows, but she has made a considerable amount for herself through her acting and modelling careers. Her consistency, talent, and focus have helped her remain one of the fast-rising stars in the entertainment industry.

